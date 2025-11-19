15 Of The Most Romantic Books To Read Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

You might be in a passionate relationship or enjoying being single, but one thing is pretty clear—many people absolutely love love. But with so many adult responsibilities and stress, it can be easy to forget this little fact. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it might be time for a reminder that true love really does exist and that relationships are (usually) worth it in the end.
Between booking fancy restaurants, looking for horse-driven carriages, and wondering whether buying a dozen roses is too cliché, we like to take a break and kick back with a good book. Our team at Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most romantic novels ever that you might want to flip through to make your heart beat a little faster around February 14th.
Some of these books are legendary classics from the 19th and 20th centuries that you’ll recognize instantly, while others offer a far more contemporary and unusual twist on relationships and genres. Scroll down to take a peek!
#1 “Pride And Prejudice” By Jane Austen
Jane Austen’s second-ever novel, Pride and Prejudice, is a classic for a reason, and you’ll recognize it in a heartbeat. It is one of the most beloved books worldwide, captivating the hearts of regular readers and literary scholars alike since 1813.
The book follows the romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and how they eventually overcome their prejudice and pride, respectively. You’re likely to enjoy it if you’re a fan of humor, drama, social commentary, and wit. Even if you’re not big on romance, the classics are classic for a reason!
#2 “Jane Eyre” By Charlotte Brontë
Another legendary classic and one of the most famous English novels ever, Jane Eyre, by Charlotte Brontë, is a must-read for anyone and everyone who is a fan of literature and romance.
The gothic love story, first published in 1847, is about the orphaned governess Jane, who falls in love with the enigmatic Mr. Rochester, slowly uncovering the secret of Thornfield Hall.
#3 “The Love Hypothesis” By Ali Hazelwood
Ali Hazelwood’s romance novel, The Love Hypothesis, was originally published online in 2018 as Head Over Feet (a Star Wars fan fiction project, of all things!) and released in book form in 2021.
The book follows the romantic ups, downs, chemistry, and awkwardness between PhD candidate, Olive Smith, and young hotshot professor, Adam Carlsen, as they pretend to be dating.
#4 “Beach Read” By Emily Henry
You might like Emily Henry’s Beach Read if you enjoy a bit of meta-commentary, want a bit of a different take on romance, or maybe struggling with writer’s block.
In the 2020 book, romance novel writer, January Andrews, who is struggling with her feelings for her departed father, runs into former college rival and celebrated fiction writer Augustus Everett. The duo challenge each other to write a novel in each other’s genres.
Despite the novel’s name, you’re not actually required to read it at the beach!
#5 “The Age Of Innocence” By Edith Wharton
American author Edith Wharton published The Age of Innocence, in 1920, and a year later, she was the first woman to win the highly-coveted Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
Set in the Gilded Age of New York City in the 1870s, the novel looks at forbidden romance and the struggle to choose between duty and passion, as Newland Archer is set to marry May Welland but falls deeply in love with Countess Ellen Olenska.
#6 “The Time Traveler’s Wife” By Audrey Niffenegger
Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 debut sci-fi romance novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife, is an unconventional love story about Henry, who time travels at unpredictable moments due to a genetic disorder, and his artist wife, Clare.
The book looks at the couple’s struggles to live life amid extraordinary circumstances. It was later adapted as a film and TV series.
#7 “A Room With A View” By E.m. Forster
E. M. Forster’s 1908 book A Room with a View is considered one of the top 100 English-language novels of the 20th century.
The story, set in Italy and England, offers not only a slow-burning romance, but also a witty critique of English society at the time, looking at young women living in the restrained culture of the Edwardian era.
#8 “Red, White & Royal Blue” By Casey Mcquiston
You’ll probably enjoy Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston if you’re a fan of stories where sworn enemies become lovers.
The LGBTQ+ romance novel, released in 2019, revolves around the burgeoning feelings between the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, and Prince Henry of England. The novel received a film adaptation, too.
#9 “Wuthering Heights” By Emily Brontë
Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, originally published in 1847 under her pen name, Ellis Bell, is another tale of romance, drawing inspiration from Romanticism and Gothic fiction.
It tells the tragic story of love, passion, and revenge between Heathcliff and Catherine.
The book is considered one of the greatest English novels ever written, so you should consider reading it whether you’re a fan of romance or not.
#10 “The Rosie Project” By Graeme Simsion
Australian author Graeme Simsion’s 2013 novel, The Rosie Project, has sold over 3.5 million copies. The story revolves around socially awkward genetics professor Don Tillman, who comes up with a questionnaire to assess the suitability of female partners because of his struggle with serious relationships.
However, he’s caught by surprise by Rosie, who becomes a part of his life even though she doesn’t fit many of the scientist’s criteria in his so-called Wife Project.
The book has two sequels, The Rosie Effect and The Rosie Result.
#11 “One Day” By David Nicholls
David Nicholls’ book, One Day, is so popular that it was adapted into a feature film and later a TV series.
The 2009 novel introduces a couple that spent the night together, fully knowing that they would have to go their separate ways immediately afterward—after graduation.
The story looks at the two characters’ lives on the anniversary of that day for the next 20 years.
#12 “Before We Were Strangers” By Renée Carlino
Published back in 2015, bestselling author Renée Carlino’s novel, Before We Were Strangers, is a love story that you should enjoy if you like themes centering around fate and soulmates.
In the book, two college sweethearts finally get a second chance at love a whopping 15 years after being separated.
#13 You Deserve Each Other – Sarah Hogle
Sarah Hogle’s witty rom-com, You Deserve Each Other, zooms in on the lives of an engaged couple trying to make the other person call off their wedding, but they end up falling in love again.
This is a good recommendation if you’re a big fan of enemies-to-lovers stories…though, in this particular case, it’s a tale of lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers!
#14 The Light We Lost – Jill Santopolo
Jill Santopolo’s 2017 debut novel, The Light We Lost, is a contemporary romance story.
It centers around the story of Columbia University seniors Lucy and Gabe, following their lives over 13 years as they search for meaning and love while navigating betrayals, jealousies, dreams, and desires.
#15 “People We Meet On Vacation” By Emily Henry
Another of Emily Henry’s novels, People We Meet on Vacation, is a romance story that came out in 2021. The New York Times bestseller is also known as You and Me on Vacation in the United Kingdom and Australia.
True to its title(s), the story looks at two best friends, Poppy and Alex—complete opposites who go on vacation together every year.
However, the duo stops speaking to each other after a trip where everything is ruined. But as time passes, they try to rekindle the relationship they once had.
