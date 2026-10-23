Robert Trujillo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Robert Trujillo
5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
$60 million, 2026 est.
American
October 23, 1964
Santa Monica, California, US
62 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Robert Trujillo?
Robert Trujillo is an American bassist known for his thunderous fingerstyle playing technique. He anchored the rhythm section of several prominent heavy metal bands before becoming the longest-tenured bass player for the global act Metallica.
He first gained wide recognition after joining the influential crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendencies in 1989. His explosive funk slap technique reconfigured their sound, and audiences loved his trademark low crab walk.
Early Life and Education
Music filled the Southern California home where Trujillo grew up alongside artistic parents. His mother introduced him to Motown soul records, while his father played flamenco guitar and exposed him to classic rock bands.
He later attended Culver City High School and jammed with classmate Rocky George. After graduating, he enrolled at a local music school to study jazz bass, which refined his fingerstyle technique before heavy metal took over.
Notable Relationships
A long and creative marriage anchors the bassist’s life alongside his wife, artist Chloé Trujillo. The couple connected in Paris during the late nineties and married after building a shared artistic world spanning music and visual art.
Together they share two children, Tye and Lulah, who both inherited their parents’ artistic inclinations. Their son Tye emerged as a prodigy bass player in his youth, touring with notable rock groups while receiving steady guidance from Trujillo.
Career Highlights
Trujillo reached thrash metal royalty after joining Metallica as their full-time bassist in 2003. He performed on chart-topping records including Death Magnetic and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct while anchoring massive stadium tours around the globe.
Outside Metallica, he co-founded the funk metal outfit Infectious Grooves with vocalist Mike Muir. He also played with Ozzy Osbourne and Jerry Cantrell, and he produced the acclaimed documentary Jaco about legend Jaco Pastorius.
To date, he holds multiple Grammy Awards alongside his Metallica bandmates. His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 secured his place among the most respected bassists in modern rock.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always believed that music is a universal language, and if you play with heart, people feel it no matter where they are from.”
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