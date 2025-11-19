30 Comics By This Artist Who Gets What It’s Like To Raise Kids And Keep It Together (Sort Of)

Sam, better known online as Mr. Dad Stuff, draws the kind of comics that make you say, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is.” Whether it’s the chaos of getting kids out the door, those weird little dog habits, or the quiet moments between partners after bedtime, he somehow captures it all—funny, honest, and a little too relatable.

His style is simple, but the humor hits just right. There’s no sugarcoating or big lessons—just real life with a bit of a wink. If you’ve ever tried to reason with a toddler or shared a knowing glance with your partner mid-meltdown, these comics will probably feel like home.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
