66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

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Throw the first stone if you’ve never looked at a crack in your ceiling or a kitchen cabinet door falling apart and thought, “I can fix that myself!” After all, who would want to spend so much money, effort, and time hiring someone else to do it when they can just do it themselves?

Well, for starters, the people on this list should have. Sometimes, a simple DIY fix, home improvement project, or even just a little aesthetic pick-me-up can end up looking far… less impressive than expected. And if you’re looking for inspiration for your next home project, well, you won’t find it here. But you’ll have plenty of ideas for what not to do with this list.

#1 Didn’t Color Match Spray Paint Before… Not Sure What To Do Now

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Abject_Barnacle

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

#2 Council House Newbuild 🙈

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: GuyLootz

#3 Found On Local Cleaning Group

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: JesusCatttt

#4 At Least You Didn’t Build Yourself A Miniature House

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source:  Woody Carpenter

#5 I’m A Genius. Was Amazed How Quickly I Repaired My Entry Door From The Garage

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: AgentA113

#6 At Least Your Toilet Isn’t A Dang Puzzle

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source:  CharlesIsaac

#7 At Least You Didn’t Run Out Of Paint At Just The Worst Moment

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source:  Matthew Matuszak

#8 I Told My Neighbour His Mortar Needed Fixing. Found This The Next Week

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: gothram

#9 How To Turn A Perfectly Good Toilet In A Urinal

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: showmethenakedwomen

#10 My Girlfriend’s Approach To Fixing Broken Glass On Our Kitchen

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: anonymous

#11 They Just Had Their Kitchen Remodeled

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#12 GF And I Have Covid. Heater Went Out, Technician Can’t Come Out Due To Quarantine. Decided To Try And Fix It Myself. Tripped Over A Pipe And Fell Through The Ceiling

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Kidw0nder

#13 Home Renovation Not Going As Planned. Doing Some Minor Ethernet Wiring With Friends And He Slipped. Unharmed Other Than Pride

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#14 Just Moved Into First Home With My Wife, She Just Wanted To Hang A Picture..by Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe Trying To Put In A Wall Anchor. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Fixed The Doors… And Now They Don’t Close

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Flimsy_Waltz7124

#16 Apparently My Post Isn’t Appropriate For R/DIY So I’ll Share With Y’all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: u/zingusdingus

#17 I Knew That Stud Was In There Somewhere, Follow Me For More DIY Projects

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: anonymous

#18 At Least Your Satellite Doesn’t Have A Permanent Necklace

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: melden

#19 At Least You Didn’t Put Your Doorstop On The Wrong Side

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: [deleted]

#20 DIY Plumbing, Apparently Anyone Can Do It

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: [deleted]

#21 If It Fits, I Sits

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: SafeDirection9454

#22 This “Abstract” Billiards Table At An Airbnb I Was At. As It Also Turns Out, Thick Globs Of Hideous Paint Don’t Allow For Very Smooth Table Roll

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: The-Taco-Between-Us

#23 Cooks Belong In The Heart Of The Kitchen

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: scarsmum

#24 Moss In Your Bathroom…

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: HumberBumummumum

#25 Normally I Like Modern Furnishings, I Don’t Like This Though…

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Kootenay85

#26 This Bathroom Floor In A House I Found On Zillow. I Can’t Decide If I Love It Or Hate It

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: smelooch

#27 Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Abbeybearberner

#28 I Have No Words For This Atrocity Of A Mirror

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: iEatSwampAss

#29 Don’t Really Know If It Fits Here But My Mom Turned Our Broken Kettle Into A Planter

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: [deleted]

#30 When You Don’t Know Plumbing, Just Pour The Floor Around It ..?

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: evmeister

#31 Real Fake Doors

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: indigofire1o8

#32 Whose Bright Idea Was This

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Inotlife

#33 I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town”

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#34 Powered By Hope And Double-Sided Tape

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#35 When One Bulb Isn’t Enough To Blind Guests

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#36 One Roll Per Adventure

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#37 Shower Jenga. Because Nothing Says “Relax” Like The Fear Of Collapse

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#38 ‘My Landlord’s DIY Fail’, Otherwise Known As ‘How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step’. (My Landlord Installed A Dryer Vent For Us, But Instead Of Hiring A Contractor, She Got A Family Friend To Do It)

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: u/chopstix007

#39 Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: anonymous

#40 I Present To You, My Shower Head

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: ThatSlappyChap

#41 I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: tiger_qween

#42 My Mom’s Garage Is Being Renovated. I Think It’s Pretty Obvious That They Have 3 Dogs

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: u/Superlemonada

#43 How These Pipes Were Installed

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Palifaith

#44 True Story: So I Tried To Open The Door To See How The Installation Was Going. Tried

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: ilikeover9000turtles

#45 Neat Fan Installation

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: juanxmass

#46

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#47 Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job. Was Showering For 10 Mins, When I Realized, Two Rooms Were In This State

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#48 My Landlord Installed This Toilet Paper Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall. No, None Of The Parts Come Off

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#49 Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100”. Here’s A Photo Of The “Installed” Door Stopper

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#50 We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#51 Easy Installation Shower Door, They Said

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#52 Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet. This Is A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sister’s New House

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#53 Currently Having The Bathroom Above Our Newly Renovated Kitchen Redone, This Is What I Came Home To Today

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#54 My Brother-In-Law’s Remodeled Basement

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#55 Trying To Remodel. Brand New Kitchen Is Edgy I Suppose

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#56 I’ve Heard Of “Painting Yourself Into A Corner” But My Wife Took It A Step Further. I Don’t Even Know

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: power-cube

#57 At Least Your Ceiling Fan Isn’t Locked In A Heated Battle With Your Wall

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: anonymous

#58 Saw This House For Rent On Marketplace

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: missrutabaga

#59 Shouldn’t Be Any Issue Here…

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: [deleted]

#60 DIY Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#61 For Those Who Like Their Mornings Electric

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#62 What Do You Mean “Crush Hazard” It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: u/bonez656

#63 We Just Finished The Construction Of Our Yurt… And The Fireplace Was Not Correctly Installed

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Anonymous

#64 Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#65 New Windows That Are Supposed To Help With Thermal Efficiency Break During Install

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

#66 Mom And Dad Are Getting The Bathroom Renovated And The Tiler Did This

66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Image source: Unknown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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