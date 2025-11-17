30 Chucklesome Twitter Posts Turned Into Comedy Gems By Removing Letters, Shared In This Dedicated Online Group

In the dank year of 2018, some person uploaded a post to the me_irl subreddit. It was a picture of Trump’s Tweet, edited to say something completely random. By filling in the gaps between the letters, you could finally understand that it said: “o, the Pelican. so smoothly doth he crest. a wind god!”

It made no sense at all. But that’s besides the point, as people found it funny in some abstract way. 5 years down the line, a dedicated community has formed, making these things daily. Here are some of the funniest (can we call these funny?) examples from there.

Image credits: u/deleted

More info: Reddit

#1 What A Flirt

Boring brutal fact. Many women are cute

Image source: u/JWinslow23

#2 Joe Makes A Shocking Discovery

Poo flows from the people of the United States.

Image source: u/BermudaTaco

#3 Elon’s Back At It Again

Goal of government should be Giving each person catgirls.

Image source: u/SuperTheNova

#4 Peach?

yo peach?

Image source: u/aT80tank

#5 Not The Meat!

i just spent Two Dollars on MEaT! If Iran takes any i will be sad

Image source: u/ducks_underneath

#6 A Bit Belated But A Very Gracious Concession All The Same

So, you’re the President of the United States, joe
you go more votes, by far – ant I lost. You won

Image source: u/mumbly-joe

#7 Dumps

How come my dumps are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?

Image source: u/sasha07974

#8 No Hate Towards Tom But If We Have The Tools

We have all the tools we need to fight Tom hanks and master chief.

Image source: u/Huperman1

#9 The Four Beliefs

pelicans believe in:
eggs
mates
Ending man
god
Woa.

Image source: u/danlev

#10 Oh No!

Somebody stole my freaking hair!

Image source: u/[deleted]

#11 Public Service Announcement:

ATTENTION: Bernie Sanders is 193

he old

Image source: u/TomNookTheCook

#12 Now That’s My President

The quest for hot dogs is on

Image source: u/mxmentomori

#13 Sorry For Uploading So Much, I Should Take A Nap

i must do something about the TEENS
They are tired! they should be able to rest 
so easy

Image source: u/JWinslow23

#14 Who Doesn’t Enjoy That Rich, Smooth Sound?

Americans only love to experience bassoons

Image source: u/0x5742

#15 It Sure Is, Joe

Trump stol the garfield phone. It’s unforgiveable.

Image source: u/goodbige

#16 Very Unfair!

who Took my goat
very unfair

Image source: u/dylneed1

#17 It’s Bulls*it! I Did Not!

President Trump did not hit Biden. not true, oh hi, @mark

Image source: u/AnYunYun

#18 Run Kitty!

pelican, thou art so dangerous to the cat. Watch out, run!

Image source: u/Profossen

#19 It’s Over

We finally ended infrastructure
our nation’s crumbling

Image source: https://www.reddit.com/r/othepelican/comments/uezg7r/its_over/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

#20 Oofh Owie Ouch

“The fire is hoT ow oW Ow!

Image source: u/iAMA_butter_robot

#21 Pete Announces His Post-Campaign Plans

Americans are hungry
we’ll eat this president and the next.

Image source: u/BermudaTaco

#22 The Lobstering Is Upon Us

Obama destroyed the lobster
Now it’s back, bigger and better
Enjoy your “lobstering”

Image source: https://www.reddit.com/r/othepelican/comments/hfea4n/the_lobstering_is_upon_us/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

#23 Bernie Says

eat your chair

Image source: u/v1ncent97

#24 Two-Part Pelican

Why dost thou, o Pelican, soar with
overwhelming allure.
o Pelican were I thou!

Image source: u/Valdevia

#25

I did NOT shower today in public. I haven’t seen or spoken to soap in close to 18 years. Shower a man, and a Man may ache. Never had a watery Bath!

Image source: Unknown

#26 Le Toucan Has Arrived !

le toucan has arrived!

Image source: u/I-need-to-sneeze

#27 Oh There It Is!

I see the Pelican Party now. Thank you!

Image source: u/_JohnLemon__

#28 We Live In A Society

gamers rise up now. The world is watching

Image source: u/[deleted]

#29 Come Home Now, Your Father Is Looking For You

Pelicans come here 
come home fast along with me now

Image source: u/JWinslow23

#30 This Describes Molyneux Very Well

Ohhh, I lack her talents and am Very nasty.

Image source: u/JJ2478

Patrick Penrose
