Robert De Niro: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Robert De Niro
August 17, 1943
New York City, New York, US
83 Years Old
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Who Is Robert De Niro?
Robert Anthony De Niro is an American actor and producer, celebrated for his intense method acting and profound character immersion. His unparalleled ability to embody complex roles has shaped countless cinematic masterpieces.
He rose to international fame playing young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II, earning an Academy Award and establishing his versatility; fans often recall his iconic “You talking to me?” line.
Early Life and Education
Born in Manhattan, New York City, Robert Anthony De Niro was the only child of painters Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr. His parents, who met at art classes, separated when he was two.
De Niro grew up in Greenwich Village and Little Italy, later studying acting at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. He left high school early to pursue his passion for performance.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert De Niro’s personal life, including his marriage to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988 and later to Grace Hightower in 1997, though they separated in 2018.
De Niro is a father to seven children, including Drena and Raphael with Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron via surrogate with Toukie Smith, Elliot and Helen Grace with Hightower, and Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with current partner Tiffany Chen.
Career Highlights
Robert De Niro delivered iconic performances in films like Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Goodfellas, consistently showcasing his dramatic range. He secured a Best Actor Oscar for his transformative role in Raging Bull.
Beyond acting, De Niro co-founded TriBeCa Productions and the Tribeca Film Festival in 1989 and 2002 respectively. He also co-founded the Nobu franchise of high-end sushi restaurants, which has expanded globally.
Signature Quote
“I don’t like to watch my own movies, I fall asleep in my own movies.”
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