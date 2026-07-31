Rico Rodriguez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rico Rodriguez
July 31, 1998
Bryan, Texas, US
28 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Rico Rodriguez?
Rico Rodriguez is an American actor widely recognized for his precocious charm and comedic timing. He skillfully portrayed Manny Delgado, the philosophical and art-loving son on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family.
His breakout moment arrived in 2009 when Modern Family premiered, quickly establishing Rodriguez as a beloved young talent. The role garnered him significant acclaim and a devoted fanbase.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Bryan, Texas, Rico Rodriguez discovered his interest in acting by observing his older sister, Raini Rodriguez, pursue her own career. His parents, Diane and Roy Rodriguez, supported his artistic path from an early age.
Rodriguez attended an independent study school in Oak Park, California, balancing his education with his demanding acting schedule. This flexible schooling allowed him to continue his academic development while working in Hollywood.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc of public appearances has typically shown Rico Rodriguez focusing on his career. He maintains a largely private personal life away from the spotlight.
Reports as of May 2025 indicated that Rodriguez is single, with no public romantic relationships widely documented. He is not known to have any children.
Career Highlights
Rico Rodriguez cemented his place in television history as Manny Delgado on the acclaimed Modern Family series. His nuanced portrayal of the mature-beyond-his-years character earned him critical praise and a wide audience.
Beyond acting, Rodriguez expanded his creative endeavors by publishing the book “Reel Life Lessons… So Far” in 2012. This venture showcased his insights and experiences at a young age.
Signature Quote
“I want to have a good time, have a good time, I want to be as kind to everybody as possible and just like I said, have a good time.”
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