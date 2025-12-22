“Petrified”: Celebrity At Rob Reiner Memorial Reveals What He Told Party Guests Hours Before Stabbing

Rob Reiner had expressed serious fear that his son might hurt him hours before he was found slain at his home.
The Hollywood director, known for When Harry Met Sally and Stand by Me, and his wife, Michele, were found fatally stabbed at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon (December 14). Rob was 78. Michele was 70.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed the couple had suffered “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Image credits: Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
The case was investigated as a double homicide. The couple’s middle child, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested hours after his parents were found violently slain and has since been charged with two counts of first degree m*rder.
The main suspect attended a party with his parents hours before the crime, during which he’s believed to have had a verbal altercation with the victims.
Image credits: Lloyd Bishop/Getty Images
On Monday, one of the stars who attended the Reiners’ memorial service revealed the final words the director allegedly told guests at the party.
“I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me,” the unspecified celebrity recalled Rob said, as per The Daily Mail.
According to the outlet, those at the memorial became emotional upon hearing that Rob suspected his own son could hurt him.
The Hollywood director reportedly admitted that he was “petrified” of his son
Image credits: michelereiner
Among those in attendance were Billy Crystal and his wife Janice, as well as comedians Larry David and Bill Hader.
Conan O’Brien, who hosted the Christmas party the family attended, was also present at the memorial.
The loud argument reportedly stemmed from Nick’s refusal to seek mental health support for his substance dependence issues.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,” a lifelong friend of the family told The Post.
Insiders described the troubled son as acting strangely during the event.
“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” a source told People magazine, while others said he behaved “creepily” at the party.
Nick was described as acting erratically during a party hosted by Conan O’Brien hours before the crime
Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
A separate insider claimed to TMZ that the 32-year-old looked out of place at the event, wearing a hoodie to a formal party.
A longtime neighbor of the Reiners alleged that the suspect, who had reportedly been in rehab at least 17 times since the age of 15, had a history of violence toward his father.
“This is not the first time their son has been violent,” the neighbor told The Post. “I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point.”
Image credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nick is accused of fatally stabbing his parents in the early morning hours of Sunday. Around the time of the crime, he allegedly checked into a hotel in Santa Monica, and hotel staff later found blood in the room’s bed and shower, as per TMZ.
He was arrested near the University of California campus more than five hours after his parents were found lifeless.
The suspected criminal is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old has been charged in connection with the double homicide of his parents
Image credits: michelereiner
Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Page Six reported that he “remained stoic and somber” during the hearing.
He only spoke three words during his appearance, “Yes, your honor,” confirming that he wanted to waive his right to a fast arraignment. An arraignment has been scheduled for January 7, 2026.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Nick’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, stated, “There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed.”
In 2016, Nick spoke with People about his issues with hard substances and his “dark years.”
When addressing his past refusal to go to rehab, he said, “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”
Image credits: michelereiner
Rob and Michele, a photographer, married in 1989 after meeting while he was directing When Harry Met Sally. They had three children, Jake, Nick, and Romy, while Rob also adopted Tracy, the daughter of his ex-wife, Penny Marshall.
In addition to When Harry Met Sally and Stand By Me, Rob directed several classic films, including This Is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men. He also starred in the sitcom All in the Family during the 1970s, portraying Michael “Mike” Stivic, a role that earned him two Emmy awards.
“They tried their best. Rest in piece,” one person expressed
