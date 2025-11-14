Here Are My 25 Photos Of Reindeer In Southeast Iceland

Wildlife in Iceland is not diverse. The biggest and only wild hooved mammal is reindeer. Reindeer were introduced from Norway late in the 18th century originally for farming, but reindeer husbandry the Scandinavian style did not tempt the Icelanders, and the animals were never domesticated. Today the wild reindeer live only in South East and East Iceland, mostly at higher elevations in summer but seek lower grassland, closer to the coast in winter. While their primary habitat is in the deserted expanses by Snæfell, reindeer are seen every year in the territory extending from Vopnafjördur in the north to the Glacier Lagoon in the south.
Here are my photos of some reindeer that I met in Hornafjordur (southeast corner of Iceland) in the past 4 years.
More info: mishamartin.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 Reindeer And Brunnhorn Mountain
#2 Summer Coat
#3 Curious Guys With Fresh Antlers
#4 Adult Male In The Snow
#5 Unicorn
#6 Unicorn
#7 Youngling Near Djupivogur
#8 Like A Model
#9 Family Mealtime
#10 Curious Youngling
#11 Icelandic Gothic
#12 Reindeers And Almost Full Moon
#13 Lonely Guy
#14 Perfect Line
#15 Two Younglings Watching
#16 “He Spotted Me”
#17 Fresh Snow
#18 Family Trip
#19 Moody
#20 Unicorn
#21 Blue Hour
#22 Looking For Food In The Snow
#23 Heads Up
#24 Lonely
#25 Breidamerjokull And Reflection
