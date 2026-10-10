Rose McIver: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rose McIver
October 10, 1988
Auckland, New Zealand
37 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Rose McIver?
Frances Rose McIver is a New Zealander actress acclaimed for her effortless versatility and sharp comic timing.
Her natural warmth allows her to navigate supernatural sitcoms as smoothly as grounded character dramas across film and television. She first captured widespread international attention playing Lindsey Salmon in the feature drama The Lovely Bones. That breakout performance paved the way for starring roles in iZombie and the popular sitcom Ghosts.
Early Life and Education
Creative energy filled the Titirangi household where Rose McIver grew up.
Her photographer father and ceramicist mother encouraged her artistic interests, while early ballet and jazz dance lessons fostered her performance skills. She later attended Avondale College in Auckland. McIver subsequently pursued psychology and linguistics at the University of Auckland while continuing to audition for local television and film roles.
Notable Relationships
Married to visual artist and photographer George Byrne, Rose McIver previously maintained a long-term relationship with architect Benjamin Hoeksema.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate early 2023 ceremony in California. McIver shares a daughter with Byrne, with whom she balances family life alongside her television filming schedules. The family splits time between Los Angeles and Australia.
Career Highlights
McIver initially gained international notice portraying Lindsey Salmon in the drama The Lovely Bones.
She subsequently starred for five seasons as Olivia Moore in iZombie, earning critical acclaim for her versatile lead performance. Her film work expanded significantly as the lead in Netflix franchise A Christmas Prince. She later landed the starring role of Samantha Arondekar in Ghosts, driving the supernatural sitcom to massive network ratings.
Signature Quote
“You can step into someone else’s personality for a while and then leave it and not have to treat people like that.”
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