147 Wise Relationship Quotes That Never Get Old

Relationships, the inexhaustible cornucopia of talks, gossip, jokes, puns, and everything else in between. And you know what’s the ‘in between’ thing? Why, it’s relationship quotes, of course! And although it is not the first thing that we find ourselves dabbling in the topic of bonds between two or more people, it is definitely our first assortment of quotes on this ever-important topic. So, in hopes that you’d find at least one that speaks to you directly, we’ve found a hundred and forty-seven of such sayings, thinking that out of this number, there’ll be at least one that you like. Or defines your relationship the best. Or at least, it is an acceptable compromise.
Okay, so, there’s probably no need to tell you what relationships are, is there? No, your fixation with a particular houseplant isn’t really a relationship, and so isn’t the instance when you find a TV series that you binge-watch in a day or so. A relationship is often described as ‘the state of being connected,’ although these days, this same institution can be described as many things. However, it still isn’t a fixation with a plant, as it is really not a two-way street kind of connection. So, what else is there to say about two people and their intertwined worlds, lives, and passions? Well, see in the wise quotes below!
So, from famous artists to famous actors and sportspeople, everybody has their own vision of a relationship, and some of their words match your own opinion greatly. It’s as if they’ve plucked that thought straight out of our heads and put it in words beautifully. Want to find who said the words that speak the most to you on this topic? Well then, scroll down below and check out these relationship quotes. Vote for the ones that have resonated with you the most, and share this article with anyone who’d care to read it, too!
#1
“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Billy Crystal
#2
“To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.” — Mark Twain
#3
“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss
#4
“Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age.” — Anais Nin
#5
“Affection is when you see someone’s strengths; love is when you accept someone’s flaws.”
#6
“It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.”
#7
“The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” — Carl Jung
#8
“Don’t try to be something to everyone. Be everything to someone.”
#9
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao-Tzu
#10
“Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding.” — Diane Arbus
#11
“Assumptions are the termites of relationships.” — Henry Winkler
#12
“Having someone wonder where you are when you don’t come home at night is a very old human need.” — Margart Mead
#13
“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#14
“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin
#15
“Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.” — Carroll Bryant
#16
“That’s how you know you love someone, I guess, when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too.” — Kaui Hart Hemmings
#17
“I’m in love with you, and I’m not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things.” — John Green
#18
“True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach
#19
“At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet.” — Plato
#20
“A loving heart is the truest wisdom.” — Charles Dickens
#21
“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” — Maya Angelou
#22
“Maybe you don’t need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person.” — Kermit the Frog
#23
“It’s enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.” — Gabriel Garcia Márquez
#24
“But I must admit, I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby.” — Lemony Snicket
#25
“She is the only evidence of God I have seen with the exception of the mysterious force that removes one sock from the dryer every time I do my laundry.”
#26
“A soul mate’s purpose is to shake you up, tear apart your ego a little bit, show you your obstacles and addictions, break your heart open so new light can get in, make you so desperate and out of control that you have to transform your life, then introduce you to your spiritual master…” — Elizabeth Gilbert
#27
“Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah, now that’s a real treat.” — Joanne Woodward
#28
“We are asleep until we fall in love.” — Leo Tolstoy
#29
“Look, you want to know what marriage is really like? Fine. You wake up, she’s there. You come back from work, she’s there. You fall asleep, she’s there. You eat dinner, she’s there. You know? I mean, I know that sounds like a bad thing, but it’s not.”
#30
“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” — Leo Tolstoy
#31
“We are most alive when we’re in love.” — John Updike
#32
“Love cures people — both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it.” — Karl Menninger
#33
“True love is not a hide-and-seek game; in true love, both lovers seek each other.” — Michael Bassey Johnson
#34
“Who, being loved, is poor?” — Oscar Wilde
#35
“Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”
#36
“Love alone can rekindle life.” — Henri Frederic Amiel
#37
“Love is a game that two can play and both can win.” — Eva Gabor
#38
“To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship.” — Doménico Cieri Estrada
#39
“Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
#40
“Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love.” — Albert Einstein
#41
“It is better to love wisely, no doubt: but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all.” — William Makepeace Thackeray
#42
“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”
#43
“Nobody has ever measured — not even poets — how much love the human heart can hold.” — Zelda Fitzgerald
#44
“Happily ever after is not a fairy tale — it’s a choice.” — Fawn Weaver
#45
“We cannot be sensitive to pleasure without being more sensitive to pain.” — Alan Watts
#46
“Love is like the wind. You can’t see it, but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks
#47
“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
#48
“We were together even when we were apart.” — Shannon A. Thompson
#49
“If the whole damn world was to go to the dogs, as long as I had you by my side, y’know, or sittin’ by my side, or layin’ here, by my side, everything’ll be just okay. I’ve been blowing my horn for a lotta years, but lemme tell you somethin’: I ain’t nothin’ without you.”
#50
“Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you, the right person is still going to think the sun shines out your ass. That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with.”
#51
“We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love — true love.” — Robert Fulghum
#52
“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” — John Lennon
#53
“I would rather share one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.”
#54
“The biggest coward of a man is to awaken the love of a woman without the intention of loving her.” — Bob Marley
#55
“Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused.” — Paulo Coelho
#56
“There’s no such thing as the perfect soulmate. If you meet someone and you think they’re perfect, you better run as fast as you can in the other direction, cause your soulmate is the person that pushes all your buttons, pisses you off on a regular basis, and makes you face your things.” — Madonna
#57
“I’m not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I’d ever been in my entire life. I couldn’t even believe it.” — Ryan Reynolds
#58
“If you were going to list the 100 most popular things that I have done as president, being married to Michelle Obama is number one.” — Barack Obama
#59
“You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly.” — Sam Keen
#60
“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle
#61
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
#62
“The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.” — Morrie Schwartz
#63
“Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Fraklin P. Jones
#64
“It is not time or opportunity that is to determine intimacy;—it is disposition alone. Seven years would be insufficient to make some people acquainted with each other, and seven days are more than enough for others.” — Jane Austen
#65
“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind. And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.” — William Shakespeare
#66
“True love is your soul’s recognition of its counterpart in another.” — Owen Wilson
#67
“If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” — Hugh Grant
#68
“The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” — Henry Miller
#69
“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” — A.A. Milne
#70
“The scariest thing about distance is you don’t know if they’ll miss you or forget about you.” — Nicholas Sparks
#71
“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” — Charles Dickens
#72
“Remember, we’re madly in love, so it’s alright to kiss me anytime you feel like it.”
#73
“You cannot leave everything to Fate, boy. She’s got a lot to do. Sometimes you must give her a hand.”
#74
“If she’s amazing, she won’t be easy. If she’s easy, she won’t be amazing. If she’s worth it, you won’t give up. If you give up, you’re not worthy.” — Bob Marley
#75
“Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.” — Nicole Krauss
#76
“It isn’t possible to love and to part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” — E.M. Forster
#77
“Finding someone you love and who loves you back is a wonderful, wonderful feeling. But finding a true soul mate is an even better feeling. A soul mate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what. They say that nothing lasts forever, but I am a firm believer in the fact that for some, love lives on even after we’re gone.” — Cecelia Ahern
#78
“We support each other in everything that we do and I love seeing her succeed at the things she loves to do and she loves seeing me succeed at things that I love to do. That’s the way you should be with your partner.” — John Legend
#79
“Every once in awhile, I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking and I have this moment when I’m like, ‘If you never make a good decision, if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision.’ It’s nice to marry your friend, it’s nice to marry your best friend. It suits me.” — Justin Timberlake
#80
“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard — they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
#81
“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
#82
“Love is totally nonsensical. But we have to keep doing it or else we’re lost and love is dead, and humanity should just pack it in. Because love is the best thing we do.” — Josh Radnor
#83
“Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.” — N.R. Heart
#84
“I love her, and it is the beginning of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
#85
“I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers
#86
“We humans definitely need other people to keep us human.” — Terry Pratchett
#87
“Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you, more and more every day.”
#88
“The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it.” — Nicholas Sparks
#89
“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. That word is love.” — Sophocles
#90
“Forgiveness is the oil of all relationships.”
#91
“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” — Yoko Ono
#92
“Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” — Vincent Van Gogh
#93
“Never love anybody who treats you like you’re ordinary.” — Oscar Wilde
#94
“For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins
#95
“The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo
#96
“You meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever.”
#97
“Since the invention of the kiss, there have been only five kisses that were rated the most passionate, the most pure. This one left them all behind.”
#98
“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#99
“Do you ever put your arms out and just spin and spin and spin? Well, that’s what love is like. Everything inside of you tells you to stop before you fall, but you just keep going.”
#100
“I love her and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
#101
“I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”
#102
“You were worth the wait, and I don’t just mean tonight.”
#103
“I’m selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” — Marilyn Monroe
#104
“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved, in return.”
#105
“That’s my sweetheart in there. Wherever she is, that’s where my home is.” — Nicholas Sparks
#106
“Just knowing someone’s always going to be honest and tell the truth, [who] can understand exactly what I’m going through — and I can understand exactly what he’s going through.” — Beyoncé
#107
“One of the coolest things is how supportive and happy and proud he is of my success lately. I’m with someone who is totally secure in himself. He’s not trying to be anything other than what he is. The confidence he has brings it to me.” — Chrissy Teigen
#108
“One of the things that attracted me to Barack was his emotional honesty. Right off the bat he said what he felt. There are no games with him—he is who he appears to be. I feel fortunate as a woman to have a husband who loves me and shows me in every way. So yes, I do know that. And now he’ll know I know.” — Michelle Obama
#109
“Let’s, let’s stay together.” — Al Green
#110
“Okay, life’s a fact, people do fall in love, people do belong to each other, because that’s the only chance anybody’s got for real happiness.” — George Peppard
#111
“Anyone can love a thing because. That’s as easy as putting a penny in your pocket. But to love something despite. To know the flaws and love them too. That is rare and pure and perfect.” — Patrick Rothfuss
#112
“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust
#113
“You’re more likely to talk about nothing than something. But I just want to say that all this nothing has meant more to me than so many somethings.” — Meg Ryan
#114
“Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star.”
#115
“My great hope is to laugh as much as I cry; to get my work done and try to love somebody and the courage to accept the love in return.” — Maya Angelou
#116
“We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe
#117
“You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle
#118
“I will return. I will find you. Love you. Marry you. And live without shame.”
#119
“It feels good to think about you when I’m warm in bed. I feel as if you’re curled up there beside me, fast asleep. And I think how great it would be if it were true.” — Haruki Murakami
#120
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson
#121
“Can’t you see? Every step I have taken, since I was that little girl on the bridge, was to bring me closer to you.” — Arthur Golden
#122
“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë
#123
“A lady’s imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment.” — Jane Austen
#124
“The most precious possession that ever comes to a man in this world is a woman’s heart.” — Josiah G. Holland
#125
“Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation.” — Rabindranath Tagore
#126
“For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins
#127
“In vain I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” — Jane Austen
#128
“You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.” — Jodi Picoult
#129
“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.” — Blake Lively
#130
“[Being married] just feels incredible. It feels like you have this partner who is going to be with you and also change light bulbs and do dishes with you.” — Jessica Biel
#131
“The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” — Edward Thomas
#132
“In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you.” — J.K. Simmons
#133
“Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence.” — Erich Fromm
#134
“The joy of life is variety; the tenderest love requires to be rekindled by intervals of absence.” — Samuel Johnson
#135
“Deep in your wounds are seeds, waiting to grow beautiful flowers.” — Niti Majethia
#136
“Never love something so much that you can’t let go of it.” — Ginni Rometty
#137
“We love the things we love for what they are.” — Robert Frost
#138
“We come to love not by finding a perfect person, but by learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.” — Sam Keen
#139
“All at once everything is different, now that I see you.”
#140
“Love isn’t hopeless. Look, maybe I’m no expert on the subject, but there was one time I got it right.”
#141
“Good luck finding somebody to put up with your shit for more than, like, six months. Okay? But I accept the whole package, the crazy and the brilliant. Alright? I know you’re not gonna change and I don’t want you to. It’s called accepting you for being you.”
#142
“That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call ’em something else.”
#143
“You erased me from your memories because you thought you were holding me back from having a full and happy life. But you made a mistake. Being with you is the only way I could have a full and happy life. You’re the girl of my dreams… and apparently, I’m the man of yours.”
#144
“And when I’m with her, I feel happy to be alive. Like I can do anything.”
#145
“And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make…”
#146
“You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.” — Boris Pasternak
#147
“I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Follow Us