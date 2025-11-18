“I Can’t Stop Thinking About The Audacity”: Guy Can’t Believe Entitled Parent On Flight

We’ve all seen entitled people act out in some form, whether in a Starbucks line, in a restaurant, or on the road. Dealing with these individuals firsthand is a different story, and some situations may require you to stand your ground.
A plane passenger went through this headache when he encountered an arrogant woman who demanded he switch seats with her. To make matters worse, a flight attendant sided with the lady, encouraging her haughty behavior.
The author remained firm and refused to budge, but he worries that his actions may have put him in a bad light with the airline. He has shared his ordeal online, and people in the comments did not disappoint with their input.
Entitled people are everywhere, and you may have to stand your ground when you encounter one
Image credits: Daniel McCullough / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A man dealt with an arrogant plane passenger who demanded he switch seats with her
Image credits: BLACKDAY / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
The entitled woman caused a scene and called a flight attendant, who sided with her
Image credits: Lukas Souza / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author refused to move, but he’s worried that his actions may have caused a bigger problem for him
Image credits: DinckinFlikka
Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Adult bullying happens more frequently than you think
The author went through adult bullying, which is more common than perceived. A previous survey found that 31% of Americans have experienced some form of it as full-grown men and women.
The health impacts of adult bullying are another alarming statistic. 71% experience stress, while 70% suffer from mental issues like anxiety and depression. 19% go through mental breakdowns, while 17% are unable to function daily.
In an interview with the American Osteopathic Association, psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy identified the causes of adult bullying as a coping strategy.
“[It is] used to assert control when faced with personal limitations, whether intellectual, physical or otherwise,” he explained.
As Dr. Sophy further explained, bullies gain power by reducing another person’s while showing minimal regard for their well-being. This description perfectly fits the actions of the woman who did not care about the author’s nausea during the flight despite his explanation.
Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
There are intelligent ways to handle adult bullies without necessarily fighting fire with fire
The author perfectly handled the situation at the moment by not giving in. Selfish jerk accusations aside, he made a strong point. However, experts have other suggestions that may help with the coping process without the use of aggression in any form.
Author and professor Preston Ni urges empathy. Try to put yourself in their shoes and see if you can spot why they act that way. Ni also advises an “engage, then disengage” approach.
“We’re always looking to right wrongs in every single situation,” he pointed out in an interview with CNN.
Organizational psychologist Robert Sutton echoed a similar sentiment by encouraging a two-pronged approach: kill them with kindness and look them in the eyes.
“When you don’t have eye contact with someone, you’re much more likely to be nasty, and so it turns out eye contact can be very important,” he explained.
In this case, the author seems more worried about his standing with the airline and the potential repercussions he may face on future flights. He may need to follow some commenters’ advice and escalate the matter to the proper authorities.
How about you, readers? What should the author do from here?
People went all out with their reactions to the story
While some shared similar experiences
Some had more questions to ask
Follow Us