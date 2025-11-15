I Sum Up Everyday Life Problems Of A Girl In My 30 Feminist Comics

Hello there! My name is Xan, and I’m the author of the Promptlypaneled series. It’s anything from “typical four-panel hashtag-relatable webcomics” to “the everyday struggles of the common girl.” It’s all not incredibly different from most four-panel webcomics people seem to like, though all in all, it’s a lot more feminist-oriented than most. To me, a feminist point of view is essential to what makes these comics “Promptlypaneled.” Which I’m well aware is an easy target to generate some pretty hateful comments.

Every comic is based on a real-life experience and/or conversation, some of which online, especially given the lack of social life the pandemic has brought on.

I’m 100 percent guilty of using humor as a coping mechanism. There isn’t a single social setting that I haven’t tried to improve or destroy with humor: I make jokes in job interviews, with strangers in a bar or store, I’ve even been the one to crack jokes to my family after a funeral. I joke when I’m happy and I joke even more when I’m uncomfortable.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

