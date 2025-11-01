21 Clever Comics By Clark Roberts That Show How Weird (And Funny) Being Human Is

We all worry too much… and that’s probably why Clark Roberts decided to create his comic series ‘The Weekly Concern.’ As the author himself describes it, it serves “as an outlet for my concerns… I have many concerns.”

The Seattle-based cartoonist perfectly captures the hilarious tragedy of being human and all the dilemmas that come with it. Blending dry humor with emotional honesty, his minimalist panels explore everything from self-doubt and anxiety to awkward social interactions and existential dread – all delivered with a smirk and a sigh.

You can follow more of his thoughtful absurdity on Instagram, where new comics appear regularly to remind us that being human is weird, wonderful, and just a little bit exhausting.

More info: Instagram | theweeklyconcern.com

#1

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#2

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#3

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#4

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#5

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#6

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#7

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#8

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#9

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#10

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#11

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#12

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#13

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#14

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#15

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#16

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#17

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#18

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#19

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#20

Image source: theweeklyconcern

#21

Image source: theweeklyconcern

