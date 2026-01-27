Woman Feels Trapped Taking Care Of Autistic Bro, Crushed As She Has To Put Love And School On Hold

When you grow up with a high-needs sibling, you learn to be the “easy” one. You become an expert at being self-sufficient, never asking for too much because your parents’ hands are already full. Your own dreams get quietly shelved, a silent sacrifice for the good of the family.
But that arrangement is hopefully supposed to end when you become an adult. You’re supposed to get your own life, pursue your own dreams. For one young woman, the role of the designated helper and backup parent was given to her as a child and has become a life sentence she never agreed to.
More info: Reddit
A special needs sibling’s care can sometimes cast a shadow over an entire family, leaving one child in the dark
Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A 21-year-old woman’s life has been completely dictated by the needs of her severely autistic younger brother
Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her parents even forced her to give up her dream school so she could stay at home and be his “designated babysitter”
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
On top of that, her brother’s violent behavior has destroyed her property, sabotaged her relationships, and left her feeling isolated
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She has realized that she is staring down a future where she will be his lifelong caregiver, with no dreams of her own
Image credits: _jazzyx
She feels trapped, as her parents fund her life, but she’s ‘paying with her mental health’
This is a story of a young woman who was born into a job she never applied for. That was the one of full-time, unpaid support system for her severely autistic younger brother. Since his diagnosis at age two, her entire life has been a series of sacrifices on the altar of his needs, a dynamic enforced by parents who make every decision based on him and dismiss her own feelings with a simple, “it’s not his fault.”
Her life is a graveyard of abandoned dreams. She was forced to give up her dream out-of-state university because her mom needed her home to babysit. Now, her plans for law school are being similarly curtailed. Even a simple spring break trip with friends is off the table, because who would watch her brother? Her role is clear: she is the “designated babysitter,” and her own life is a secondary concern.
The cost of this is also her personal safety and social life. Her brother has many needs but he’s also “extremely violent,” a “menace” who hits her, pulls her hair, and destroys her property. She’s embarrassed to have friends meet him, and her romantic relationships are sabotaged by the chaos and the unspoken, terrifying expectation that she will be his lifelong caregiver.
At 21, she’s trapped in a gilded cage. Her parents “fund her life,” making it impossible to leave, but she’s “paying with her mental health.” She’s staring down a future where she will never be able to travel, find a partner, or pursue her dreams because her life will be permanently tethered to her brother’s.
Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The narrator’s experience of being the “forgotten” child is a well-documented and painful reality for many siblings of children with special needs. Heartwise explains that it is common for the neurotypical sibling to feel overlooked, as the family’s resources are overwhelmingly directed toward the child with higher needs. Her feelings of being a “failure” unless she excels are a classic symptom of this dynamic.
The parents’ expectation that she will become her brother’s lifelong caregiver is a phenomenon known as “parentification,” where a child is forced into a caregiving role for a family member. This is very unfair but it is also a form of emotional neglect that robs the child of their own developmental journey.
By forcing her to give up her dream school and plans, her parents are expecting her to sacrifice her future to avoid planning for their own. Her resentment is a completely normal and healthy response to an untenable situation.
As autism author Susan Senator writes, it is crucial for parents to have “frank discussions” with their neurotypical children about the future and to respect their choices. The parents’ refusal to listen to their daughter or acknowledge her sacrifices is the core of the problem. Her desire to have her own life is a fundamental human need that her parents have consistently ignored.
How do you think she can take her future into her own hands? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
The internet rallied to her side, labeling her parents cruel and urging her to find a way to escape
Follow Us