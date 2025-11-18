40 Of The Funniest And Most Relatable Introvert Memes Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)

If you need peace to concentrate, feel comfortable being alone, and have few friends but are very close with them, you might be an introvert. But how far down the line are you?
Take the test and scroll through the memes provided by the Instagram account ‘Introvert Mojo!’
It’s not yet recognized as a thoroughly scientific method, but the more you nod at the jokes about dodging small talk and celebrating canceled plans, the more you’ll know you’re one of us.
More info: Instagram
#1 Didn’t See That Coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#2 Wait, that actually makes sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#3 Plot twist I didn’t see coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#4 Never saw that coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#5 Plot twist: Didn’t see that coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#6 Plot twist incoming
Image source: Introvertmojo
#7 Wait, that actually makes sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#8 Wait, but why though?
Image source: introvertmojo
#9 Wait, that actually makes sense?
Image source: introvertmojo
#10 Plot twist I didn’t see coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#11 Guess I’m just overthinking everything
Image source: introvertmojo
#12 Wait, that actually makes sense
Image source: introvert.fc
#13 Why did I wait this long?
Image source: introvertmojo
#14 Wait, this actually makes sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#15 Wait, this actually makes sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#16 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: introvertedmood
#17 Oops, That Hit Different
Image source: introvertmojo
#18 This Just Hits Different
Image source: introvertmojo
#19 Lowkey Brilliant Moves
Image source: alltimeintroverts
#20 Plot twist, but make it cozy
Image source: introvertedmood
#21 Wait, who taught me this?
Image source: introvertmojo
#22 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#23 Wait, that’s actually genius
Image source: introvertedmood
#24 Plot twist, but make it cozy
Image source: introvertmojo
#25 Wait, that actually makes sense
Image source: introvertmojo
#26 Mood: Low-Key Iconic
Image source: introvertmojo
#27 Wait, I’ve definitely done this before
Image source: introvertmojo
#28 Plot twist, but make it cozy
Image source: introvert.fc
#29 Plot twist I didn’t see coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#30 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: alltimeintroverts
#31 Wait, did that just happen?
Image source: introvertmojo
#32 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: introvertmojo
#33 Plot twist I didn’t see coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#34 Wait, that’s actually the vibe
Image source: introvertmojo
#35 Plot twist, but make it cozy
Image source: alltimeintroverts
#36 Plot twist: didn’t see that coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#37 Plot twist? Didn’t see that coming
Image source: introvertmojo
#38 Wait, you did that on purpose?
Image source: introvertmojo
#39 Plot twist, but make it fashion
Image source: introvertmojo
#40 Never saw that coming
Image source: introvertedmood
#41 Introvertmojo
Follow Us