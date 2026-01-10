30 Times It Looked Like DNA Was ‘Copy-Pasted’ On Different Relatives

Being born is a lot like rolling up a character in an RPG, but instead of magical powers and divine gifts from the gods, we tend to get muggle-worthy stuff like uncle Roger’s elaborate eyelashes and great-grandma Betsy’s charming smile. However… How-e-ver!
From time to time, the Universe gets lazy and decides to reuse old assets, copy-pasting the same genetic information. It might think that nobody will notice because it’s been at least one generation since it’s used that particular genetic code, but it’s darn wrong. That’s how people end up looking so much like their relatives, it’s spooky and has us wondering about secret government cloning facilities (the truth is out there!).
The r/AncestryDNA subreddit is a place for people to share their heritage and genetic ancestry, as well as to document how you might be the spitting image of your relatives, some of whom might still be alive while others lived hundreds of years ago. Check the photos people posted to the community down below and, as you’re scrolling down, upvote the ones that impressed you the most. Be sure to write a comment or two about who you resemble the most in your families, dear Pandas!
#1 A Friend Of Mine Took This Picture At A Clinic. Rare Condition From Mother To Daughter
Image source: reddit.com
#2 I Never Understood Why People Said I Look Like My Dad Until We Found This Picture Of My Paternal Grandma
Image source: Artemis Fartemis
#3 My Son On The Left And My Dad On The Right W/My Little Sister
Image source: reddit.com
#4 My Father And I At 29
Image source: reddit.com
#5 My Norwegian Great-Grandmother And I Favor Quite A Bit. According To My Test (And Genealogy Maps) My Scandinavian Roots Are Only 26%, But Her Genes Must’ve Been As Strong As Her Back!
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Me & My Mom’s Hs Grad Pics 2004/1971
Image source: reddit.com
#7 The Genes Seem To Run Strong In My Fiancé’s Family
Image source: reddit.com
#8 My Whole Life People Have Told Me “You Look Just Like Your Mom When She Was Your Age”. I Never Saw It But When I Found This Old Picture Of My Mom (L) When She Was Little… I See It
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Me At Age 30 vs. My Dad At Age 14
Image source: reddit.com
#10 My Paternal Grandfather And Me, I Always Thought I Looked Nothing Like My Dad Until I Saw His Dad
Image source: reddit.com
#11 3-Generations Me In 2019 (Left), Mom In 1992 (Bottom), And Grandma In 1974 (Top)
Image source: reddit.com
#12 My Friends Newborn Baby Was Born With The Same Birthmark In Her Hair As Her Mother
Image source: reddit.com
#13 I Often Hear How I Look Like My Grandmother…thoughts?
Image source: FamilyTighes
#14 My Maternal Grandmother And Me! Genes Are Funny
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Would Have Never Known I Was A Doppelganger Of My Great Grandmother (1894-1961) Without Ancestrydna. Today I Connected With My Fourth Cousin Who Sent Me This Photograph. I’m Shocked
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Ancestry Helped My Father Find Out Who His Father Was! My Father(Left) Was Born In The 60’s And Grew Up Not Knowing Who His Biological Father Was. After Buying Him A Dna Test We Found Out His Father Had Passed Away But Dna Does Not Lie! Am I The Only One Who Thinks They Could Be Twins?
Image source: reddit.com
#17 My Niece And My Sister, Her Aunt, At 6 Years Old
#18 Paternal Cousins Results
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Me Compared To My Young Dad And Grandpa Today Traits
Image source: Nevermindever
#20 My Fathers Genes Run Strong My Twin!
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Great Grandfather And My Dad – Genetics Are Crazy!
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Me And My Great Great Uncle
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Me And My Great Uncle (Now vs. Wwii)
Image source: reddit.com
#24 My Grandmother And I At Age 2
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Dad And I Reconnect After 40 Years. Thanks To Ancestrydna For Matching Me With My Aunt Who Is His Sister So That We Could All Reunite
Image source: reddit.com
#26 At Age Fifty I Found My Biological Father With Ancestry Dna. When We Started Comparing Pictures, This Pairing Really Stood Out
Image source: reddit.com
#27 My Great Grandfather (B. 1890 – D. 1965) Was Raising A Family Of 5 And Taking Care Of His Parents At My Age Now (24) All With A $50 A Year Salary In The Deep South
Image source: Throwaway27
#28 Me And My Mum!
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Picture Of Me And My Grandmother (Dad’s Mom) When She Was In Her Twenties. People Say I Have Similar Features To Her. I Think She Was So Beautiful. I’m Of Mixed Ethnicity Btw
Image source: reddit.com
