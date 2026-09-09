Woman Is Called A Monster For Refusing To Save Her Sister’s Life, Starts Questioning Her Decision

If you grew up with siblings, it’s impossible to imagine life without them. No holiday would be the same without bonding with your brothers and sisters over all of the crazy things your parents have said. And it’s nearly impossible to form a connection with a friend that’s as strong and deep as what you have with your siblings.
But would you be willing to sacrifice an organ for your brother or sister? One woman reached out to Reddit in search of advice after her family began pressuring her to donate a kidney to her sister. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This woman has always had a complicated relationship with her sister
AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)
So when her family began pressuring her to donate a kidney to her sister, she had to put her foot down
AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)
Later, the author shared some more details about the situation
The majority of readers assured the woman that what she does with her body is entirely her choice
However, some thought that the author should have handled things differently
The majority of Americans say that they would be willing to donate an organ to a family member
Finding out that you or a loved one needs a kidney transplant can be terrifying. The Health Resources & Services Administration reports that there are currently over 109,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ donation, the vast majority of whom are waiting for a kidney. And every 7 minutes, another person is added to the list.
So if a person can manage to find a suitable kidney donor in their life, that will often be the fastest way to get a transplant. According to a 2025 survey, over 65% of Americans say that they would be willing to sign up to be an organ donor. And another survey found that 86% would be willing to donate a kidney to a family member.
balls340/Envato (not the actual photo)
That’s great news for anyone in need of a donation, though, as family donors are about 12 times more likely to actually donate than unrelated donors and three times more likely than friends or acquaintances.
And, of course, it’s easier to find a match who is a blood relative. Apparently, siblings have a 25% chance of being an “exact match” for a living donor, and a 50% chance of being a “half-match,” Columbia Surgery reports.
However, the decision to donate a kidney should not be taken lightly. It is still a significant surgery to undergo, and like any other surgery, it comes with risks. The National Kidney Foundation explains that some donors develop new health issues after giving up a kidney.
But the decision to donate a kidney should not be taken lightly
These may include slightly higher blood pressure, diabetes, and in severe cases, even kidney failure. There will also be additional risks for anyone who plans to get pregnant after donating a kidney. They may be at a slightly higher risk for gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension, and preeclampsia. It’s also recommended to wait at least 6 months to a year after donating to get pregnant.
There are also certain conditions that can disqualify a person from being a suitable kidney donor in the first place. Someone may be unable to donate if they have heart, lung, or blood vessel diseases, high blood pressure, kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, serious mental health conditions, certain infections (such as HIV), if they have a substance use issue, or if they are obese.
igbarilo/Envato (not the actual photo)
At the same time, a person doesn’t have to be medically disqualified to refuse to donate a kidney to a loved one. There are many factors to consider before deciding to donate an organ, and if a person decides that they simply don’t want to, they certainly don’t have to.
We all have autonomy and get to make choices about our own bodies. Plus, pressuring someone is never a good way to get them to do something, whether that’s doing the dishes or donating a kidney.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author made the right choice? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda discussing similar family drama right here.
Finally, the author returned with an update on her situation
nateemee/Envato (not the actual photo)
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