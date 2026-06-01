‘Realistic Body’ Of Homer Gere Praised In ‘Euphoria’ Episode Amid Growing Concern Over ‘Hollyweird’ Standards

There are only a few nepo babies the internet genuinely appreciates, and ’90s rom-com icon Richard Gere’s 26-year-old son has now joined that list, courtesy of his role in the acclaimed HBO psychological drama Euphoria.
Homer Gere appeared as Dylan Reid — an actor and client of Maddy (Alexa Demie), who works as a talent manager — in the latest episode.
Dressed only in briefs, he invited praise for showcasing a build viewers called “realistic” at a time when Hollywood is back to promoting skinny bodies for women and chiseled abs for men.
Many noted that television needed more representation of this body type, with one X user writing, “Love seeing normal dudes on TV instead of gym rats.”
Richard Gere’s nepo son impressed netizens with his decidedly fuller physique
Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Homer’s character is seen opening the fridge and pouring himself a glass of water.
While his back and arms appeared toned in the scene, his midsection was softer, sparking immediate chatter on social media.
Image credits: HBO Max
“I’m obsessed with what I saw today,” one wrote, while another added, “He looks like a guy who eats pizza on the weekends.”
“Seeing normal bodies on screen is so refreshing and needed,” said a third.
“Yeah. Less of models from commercials and more real people,” a fourth echoed.
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A fifth, who felt seen because of Homer’s body being discussed, wrote, “For the first time, I saw a body like mine on TV.”
“The most attractive man I’ve ever seen,” a separate user expressed.
The positive response to Homer’s physique came amid growing criticism of Hollywood for reviving ultra-thin body standards
Image credits: HBO Max
Demi Moore, Emma Stone, and Jenna Ortega have all made headlines in recent months for appearing skinnier than usual.
Moore, who served as a jury member at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, wore a strapless sequin Jacquemus gown for one of her several event outings, putting her slender arm on display.
When her stylist, Brad Goreski, shared a video of the look, fans expressed concern by commenting, “I hope she’s not sick” and “stressed out.”
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Detractors, however, were not very kind.
“I’ve always wanted my arms to never look like that,” one wrote.
Others went on to accuse the actress of using semaglutide, the medication used to manage type 2 diabetes that has gained widespread popularity for its weight-loss effects.
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Emma Stone sparked health concerns after her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards in February.
Her collarbone appeared excessively pronounced, with her shoulder blades also standing out in her black Louis Vuitton dress.
“This is a body eating itself,” a critic wrote at the time.
“Everyone looks like they are eating half an apple a day. Let’s leave the EDs [Eating Disorders] in the 2000s,” another added.
Meanwhile, concerned by Jenna Ortega’s skinny look at 23, social media users voiced, “This shouldn’t be normal,” and asked, “Where are her parents, and why are they not protecting her from Hollywood?”
Stylists have expressed concern about stars embracing extreme thinness, while health experts warn of malnutrition
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Page Six, citing multiple sources, reported in March that even already-thin stars are now taking microdoses of semaglutide or other weight-loss medications.
“There is stigma now to having any weight,” an anonymous stylist and former Vogue editor told the outlet.
Image credits: HBO Max
A top dermatologist added, “My female clients have been microdosing GLP-1s for a long time now. Body positivity was over the minute GLPs started flooding the market. It costs less to microdose, it’s more tolerable on your body — and you still let yourself eat.”
Celebrity nutritionist Jess Baker said she has noticed visible signs of “muscle wasting” in several celebrities, explaining that their temples, clavicles, and shoulder blades jutting out means their bodies are “not getting enough of what it needs to function.”
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Another A-list stylist told Page Six that those who dress the stars are in an awkward position right now, as they want their clients to look their best, but their extremely thin statures are making it impossible.
“You can’t tell these actresses they’re too skinny,” the stylist said, adding, “They’ll just say, ‘But [another actress] is smaller than I am!’”
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The former Vogue editor said the actresses are under “a lot of pressure” to be thin, and the sentiment was understood by those praising Homer’s fuller body.
They said that if a female on the show had displayed a fuller physique, she would likely have been ridiculed instead.
“It is only celebrated when it’s a man,” one noted.
“No woman on the show has a realistic body,” another pointed out.
“You all let men get away with so much,” said the next
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