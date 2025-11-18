40 Of The Funniest And Most Relatable Introvert Memes Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)

If you need peace to concentrate, feel comfortable being alone, and have few friends but are very close with them, you might be an introvert. But how far down the line are you?

Take the test and scroll through the memes provided by the Instagram account ‘Introvert Mojo!’

It’s not yet recognized as a thoroughly scientific method, but the more you nod at the jokes about dodging small talk and celebrating canceled plans, the more you’ll know you’re one of us.

More info: Instagram

#1 Didn’t See That Coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#2 Wait, that actually makes sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#3 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#4 Never saw that coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#5 Plot twist: Didn’t see that coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#6 Plot twist incoming

Image source: Introvertmojo

#7 Wait, that actually makes sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#8 Wait, but why though?

Image source: introvertmojo

#9 Wait, that actually makes sense?

Image source: introvertmojo

#10 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#11 Guess I’m just overthinking everything

Image source: introvertmojo

#12 Wait, that actually makes sense

Image source: introvert.fc

#13 Why did I wait this long?

Image source: introvertmojo

#14 Wait, this actually makes sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#15 Wait, this actually makes sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#16 Well, that escalated quickly

Image source: introvertedmood

#17 Oops, That Hit Different

Image source: introvertmojo

#18 This Just Hits Different

Image source: introvertmojo

#19 Lowkey Brilliant Moves

Image source: alltimeintroverts

#20 Plot twist, but make it cozy

Image source: introvertedmood

#21 Wait, who taught me this?

Image source: introvertmojo

#22 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#23 Wait, that’s actually genius

Image source: introvertedmood

#24 Plot twist, but make it cozy

Image source: introvertmojo

#25 Wait, that actually makes sense

Image source: introvertmojo

#26 Mood: Low-Key Iconic

Image source: introvertmojo

#27 Wait, I’ve definitely done this before

Image source: introvertmojo

#28 Plot twist, but make it cozy

Image source: introvert.fc

#29 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#30 Well, that escalated quickly

Image source: alltimeintroverts

#31 Wait, did that just happen?

Image source: introvertmojo

#32 Well, that escalated quickly

Image source: introvertmojo

#33 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#34 Wait, that’s actually the vibe

Image source: introvertmojo

#35 Plot twist, but make it cozy

Image source: alltimeintroverts

#36 Plot twist: didn’t see that coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#37 Plot twist? Didn’t see that coming

Image source: introvertmojo

#38 Wait, you did that on purpose?

Image source: introvertmojo

#39 Plot twist, but make it fashion

Image source: introvertmojo

#40 Never saw that coming

Image source: introvertedmood

#41 Introvertmojo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
