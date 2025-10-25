Guy Refuses To Sell Back A $50K Guitar He Bought For $4K, All Hell Breaks Loose

Whether you’re a musician or just a collector, you likely know the value of instruments. Big-name brands, especially, can cost an arm and a leg, but the price may only go up over time.
A man had his late father’s Fender guitar and decided to sell it for $4,000, which is a steal, given the brand name. But upon realizing that the instrument’s actual price tag was 12 times higher, he did everything he could to try and get it back, including threatening violence against the buyer and his wife.
Scroll down to see how the story unfolded, as well as the readers’ reactions.
Money can bring out the worst in people
Image credits: NoCap1248 / reddit (not the actual photo)
A man who sold his guitar for dirt cheap threatened the seller and his wife after learning how much it actually cost
Image credits: vadymvdrobot / envato (not the actual photo)
The buyer shared an update, clarifying some parts of his story
Image credits: fhdksTHROWAWAY
Money can cloud a person’s moral judgment
It can be baffling to see people morph into their worst selves when a significant sum of money is involved. The seller’s behavior is a prime example. Upon knowing the guitar’s actual price, he suddenly resorted to making threats of violence and harassing the buyer’s wife at work.
Research over the years has found that wealth and money can cloud a person’s moral judgment. One study revealed that affluence can urge people to break social customs. Another study found that merely thinking about money can lead to immoral behavior.
And even if many may disagree with the notion that money can buy happiness, the reality of the matter says the opposite. As pointed out by Harvard Business School, having a financial cushion not only reduces intense stress but also gives people a sense of agency to deal with hassles that may come their way.
The author didn’t say much about the seller and his financial situation, but the latter may just be looking to capitalize on a lucrative sale. He wasn’t close to his father, and the guitar held no sentimental value. Unfortunately for him, it was too late, and it was of his own doing.
Moreover, the author paid the agreed-upon amount, and as the new owner of the guitar, it was within his rights not to resell it. And since the seller had gotten destructive and threatening, he did the right thing by blocking and filing a restraining order.
Some people sided with the author
Others criticized him for “taking advantage” of the seller
A few faulted everyone involved
Follow Us