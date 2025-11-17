30 Chucklesome Twitter Posts Turned Into Comedy Gems By Removing Letters, Shared In This Dedicated Online Group

In the dank year of 2018, some person uploaded a post to the me_irl subreddit. It was a picture of Trump’s Tweet, edited to say something completely random. By filling in the gaps between the letters, you could finally understand that it said: “o, the Pelican. so smoothly doth he crest. a wind god!”
It made no sense at all. But that’s besides the point, as people found it funny in some abstract way. 5 years down the line, a dedicated community has formed, making these things daily. Here are some of the funniest (can we call these funny?) examples from there.
#1 What A Flirt
Boring brutal fact. Many women are cute
#2 Joe Makes A Shocking Discovery
Poo flows from the people of the United States.
#3 Elon’s Back At It Again
Goal of government should be Giving each person catgirls.
#4 Peach?
yo peach?
#5 Not The Meat!
i just spent Two Dollars on MEaT! If Iran takes any i will be sad
#6 A Bit Belated But A Very Gracious Concession All The Same
So, you’re the President of the United States, joe
you go more votes, by far – ant I lost. You won
#7 Dumps
How come my dumps are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
#8 No Hate Towards Tom But If We Have The Tools
We have all the tools we need to fight Tom hanks and master chief.
#9 The Four Beliefs
pelicans believe in:
eggs
mates
Ending man
god
Woa.
#10 Oh No!
Somebody stole my freaking hair!
#11 Public Service Announcement:
ATTENTION: Bernie Sanders is 193
he old
#12 Now That’s My President
The quest for hot dogs is on
#13 Sorry For Uploading So Much, I Should Take A Nap
i must do something about the TEENS
They are tired! they should be able to rest
so easy
#14 Who Doesn’t Enjoy That Rich, Smooth Sound?
Americans only love to experience bassoons
#15 It Sure Is, Joe
Trump stol the garfield phone. It’s unforgiveable.
#16 Very Unfair!
who Took my goat
very unfair
#17 It’s Bulls*it! I Did Not!
President Trump did not hit Biden. not true, oh hi, @mark
#18 Run Kitty!
pelican, thou art so dangerous to the cat. Watch out, run!
#19 It’s Over
We finally ended infrastructure
our nation’s crumbling
#20 Oofh Owie Ouch
“The fire is hoT ow oW Ow!
#21 Pete Announces His Post-Campaign Plans
Americans are hungry
we’ll eat this president and the next.
#22 The Lobstering Is Upon Us
Obama destroyed the lobster
Now it’s back, bigger and better
Enjoy your “lobstering”
#23 Bernie Says
eat your chair
#24 Two-Part Pelican
Why dost thou, o Pelican, soar with
overwhelming allure.
o Pelican were I thou!
#25
I did NOT shower today in public. I haven’t seen or spoken to soap in close to 18 years. Shower a man, and a Man may ache. Never had a watery Bath!
#26 Le Toucan Has Arrived !
le toucan has arrived!
#27 Oh There It Is!
I see the Pelican Party now. Thank you!
#28 We Live In A Society
gamers rise up now. The world is watching
#29 Come Home Now, Your Father Is Looking For You
Pelicans come here
come home fast along with me now
#30 This Describes Molyneux Very Well
Ohhh, I lack her talents and am Very nasty.
