66 Times People Tried To Improve And Renovate Their Homes And It Was A Complete Fiasco

Throw the first stone if you’ve never looked at a crack in your ceiling or a kitchen cabinet door falling apart and thought, “I can fix that myself!” After all, who would want to spend so much money, effort, and time hiring someone else to do it when they can just do it themselves?
Well, for starters, the people on this list should have. Sometimes, a simple DIY fix, home improvement project, or even just a little aesthetic pick-me-up can end up looking far… less impressive than expected. And if you’re looking for inspiration for your next home project, well, you won’t find it here. But you’ll have plenty of ideas for what not to do with this list.
#1 Didn’t Color Match Spray Paint Before… Not Sure What To Do Now
Image source: Abject_Barnacle
#2 Council House Newbuild 🙈
Image source: GuyLootz
#3 Found On Local Cleaning Group
Image source: JesusCatttt
#4 At Least You Didn’t Build Yourself A Miniature House
Image source: Woody Carpenter
#5 I’m A Genius. Was Amazed How Quickly I Repaired My Entry Door From The Garage
Image source: AgentA113
#6 At Least Your Toilet Isn’t A Dang Puzzle
Image source: CharlesIsaac
#7 At Least You Didn’t Run Out Of Paint At Just The Worst Moment
Image source: Matthew Matuszak
#8 I Told My Neighbour His Mortar Needed Fixing. Found This The Next Week
Image source: gothram
#9 How To Turn A Perfectly Good Toilet In A Urinal
Image source: showmethenakedwomen
#10 My Girlfriend’s Approach To Fixing Broken Glass On Our Kitchen
Image source: anonymous
#11 They Just Had Their Kitchen Remodeled
Image source: Unknown
#12 GF And I Have Covid. Heater Went Out, Technician Can’t Come Out Due To Quarantine. Decided To Try And Fix It Myself. Tripped Over A Pipe And Fell Through The Ceiling
Image source: Kidw0nder
#13 Home Renovation Not Going As Planned. Doing Some Minor Ethernet Wiring With Friends And He Slipped. Unharmed Other Than Pride
Image source: Unknown
#14 Just Moved Into First Home With My Wife, She Just Wanted To Hang A Picture..by Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe Trying To Put In A Wall Anchor. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Fixed The Doors… And Now They Don’t Close
Image source: Flimsy_Waltz7124
#16 Apparently My Post Isn’t Appropriate For R/DIY So I’ll Share With Y’all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!
Image source: u/zingusdingus
#17 I Knew That Stud Was In There Somewhere, Follow Me For More DIY Projects
Image source: anonymous
#18 At Least Your Satellite Doesn’t Have A Permanent Necklace
Image source: melden
#19 At Least You Didn’t Put Your Doorstop On The Wrong Side
Image source: [deleted]
#20 DIY Plumbing, Apparently Anyone Can Do It
Image source: [deleted]
#21 If It Fits, I Sits
Image source: SafeDirection9454
#22 This “Abstract” Billiards Table At An Airbnb I Was At. As It Also Turns Out, Thick Globs Of Hideous Paint Don’t Allow For Very Smooth Table Roll
Image source: The-Taco-Between-Us
#23 Cooks Belong In The Heart Of The Kitchen
Image source: scarsmum
#24 Moss In Your Bathroom…
Image source: HumberBumummumum
#25 Normally I Like Modern Furnishings, I Don’t Like This Though…
Image source: Kootenay85
#26 This Bathroom Floor In A House I Found On Zillow. I Can’t Decide If I Love It Or Hate It
Image source: smelooch
#27 Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See
Image source: Abbeybearberner
#28 I Have No Words For This Atrocity Of A Mirror
Image source: iEatSwampAss
#29 Don’t Really Know If It Fits Here But My Mom Turned Our Broken Kettle Into A Planter
Image source: [deleted]
#30 When You Don’t Know Plumbing, Just Pour The Floor Around It ..?
Image source: evmeister
#31 Real Fake Doors
Image source: indigofire1o8
#32 Whose Bright Idea Was This
Image source: Inotlife
#33 I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town”
Image source: Unknown
#34 Powered By Hope And Double-Sided Tape
Image source: Unknown
#35 When One Bulb Isn’t Enough To Blind Guests
Image source: Unknown
#36 One Roll Per Adventure
Image source: Unknown
#37 Shower Jenga. Because Nothing Says “Relax” Like The Fear Of Collapse
Image source: Unknown
#38 ‘My Landlord’s DIY Fail’, Otherwise Known As ‘How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step’. (My Landlord Installed A Dryer Vent For Us, But Instead Of Hiring A Contractor, She Got A Family Friend To Do It)
Image source: u/chopstix007
#39 Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Image source: anonymous
#40 I Present To You, My Shower Head
Image source: ThatSlappyChap
#41 I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top
Image source: tiger_qween
#42 My Mom’s Garage Is Being Renovated. I Think It’s Pretty Obvious That They Have 3 Dogs
Image source: u/Superlemonada
#43 How These Pipes Were Installed
Image source: Palifaith
#44 True Story: So I Tried To Open The Door To See How The Installation Was Going. Tried
Image source: ilikeover9000turtles
#45 Neat Fan Installation
Image source: juanxmass
#46
Image source: Unknown
#47 Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job. Was Showering For 10 Mins, When I Realized, Two Rooms Were In This State
Image source: Unknown
#48 My Landlord Installed This Toilet Paper Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall. No, None Of The Parts Come Off
Image source: Unknown
#49 Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100”. Here’s A Photo Of The “Installed” Door Stopper
Image source: Unknown
#50 We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs
Image source: Unknown
#51 Easy Installation Shower Door, They Said
Image source: Unknown
#52 Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet. This Is A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sister’s New House
Image source: Unknown
#53 Currently Having The Bathroom Above Our Newly Renovated Kitchen Redone, This Is What I Came Home To Today
Image source: Unknown
#54 My Brother-In-Law’s Remodeled Basement
Image source: Unknown
#55 Trying To Remodel. Brand New Kitchen Is Edgy I Suppose
Image source: Unknown
#56 I’ve Heard Of “Painting Yourself Into A Corner” But My Wife Took It A Step Further. I Don’t Even Know
Image source: power-cube
#57 At Least Your Ceiling Fan Isn’t Locked In A Heated Battle With Your Wall
Image source: anonymous
#58 Saw This House For Rent On Marketplace
Image source: missrutabaga
#59 Shouldn’t Be Any Issue Here…
Image source: [deleted]
#60 DIY Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened
Image source: Unknown
#61 For Those Who Like Their Mornings Electric
Image source: Unknown
#62 What Do You Mean “Crush Hazard” It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me
Image source: u/bonez656
#63 We Just Finished The Construction Of Our Yurt… And The Fireplace Was Not Correctly Installed
Image source: Anonymous
#64 Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling
Image source: Unknown
#65 New Windows That Are Supposed To Help With Thermal Efficiency Break During Install
Image source: Unknown
#66 Mom And Dad Are Getting The Bathroom Renovated And The Tiler Did This
Image source: Unknown
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