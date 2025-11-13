Mexican Enterprise Presents Simple, But Genius ‘Sand Blinds’

by

From now on you’ll be able to announce that the sands of time are running out without sounding too dramatic. And that is thanks to Mexican architecture company Álvaro Ramírez + Arquitectos. The people behind the idea of this creation might be fans of board games, Alias, in particular, since the idea of his design is based on an hourglass. Despite how closer-to-nature it looks and all the meditational vibes it creates, the final result was questioned by observant internet users. Check it out, would you want to have something like it in your place?

Behold, the window that functions just like an hourglass

Mexican Enterprise Presents Simple, But Genius &#8216;Sand Blinds&#8217;

Image credits: Álvaro Ramírez + Arquitectos

However, some questions were raised by insightful observers

Check out the mesmerizing window in this video

