40 People That Had The Audacity To File Complaints For The Most Stupid Reasons, Only To Be Shamed Online

There you are, casually going about your day, sipping your coffee, reading the news, when suddenly like a bolt from the blue—your boss calls you into their office or you get a letter summoning you to court. Apparently, someone has filed a complaint against you. But you’re confused beyond belief! You have no idea what this is about.
As it turns out, it was something utterly ridiculous. So ridiculous, in fact, that people couldn’t help but share their experiences with coworkers and customers online. Redditor u/InfiniteCalendar1 asked people about the strangest reasons someone had a complaint filed against them, and wow, did they deliver! Scroll down to read their full stories.
Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the thread, redditor u/InfiniteCalendar1, and they opened up about the real reason why they asked the question online. As it turns out, the inspiration was an awful interaction with a mean customer. Read on for our interview with the OP.
#1
I’m a firefighter an have had the following citizen complaints:
1. Kicked down a door to help an elderly woman who was on the floor. Her son wanted us to wait until he arrived with a key. He was 5 hours away.
2. I wouldn’t let a guy store his motorcycle in our station for winter.
3. I wouldn’t repair her stove.
4. We took too long to respond to replace a guys battery in his detector that had been beeping. We were performing CPR at the time.
5. I wouldn’t take my boots off while entering a lady’s house. It is against our protocol to take off any of our safety gear. Her house was actively on fire when she made the request.
Image source: anon, Mandie Inman
#2
I have one. Looking back, it was very silly but boy did this p**s me off. Here goes: My coworker asked me if I could cover her shift on sunday (I always only worked on saturday, since I was very busy with university. The place where I worked knew this and happily agreed with it, too.). I said that I could do that, but only if she would take my shift on saturday since otherwise, I would not have time to study. She agreed, only to tell me a day later that she wouldn’t be able to cover my shift on saturday. I promptly told her that if that were the case, she would have to find someone else to cover her shift. She told me I was being childish and told management that I was being rude. Management told me to work both shifts and being a 17 year old, I agreed since I needed the job to cover some expenses. I came to work on the saturday shift and the manager tried to tell me off. I told the manager what really happened, but he still sided with my coworker. I promptly told the manager that I had been very clear in my communication to my coworker and that she was in the wrong. The manager said that “I should be more flexible in helping others out”. I then told him I wished him luck on working my shift that weekend and walked out without saying another word. The look on his face was awesome. I found a new job as a tutor the next week, at which I was much happier.
Image source: BickeringPlum
#3
I once had a coworker file an HR complaint against me for reading books at lunch. I told HR that he’s probably just offended I’m not reading hardcore pornography magazines on the clock like he does.
Image source: anon, Maisie Kane
#4
Had a customer call corporate on me because I told her we didn’t carry a certain brand of dog food. I worked at a big pet retail chain. The brand she was looking for was our biggest competitors store brand food. I told her this, even showed her the dog food on the competitors website that clearly said “You’ll Only Find X Brand At X Pet Store!” As part of the add.
She didn’t want to go to the competitors. So I offered to show her a similar brand; though I did advise her to get the food her dog was used to so she could avoid making her dog sick at its stomach. After arguing with me about “how you should make this right!” I just told her I couldn’t help her. She screamed I was rude and unhelpful, then stormed out of the store.
Her reason for calling a complaint to corporate? I wouldn’t go to the competitors store (which was about four blocks away from my store) to get the bag of dog food for her since she had already stopped at our store.
Yeah. Her whole “you should make it right” argument was that I should leave my store, use my money to go buy her dog food, then apologize for wasting her time.
My manager pulled me into the office my next shift to tell me the lady had called corporate and why. We both had a huge laugh (apparently the corporate office also found the situation hilarious and told her to get stuffed) and he bought me lunch for not losing my cool on the entitled lady.
Image source: Jesskamess, Chewy
#5
In gradeschool I was sent to the principals office for lying about my name to a substitute teacher. I gave her my real name and the sub just couldn’t believe someone would name a kid Wolfgang.
Image source: WolfghengisKhan, cottonbro studio
#6
Got a complaint filed against me by a customer for unnecessary rudeness because I turned down a guy’s offer to take me out on a date. He asked me (repeatedly) while I was working. Dude was at least in his mid 40s; I was 16
Image source: Bayonethics, Wiktor Karkocha
#7
Old lady said I spray painted some garages near my house, I did in fact not, after a while security footage came out that showed her youngest spray painting the garages….
Image source: anon, Fonsi Fernández
#8
When I met my fiance she lived in a rented house. One date we were at her place and at some point we watched a random YouTube video of a raven saying the F word. We laughed a lot for around 5 minutes unable to talk or do anything but laugh. It was in the middle of the day.
The neighboor wrote an angry letter to the owner of the house telling him “to put us back in line, laughing so much in the middle of the day”.
What kind of psycho writes a letter of complain for someone laughing for 5 minutes.
Image source: Antieque, Priscilla Du Preez
#9
In a 4 person HR meeting (the other guy, our manager, HR and me) the other guy said I was always angry. The 3 of us looked at him. I asked “why do you say that?”. And he said “your face is always red…and angry!”.
I’m British, I don’t tan well.
Image source: jallison1234, Redd F
#10
Years ago, back when I worked at a video arcade, there was a kid that had been asking me for free tokens one day. I gave him a few, because we were allowed to give some out each day as “refunds” and it was a slow day so I had extra. He came back a little later for more and then got upset when I didn’t give him any more. The next day he came in with his mother and she said that he told her that I took one of the fake plastic guns from one of the “shooter” style video games and threatened to kill her son with it. She told all this to my manager and I was instantly fired on the spot without the chance to say anything. It really sucked because I really liked that job. I got to spend all day around video games, watching people play, repairing the cabinets, which was awesome because I am an avid gamer and it was like a dream come true to work with video games. Ever since i’ve worked in offices and well… life has been a little more grey since.
Image source: Sardonnicus
#11
I was at work and a man wanted to use his membership card to get a discount on his popcorn. I asked him for the membership card and he said he didn’t have it. No problem, we can pull it up by phone number, but he refused to give it to me. I asked for his name, but apparently that wasn’t on the card. Neither was his email address (Which I thought was required) he started getting mad that I was “taking too long” And started screaming about “If I made him go back to his theatre Just to get his card” he was calling corporate.
I told him I could look it up from his ticket but needed to go over to my other terminal, but he kept screaming “I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU’RE MAKING ME WALK BACK TO MY THEATRE TO GET MY F*****G CARD” I told him I wasn’t and I just needed the ticket stub, but it fell on deaf ears nd he kept screaming and carrying on. He was throwing an absolute tantrum and said I was “Wasting his time and taking too long” even though I was ALREADY STANDING AT THE OTHER TERMINAL.
He complained that I made him show his membership card to give him the discount that was only on the card, and just use the card even though he refused to let me look it up for him.
It was the dumbest f*****g thing ever. People will seriously just come out in public just to start s**t with cashiers. I really want to know what goes on in these people’s heads to purposefully make themselves angry.
Image source: dawrina, Meg Boulden
#12
Out of the blue, a complete stranger who had just been released from state prison sued me in family court asking for visitation with our 10 y/o non-existent child. Apparently he had gone to a party at “my” house and “we” had a one night stand in my basement bedroom (my basement is not finished). When “I” got pregnant I promised to have an abortion but did not, and now he was ready to step up and be a dad! How did he find me? He couldn’t remember an exact address so he went through my neighborhood on Google Maps and was “sure” it happened in my house. For weeks he refused to believe he had the wrong person until I went to the police station and had an officer email a family photo to him while he had him on the phone and vouch that it was me in the photo.
Image source: jenel2583, Saúl Bucio
#13
My husband is a dentist. A new patient reported him to the board of dentistry for recommending that she get her teeth cleaned. I still laugh when I think about it.
Image source: QueenMargaery_, Atikah Akhtar
#14
I once was told there was a high-level (manager and up) meeting being held about me… on account of my emails being written too well.
:/
I can write quick, well-worded emails, and someone in upper management thought that I must have been spending too much time writing my emails, possibly as a means of appearing to be superior to others.
Image source: FormoftheBeautiful, Thought Catalog
#15
A girl reported my son for assaulting her in school. She claimed that her neck was still hurting her the night after the “assault.” Now, my son is autistic and at the time had an aide that followed him around everywhere. Even setting aside the fact that my son isn’t violent (he’s more likely to break down into tears than actually fight), why didn’t his aide see this assault?
Upon looking into the matter we had our answer. The normal aide was out for the day and the substitute aide left our son to get his lunch in the cafeteria while he (the aide) got his own lunch. Now, our son’s IEP specifically stated that he was not to be left alone in the cafeteria. The noise and chaos wreck havoc with him. So the aide leaving him alone in that situation was a breach of his IEP which could mean we could initiate legal action if we wanted.
Furthermore, our son claimed that he saw the girl, walked up to her and tapped her in the shoulder to get her attention in order to say hi. This was corroborated by security camera recordings.
We were told that technically our son broke school rules with the shoulder tap. We countered that they were free to punish him for a shoulder tap but then we’d go after the school for violating his IEP that put him in the situation to begin with. In the end, he was simply reminded not to touch other people even if he thought it was a friendly manner.
Meanwhile, I don’t think the girl was punished at all even though she had been going around school telling people that our son assaulted her. (Including telling her sister who was mildly friendly with my son, trying to break that up.) She was brought in for a meeting where she reiterated that she was assaulted and her neck still hurt. Then she was shown the shoulder tap video. At most, she might have gotten a warning, but that was it.
Image source: TechyDad
#16
Working in retail I once said “you guys have a great day” I was reported by an elderly women who objected to not being addressed as “mam” she also objected to “have a great day” because she had come into the aquarium store because her fish was dead and she was upset that someone would tell her to “have a great day” when her fish had died.
Image source: vile_lullaby, RODNAE Productions
#17
Actual feedback I got from a customer:
>Was your request completed to your expectations? 10/10
>Did you feel valued? 2/10
>Comment: This should have been handled by an older member of staff.
F**k me for being young and good at my job. Cost me a good chunk of my bonus.
Image source: PlaySomeKickPunch, iam_os
#18
A woman ordered a cappuccino and got upset that the one I made her had foam. I explained to her what a cappuccino is, she got angry and said “I know what a cappuccino is!!!”, and lodged a complaint with my manager.
Image source: SquiddSyd, Chevanon Photography
#19
I once had a complaint filed against me for calling someone a slur in the elevator. My boss called me in, and we watched the camera footage from the elevator. Me and the other person were talking and having a good conversation and laughing with each other. My boss just said “yeah I watched it earlier and I have no idea what they are talking about.” So someone tried to get me fired for no reason
Image source: damnyoutuesday, Meruyert Gonullu
#20
I got sued in small claims court by a mentally ill man who said I stole $1000 worth of roast beef and 2 sun tanning lights from him. It got continued twice and by the time we had our day in court, he forgot what he sued me for and just went off on a tirade about me being an a*****e.
Image source: SteveMcQueef81, Kelly Sikkema
#21
I got hired at AT&T right before Covid hit, so I ended up getting laid off around June 2020. Being that I worked from home (I work software QA) I had to mail back all the hardware they’d sent me— iPhones, iPads, an Alexa, a Smart TV, etc. Anyway, I pack it all up, take it to the local UPS and mail it off with the pre-paid labels they’d sent me. I wash my hands of the situation and assume that it’s over and done with. A day later I get a call from the HR lady asking why I had sent them, and I quote, “a 12 pound box of dirty socks.” At first I think this is some poorly thought out prank— but they are dead serious and threatening legal charges as this was well over $500 worth of stuff which counts as grand larceny… AKA a felony in my state. So I look back at the prepaid labels, which were addressed to my boss’s private residence rather than AT&T proper. So that’s a tad off. Plus twelve pounds of dirty socks is a lot to wrangle up and you’d really have to go to great lengths to make that happen between getting the labels and shipping it off. So they keep calling me and threatening me for hours— so I call my lawyer, and I call the UPS to make sure they have CCTV footage of me mailing everything off during my previous visit— I then tell the s**t heads at AT&T to reach out to my lawyer if they have any other questions. And then… “miraculously” they found all the “missing” equipment five minutes later. The head of my team probably just wanted to sell that s**t on Craigslist or something and make me his patsy. But as soon as they got a sniff of litigation, the stuff just “magically appeared.” A felony pretty much ruins your whole life in the US. F**k that guy and F**K AT&T.
Image source: anon
#22
My dad got the police/ firefighters called on him because our racist neighbour immediately assumed we were making a fire???? In our backyard??????????????????
Anyway we were having a BBQ lol the firefighters were so p****d.
Image source: Enaiii
#23
Being too nice. I worked inside a coffee shop that was inside a grocery store during this time. Man walks in and I greet him and ask him what he’d like to order. He literally bolts and complains to the IT guy that I was too nice and too happy. He came in to inform me what had just happened and he wouldn’t stop laughing at me.
Image source: YellowSphinx, Keghan Crossland
#24
I got reported to HR because a coworker made a sexual joke to me and I laughed. She reported me and HR talked to me because she felt I laughed “too enthusiastically.” This was when I worked at the same place as my wife and was very careful to keep my nose clean. That was the last straw, I updated my resume and was gone shortly after.
Image source: KraziKarter, ELEVATE
#25
When I was a teenager working at an ice cream store, a secret shopper wrote that I was “friendly but did not smile.” This write up was posted on the bulletin board like it was a scarlet letter of shame and the manager talked to me about smiling more. 30 years later, I am still friendly but unsmiling.
Image source: Goldeverywhere, Brooke Cagle
#26
A woman threatened to have my dog euthanized after she came up behind me and my dog and grabbed his tail and he spun around and snapped at her. She had a muzzled aggressive dog with her as well yet she began yelling and cursing and demanding I provide documentation of his vaccines. Psycho….
Image source: Fantastic_Pear_7509
#27
Friend was contract engineer for tech giant. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, contractors are second class citizens. If there’s a perk employees get, assume that it is off limits for contractors.
She did some above and beyond work for an employee, so that employee took her to the admin’s desk and let her select a piece of candy as a “thank you”. (candy jar and contents were paid for by the company). The admin witnessed this and reported her for stealing company property. If the employee had taken a random piece of candy and given it to my friend, all would have been fine. But can’t let the subhuman pick their own treat!
Image source: ggapsfface
#28
I was training a new employee (I was early 20s, she was late 40s) and I told her that if we finished our work a few minutes before break, we could stand around as long as we were available to customer questions. She told on me and I got written up the next day. Now I only train exactly what we’re supposed to do.
Image source: weeabooty420, Christina @ wocintechchat.com
#29
I almost gotten written up at work because a local radio DJ came into the store and “I treated them like all the other customers” as in I didn’t fall all over her “celebrity”.
Image source: Special-bird
#30
I was a recent new hire, and transferred between divisions. I responded to my new Managing Director with an affirmative “Yes, Ma’am” when she gave me some new tasks during a meeting. She reported me to HR for sexual harassment and insubordination. I am from the Texas. This is how I was taught to show respect.
Image source: Ohmytripodtheory
#31
I work at Walmart
A customer complained that I was on my phone the whole time.
If you work at Walmart or any retail place. then you know we have those stupid android handhelds. I use it to make sure grown adults aren’t stealing and to do age checks and stuff.
My manger looked at the video and was like yeah. That’a not a phone it’s just something she needs to do her job…
Customer just couldn’t comprehend that.
Image source: Mads21xx
#32
A coworker hugged me when I gave her a birthday present. Later I was pulled into my supervisor’s office because someone reported us for “inappropriate PDA.”
Image source: TheChesterChesterton, Yuri Figueiredo
#33
I don’t know if anything ever got filed, but when I worked at a divorce firm, I had a woman call because she wanted to press charges against her son’s ex-girlfriend and her friends. I asked for more details (so I could tell her we didn’t practice that area of law but she should call, say, a civil attorney or something).
She told me that this old girlfriend, she was messing around with her son’s body and stole his sperm.
Me: Wat.
Her: She and her friends–I don’t like these girls–they went to where my son’s body was and they messed around with it and stole his sperm.
Me: Where his body was?
Her: Where his body was. In the cemetery. She’s a thief.
Me: Uh, try a civil attorney, we can’t help you.
Image source: annaflixion
#34
I once had a coworker whose husband was Jewish, and she took every opportunity to mention this fact and talk as if she were an expert on Jewishness.
Having many Jewish family members myself, I figured that since each of us had Jewish loved ones it’d be a topic we could bond over. When she talked about her husband and her cross-cultural Jewish experience, I’d relate my own experiences with my family.
It wasn’t long before I was called into HR and told that she was “highly offended” by how I talked about Jewish people. Not a word I said about my family or Jewish people/culture in general was anything but the highest praise and affection.
The HR manager explained that this particular coworker was a consistent pain in her a*s, always coming to her to complain about being offended by one thing or another. In this case, she didn’t think any genuine offense was taken, but rather that the woman felt special for having a Jewish husband and that me also having Jewish family must have made her feel like she wasn’t special anymore.
Needless to say I was not reprimanded in any way, and the coworker in question was eventually fired. Probably for being a constant chunk of snot in HR’s cornflakes.
Image source: The_Lawn_Ninja
#35
I’m a nurse and my husband’s crazy ex called my work with a litany of complaints against me. Things as small as “she’s stealing the narcotics” to “she tried to strangle my grandma.” She was desperate to get me fired so I couldn’t afford to live with my then-boyfriend. My manager called me into her office and said, “What the hell is going on?!”
Image source: Itsjustmeagainmom
#36
I was processing customer returns and a fishing rod had paperwork saying it wouldn’t catch fish, another one said their boat was too tippy. Not sure if it was the same guy
Image source: Electrical_Dirt9917, Mathieu Le Roux
#37
I worked at McDonalds. A man put a complaint in because I wouldn’t let him in after we’d already shut.
Image source: GardaTerror, Mike Mozart
#38
My mom got an angry message on eBay about her handmade wedding dresses for 18″ dolls promoting child marriage, because American Girl dolls are only supposed to be 11. The woman insisted she should have a disclaimer to or something that says “for pretend play ONLY” to clear up this ambiguity.
That was more than 10 years ago and we still crack up about it.
Image source: lolabythebay
#39
After 7 years in the same company wearing the same kind of clothes, some jealous female co-workers went to the HR this summer to complain that I dress like a w***e…
Image source: _MShady
#40
I jokingly told co-workers I was feeling disgruntled that day. The administrative assistant (whose job I was actively training for) overheard me and reported me to the boss. I had to have a sit down meet with them both and got written up for not “boosting team morale”. Another time the same AA went into the bathroom after me and noted that I did not refill the toilet paper while I was in there. Again, had to have a meeting over it. I was SO happy when she left.
EDIT: I was a large public bathroom with 4 stalls. I didn’t leave the place without any toilet paper. One of the stalls was running low and apparently I should have checked it and put more rolls in.
Image source: SugarHooves, PNW Production
Follow Us