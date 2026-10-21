Hollywood Superstar Is Unrecognizable In New Photos As Dramatic Transformation Has Fans Concerned

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has undergone a dramatic transformation to portray a 70-year-old man in an upcoming film.
The Hollywood superstar was spotted filming in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. Set photos quickly went viral, with many fans struggling to recognize him in his new look.
Some fans, meanwhile, expressed concern about his health, pointing to how much slimmer he looked compared to his usual muscular physique.
“I genuinely didn’t recognize him,” one X user said.
Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable on the set of his new movie
On Monday, October 19, Johnson unveiled a poster for Jumanji: Open World, which is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.
The poster features Johnson in his familiar action-hero persona, the image that has helped establish him as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Just a day later, the 54-year-old former professional wrestler surprised his fans with a completely unexpected transformation for the upcoming film Lizard Music.
Based on Daniel Pinkwater’s children’s novel of the same name, the fantasy adventure stars Johnson as Chicken Man, an eccentric elderly man who befriends a young boy named Victor, played by Theo Clark Leber.
Speaking to Deadline at D23 in August 2026, Johnson revealed that the transformation required “five hours of makeup every day” to portray a man in his 70s.
“This is that thing that I ran towards and chased the challenge, and this was a challenge for me,” he added.
The set photos show Johnson wearing a tan bucket hat and coat as he eats pizza alongside his younger co-star. They quickly circulated online, prompting surprise, disbelief, and speculation about his slimmer appearance.
The Hollywood superstar’s dramatic weight loss reignited health concerns
Jesse Grant/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney
On X, several fans admitted that they initially struggled to recognize Johnson because of his dramatic transformation.
One user wrote, “Okay, I don’t even recognize The Rock. He looks absolutely different.”
“Thought this was John Malkovich,” another said.
Some fans argued that Johnson had spent much of his career playing larger-than-life versions of himself. As a result, they welcomed his latest role as a departure from that familiar screen persona, especially after his recent box-office slump.
“Are we finally gonna get a movie where Dwayne has to actually ACT and not just play Dwayne Johnson?” a fan said.
Another added, “All for more roles where The Rock isn’t just playing himself.”
Other users focused on his slimmer appearance, with some questioning whether he was unwell.
One user wrote, “He ain’t been that small since 9th grade.”
“Is he okay or he’s sick?” another asked.
Dwayne Johnson previously explained the reason for his weight loss
Johnson faced similar concerns about his health in September 2025, when he first debuted his slender physique.
At the Venice International Film Festival, his slimmer appearance prompted fans to question whether he had lost too much weight.
Johnson later confirmed that he had lost nearly 30 pounds for the role. The weight loss was part of his preparation to play Chicken Man in Lizard Music, rather than a change that could be attributed to health problems.
“I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken,” he said at the Toronto Film Festival.
Lizard Music marks Johnson’s second collaboration with director Benny Safdie, following The Smashing Machine, which chronicles MMA fighter Mark Kerr’s life.
Johnson added that Safdie needed only about 45 minutes to convince him to join the project.
Aside from Johnson, the film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall, and Andrew Dice Clay. Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams, and David Krumholtz will lend their voices to the film.
Lizard Music currently does not have a confirmed release date.
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