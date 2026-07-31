Evil Landlord Ignores Rat-Infested House, Tenant Makes Sure To Ruin Every House Viewing After That

Renting an apartment is stressful enough without having to deal with a landlord bent on frustrating you. While most tenants expect to foot the minor maintenance, they also expect serious problems to be dealt with promptly. Unfortunately, some landlords would rather deflect or even intimidate their tenants than spend money fixing what is broken.
This university student found themselves living in a nightmare during her third year of school. It first started as a strange noise coming from her bed, which turned into a months-long battle with a landlord who was determined to avoid responsibility at all costs. But after being pushed too far, the student came up with a brilliantly satisfying way to get even.
More info: Reddit
Every tenant deserves a safe home, but not every landlord is willing to provide one
Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The narrator moved into a new home and heard strange noises in the walls before discovering they had an unwanted furry neighbor
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The landlord repeatedly denied the growing rat problem despite mounting evidence
Image credits: serdjophoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster caught a giant rat and exposed the infestation, only to be blamed for the mess instead
Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The council backed the students, but the furious landlord doubled down and lashed out
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The narrator decided to warn every potential tenant who came to view the infamous rat house
Image credits: ArizonaAvenue
The student’s brutally honest house tours left the landlord struggling to find new renters
The Original poster’s (OP) horror started when she moved to a new apartment in her third year. It started with odd scratching noises coming from the wall behind her bed, which she brushed off at first. But when the sounds kept coming, it became obvious that something furry was treating the inside of the walls like its personal highway.
The author reported this to the landlord, who made her feel like she was imagining things. Not long after, the mystery guest made a dramatic entrance. A giant rat came crashing through into the kitchen before disappearing through the crumbling hole in the wall. Even though the poster caught one in a trap and sent photo evidence, the landlord insisted that the rats were the tenants’ problems.
Things got interesting from there. The local council confirmed that the property’s condition caused the rat problem, not the students, but that didn’t stop the landlord from flying into a full-blown meltdown. He screamed in the poster’s face, tried to blame her for everything, and even threatened legal action.
That’s when the narrator decided that enough was enough and took matters into her own hands. Since the landlord had to give notice before every house viewing, she made sure to be home and gave every potential tenant the grand tour the landlord conveniently forgot to offer. She left rat traps in plain sight, gave the mould an honorable mention, and responded honestly to every negative inquiry about the house.
By the time the poster moved out, not a single tenant had signed up for the infamous “rat house.” The revenge was well deserved as it saved many innocent students from falling victim to a horrible apartment, and honestly, it was hard to feel sorry for the landlord.
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Landlords generally have a legal duty to keep rental properties safe and free from serious hazards, including pest infestations caused by the condition of the building. The UK government explains that if rats are getting in because of structural problems, it’s typically the landlord’s responsibility to fix both the damage and the underlying cause, and not leave the tenants to deal with it.
When landlords ignore serious maintenance issues, tenants aren’t powerless. Citizens Advice recommends keeping records, reporting problems in writing, and contacting the local council if a landlord refuses to act, which is exactly what the poster did even though the landlord remained adamant and did not do anything to help the situation.
Looking back, it’s no surprise that the author chose to warn future tenants instead of letting someone unknowingly move into the same nightmare. Experts also say that speaking up about unsafe housing conditions can help make sure the right things are done to protect future tenants from ending up in the same situations.
Readers couldn’t get enough of the poster’s clever revenge, with many praising her for warning future tenants instead of staying silent. Do you think the author was right to expose the landlord’s horrible house to unsuspecting tenants or would you have handled it differently?
Readers applauded the poster’s revenge and said the landlord got exactly what he deserved
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