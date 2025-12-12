Robert Pattinson And Zendaya’s Viral “Engagement” Ad Drops Months After His “Crazy” Confession

Readers just weren’t ready to see an “engagement” picture of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya together in the Boston Globe this week.
Months before their faces appeared next to an engagement announcement, Robert spoke about a 2-hour call he had with Zendaya when he was going “crazy” about a scene they had to do together for their upcoming film The Drama.
“Does Tom Holland know about this?” one asked online.
The internet was busy decoding an “engagement” announcement that appeared in the Boston Globe on Tuesday, December 9, showing Zendaya sitting on Robert Pattinson’s lap.
The 29-year-old actress flashed a shiny engagement ring while the Twilight star, 39, gaped at the camera.
“Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson engaged,” read the text below the picture of the stars.
Netizens eventually realized the engagement announcement was part of the film promotion for their upcoming movie The Drama.
Zendaya was seen sitting on her co-star’s lap in the “engagment” photo
The dark rom-com stars Robert and Zendaya playing Charlie Thompson and Emma Harwood, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn in the lead-up to their wedding.
The movie teaser, which came in the form of an engagement announcement for the fictional couple, included details about the future newlyweds.
“Mr. and Mrs. Roger Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Harwood, to Charlie Thompson, son of Mr. And Mrs. Alan Thompson of London, England,” read the message beneath the photo of Robert with his arms around Zendaya.
“Miss Harwood is a 2013 graduate of Portside High School and a 2017 honors graduate of Boston University, where she earned her B.A. degree in English. She is currently employed at Mission Books,” the message continued.
The announcement included details about the fictional couple, on the way to tie the knot
The “future groom” was a “2004 graduate of Eaton College and went on to earn his Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University.”
“He serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum,” the promo said.
The blurb noted that the couple would tie the knot on April 3, 2026,” which is the day The Drama is slated to hit the big screen.
The forthcoming film was shot in Boston in 2024, and during that time, both Zendaya and Robert were seen with their respective longtime partners in real life, Tom Holland and Suki Waterhouse.
Robert spoke about having a 2-hour call with Zendaya when he was going “crazy” for days over a scene they had to shoot together
Robert previously spoke about how he was going “crazy” for days while preparing to film a scene in The Drama.
He said it took a 2-hour call with the Dune star to quell his concerns.
“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” the Harry Potter actor told French magazine Premiere in a March interview.
The actor said his co-star managed to calm him down when he phoned her up to share his concerns.
“I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis,” the actor recalled. “I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene.”
“I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning,” he continued. “And there I was going crazy for three days.”
“She made me understand,” the Twilight star said about his call with Zendaya
The actor admitted he sometimes reads into his scripts far more than necessary.
“I tend to stumble over the meaning of things,” he told the French magazine.
“To the point of overdoing it, trying to solve mysteries that aren’t really mysteries,” he said.
In March 2024, the Batman star welcomed his first child with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, with whom he is also engaged.
Meanwhile, Zendaya is engaged to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who remains tight-lipped about his relationship with her.
“Are y’all broken up or not?” Tom was asked during an interview with TMZ last December.
“No, absolutely not,” he replied.
He also told the Hollywood Reporter last year that he and his fiancée are “quite protective” of their relationship.
“We want to keep as sacred as possible,” he said. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
“Yall almost gave me a heart attack!” one commented on the fake engagement announcement
Netizens were surprised to see the fake engagement announcement featuring Robert and Zendaya’s photo, with one saying, “Poor spidey!!!”
“Finally a battle between Spider Man and Batman,” one joked.
Another quipped, “Once you go Dark knight you can’t go back to friendly neighborhood spidey.”
“They should be good together,” read another comment.
“Movie promotion got people confused lmao me included,” one commented
