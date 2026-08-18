“My Mental Health Was Ruined”: 85 Relationship Red Flags Women Swear To Never Ignore Again

Swim past even one red flag, and there’s a high chance you’ll drown before you can even feel the ocean’s current. Relationships work pretty much the same way.
Things like road rage, hating animals, constant insecurities, or someone who literally can’t do their own chores might seem easy to brush off at first. But looking back, many women realized these weird behaviors were actually major warning signs.
When asked in an online thread to share the red flags they wished they had caught sooner, hundreds of honest comments poured in.
Of course, decent guys exist. But as these replies prove, you often have to kiss a lot of frogs before learning what to avoid.
#1
As a therapist, one red flag I encourage women to stop ignoring is inconsistency between someone’s words and their behavior.
“I love you” means very little when their behavior repeatedly leaves you confused, anxious, disrespected, or questioning where you stand.
Pay attention to patterns, not promises.
When words and behavior consistently disagree, believe the behavior.
Image source: healing_trauma_now, Vitaly Gariev
#2
My first husband took 3.5 years to decide whether he wanted to marry me or not. I didn’t realize how much this impacted our marriage until we were getting divorced and he fought to keep the down payment he made on an investment property before we were engaged. I looked at the dates and timeline and realized he purchased a whole property without talking to me just a couple months before we got engaged. He wasn’t considering me in his life plans, and I should have recognized it way sooner.
Image source: meghankgentry, Curated Lifestyle
#3
Road rage, breaking things out of rage, any type of rage.
It will get worse over time. It will not change.
Image source: excelsior.444, syda_productions
A literal red flag is usually a warning sign that tells you to stop, pause, or look closer before moving forward.
The expression “To raise the red flag” has been used throughout history. In the late 1600s, warships raised red flags to signal battle or live explosives on board — a military practice still used today when live rounds are being fired.
Over time, beaches adopted them to warn swimmers of dangerous water, and meteorologists began issuing red flag warnings for critical wildfire conditions.
Eventually, this universal sign of physical danger moved into modern psychology and dating — thanks to the internet, of course. Now, it serves as a simple metaphorical term for the toxic behaviors that warn us to stay away from a relationship.
#4
Never asking me about my day or my feelings. Every conversation just had to be about him. When I mentioned this, he started asking me those things but immediately would go back to talking about himself. I felt like he only asked like it was a bullet point he had to cross off and not bc he genuinely cared.
Image source: mads_d42, frimufilms
#5
Constantly speaking negatively about women or a specific woman.
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#6
“Jokes” about you. “I was just kidding” He did not. He meant every word.
Image source: sarcasto, magnific
Unlike a literal flag, the toxic signs in a relationship don’t come waving high in the air since day one. They are usually subtle, quiet, and easy to overlook. That’s why so many people look back on past relationships and wonder how they missed what seems so obvious in hindsight.
At the start of any romance, you receive information one piece at a time. You might excuse a sudden burst of road rage as a bad day at work. Or brush off the inability to do household chores as a harmless quirk.
That’s because without the full picture, these early warning signs rarely look like a pattern.
#7
Cheating history.
Image source: biancaaa.nicoleee, prostock-studio
#8
“All of my exes left *me.* I didn’t leave them.”
Translation: I will make you feel so horrible about yourself, and gaslight you so bad you have no choice but to leave me.
Image source: jestpack_blues, user4455122
#9
Bad relationship with his mom!
Image source: notablenicole, undefinedstock
Science can explain why we overlook early red flags.
An article published in the scientific journal FEBS Letters explains that when a person falls in love, their brain floods the system with a cocktail of chemicals.
This includes dopamine, which surges and creates intense euphoria. It keeps you super focused on your partner.
Meanwhile, oxytocin and vasopressin foster deep feelings of trust and safety through touch and conversation. At the same time, studies show that serotonin levels plummet to levels similar to those seen in clinical obsessive-compulsive disorder.
This sudden drop explains the compulsive obsession of early love. For example, re-reading every text message, replaying every interaction, and hyper-fixating on the good moments.
#10
“I’m bad at communicating”.
Image source: beccabutter_and_jelly, Keira Burton
#11
Men who don’t like animals. Especially cats. You don’t need to have pets, especially if you’re allergic, but if you act like a [jerk] or a coward around dogs or cats, or you have the mindset of “it’s just an animal”. It’s a big no for me. HUGE.
Image source: miss_mary_jane8817, Mel Elías
#12
If you ask for something not to be done, but he does it again. He is basically saying [I don’t care about] your feelings.
Image source: itsliciaandrea, Timur Weber
The neurochemical shift that happens when someone falls in love actively changes how they assess risk.
Functional MRI scans reveal that romantic love deactivates the prefrontal cortex. This region of the brain is responsible for critical thinking, executive control, and negative judgment.
Additional research from University College London shows that early romantic attachment also suppresses the amygdala, the brain’s primary threat detection center.
“There is no fear in love, indeed. The brain is washed with natural stimulants, dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine, and no wonder all the important components of the brain’s reward network are working full time,” says Joydeep Bhattacharya, former Professor of Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London.
#13
Manipulation and guilt tripping.
Image source: yusrahere__, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#14
The little lies. They seem harmless. But thennn years in and you see ohhh that whole life is a lie!
Image source: _jdaniellee, simonapilolla
#15
Upfront insecurities. If he is saying he isn’t good enough believe him. If he is saying he feels like you’re out of his league believe him. If he puts his flaws on the table. Leave! He is showing you his hand.
Image source: sinner_kay, Alex Green
Another reason some people ignore red flags is the “halo effect.” It’s a cognitive bias where a single positive trait — like charm or physical attractiveness —makes us assume someone is kind, trustworthy, and safe.
Paired with rose-colored glasses, a phrase describing how love blurs negative traits, your brain actively shields you from bad news.
#16
When they say “I don’t deserve you” THEYRE TELLING THE TRUTH. And if u don’t leave then, you’ll see it later.
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#17
When he can’t cook, clean, wash,or do any house chores.
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#18
When they slightly criticize you, belittle you or put you down and pretend they were kidding. A sign of more and deeper disrespect to come.
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Nobody starts dating to end up in a chaotic or stressful relationship. And most of us build a personal barometer — a list of boundaries, needs, and non-negotiables — to guide us toward happiness. That’s why red flags in a relationship can, of course, be subjective.
Because biology hardwires us for commitment, few people start dating planning to leave right away. This makes spotting early warning signs vital.
Recognizing early warning signs can help you set boundaries before bad habits become the baseline. It can also give you the leverage to walk away before poor behavior starts affecting your mental or physical health.
#19
I’m this is embarrassing for me because I should know better but…. Him being in his 40’s and living in his mom’s house.
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#20
RELATIONSHIP. HOPPING. The inability to stay single for more than a few months is definitively a red flag for the need to receive external validation regardless of the cost to others.
Image source: rosieriveting
#21
Lack of accountability and no sense of direction. I can’t be with someone who only thinks about ‘now’ and never considers what our future looks like.
Image source: mdlsnandrs
Not every red flag means a relationship is automatically doomed. But addressing issues early might help keep your relationship a source of joy.
Experts suggest tuning in to how you feel after spending time together. If you consistently feel drained, anxious, or like you are walking on eggshells, your gut is picking up on something your mind is trying to rationalize.
“Red flags are serious warning signs that appear repeatedly and often intensify despite discussion. These rarely transform quickly or easily, as these often stem from fundamental character issues or deeply rooted psychological patterns. In these cases, protecting your wellbeing should take precedence over hopes for their improvement,” explains relationship coach Katie Dissanayake, co-founder of the dating app After.
She says that intuition matters a lot. “Persistent discomfort around someone is meaningful.”
#22
When he says right off the bat- “I don’t want to hurt you” and the first time you let him know he hurt you, he does absolutely nothing about it.
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#23
Subtly misogynistic comments and behaviors.
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Everyone has flaws, but there’s a huge difference between a partner who forgets to take out the trash once in a while and one who consistently disrespects your peace.
If you constantly find yourself making excuses for someone’s bad behavior, maybe it’s time to start trusting your gut. And when your gut isn’t enough, perhaps the real-life warning signs shared in this list might one day save you from future heartbreak.
#24
He had a work wife.
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#25
Has had a “falling out” with every friend they’ve ever had…
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#26
No future plans.
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#27
Love bomb and saying that the ex girlfriend is crazy.
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#28
My ex getting an attitude about having to be there for me when I was sick. It was my first sign of how he’d treat me if I was pregnant and I didn’t heed the warning.
Image source: noneofyourbusinessbooboo
#29
His following list.
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#30
Liking a lot of girls photos on instagram/social media.
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#31
Being too friendly/touchy with other women.
Image source: anxious_and_annoyed
#32
The silent treatment.
Run, don’t walk. Anyone who punishes you by shunning you is too emotionally immature to conduct an adult relationship.
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#33
A man with low self esteem will drag you to hell so he has someone to feel bigger than.
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#34
Having multiple baby mamas….
Image source: 1precioussss
#35
Inconsistency disguised as “he’s just busy.” I used to make excuses for someone’s lack of effort because I liked their potential. If someone genuinely wants to be in your life, you shouldn’t have to constantly decode their actions or beg for basic consistency.
Image source: heyitsmissyan
#36
Low emotional intelligence tied to communication.
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#37
When they tell you that you aren’t their usual type.
Image source: mmm_kay_
#38
Gaslighting, narcissistic behavior, and lying. It simply gets worse.
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#39
When he says conflicts trigger him so you can’t have difficult conversations with him without having to tip toe around him.
Image source: miazellea
#40
When we were first dating, my ex had his car repo’d. He was making $200K (in 1998!) and said he wasn’t good at admin stuff like paying bills. When he moved in he handed me his checkbook and I, as the degreed accountant in the relationship, took over. But that didn’t stop him from being financially irresponsible. It was a battle through our 17 year marriage. We had been talking divorce when he announced he was trading his car for a $100K boat.
Image source: tracyphipps
#41
Inconsistent communication…if someone can go days without speaking to you, ignores your texts, calls, etc. (unless they are incapacitated, had a [loss] in the family, or some legitimate reason), leave them be. Do not pass Go.
Image source: noribynature
#42
Never asking me any questions but, oh so happy to answer my questions about him.
Image source: blundellm
#43
Constant self deprecation. The odd self pointed joke is fine but when it’s constant, it’s wild insecurity. He will make his insecurities your problem.
If a man says to you that you deserve better than him, believe him and leave. It means he’s setting you up to be ok with the bare minimum or less.
Image source: fixedentropy
#44
I watched my husband scream at his boss and punch a hole through a door before I ever started dating him and then was surprised when he did the same thing in our home.
Image source: noneedtocreep
#45
“I promise this won’t happen again.” It will happen again in 2-3 business days.
Image source: lady_caprica_29
#46
A Severely emotionally immature, lack of emotional intelligence, and shows these exact behaviors:
-Rushing milestones: Demanding immediate commitment and forcing public displays of affection way too early.
-0% emotional regulation: Sulking like a toddler or doing the silent treatment for 48 hours instead of talking after a fight.
Image source: justasillybug
#47
I think my red flag was in my own body. I could never figure out why I wasn’t relaxed, just that I wasn’t. I stayed anyway, tried to explain it away or talk myself off a ledge because of my own trauma. I literally blamed my own childhood trauma for the complete instability that existed. Just because you have childhood trauma doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a safe place to coexist with another person. If they don’t make you feel safe and calm, then they just aren’t the person for you.
Image source: intricateartist
#48
One red flag worth naming: repair that requires amnesia. After every conflict, what happened becomes “not that serious,” your reaction becomes the problem, and peace only returns when you stop mentioning it. A safe person can disagree with your interpretation without making you distrust your own memory.
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#49
Excessive drinking.
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#50
Selfishness. I told myself that because it was literally the ONLY red flag, I could overlook it. That is not a red flag. It’s a character trait that cannot be overlooked.
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#51
I lived with someone who was controlling but to me it looked like they just want to teach me better to help me in life… nah in the end my mental health was ruined… never again.
Image source: viktorija_bar111
#52
A man that doesn’t keep his word is a man I would never be with.
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#53
Getting into a relationship within a year after his divorce. I think people need at least 3 years of celibacy an therapy to heal from previous relationships married or not.
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#54
My ex did more for and showed more respect to his male “friends” than he did me. I learned the very hard way to never ignore that again.
Image source: maryjaneminnis
#55
A man who denigrates women in a weird attempt to uplift me. Deal breaker for sure.
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#56
If he’s mean to everyone except you.
If he says his ex is crazy.
If he promise you things but never gets anything done.
If he doesnt put limits, and if he does gets angry and blames You for it, like “look what You make me do” kinda thing.
Mama’s boy.
If he has a friend that acts like a boyfriend/girlfriend and You are the third wheel.
Pichirre
The List can go on and on.
Image source: miyhotsy_rodrimac
#57
Once he yells at you, walk away.
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#58
Obsession, infatuation, and moving fast disguised as “love”…
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#59
When he said he’s a bad guy, just trust that he is.
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#60
Cheating and making themselves the victim so they can keep cheating.
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#61
If the person doesn’t go to THERAPY!!!!!!!!!
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#62
My gut telling me to run.
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#63
An ankle monitor.
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#64
My ex-fiancé forgot our two year anniversary and asked me to marry him the month after thinking it was our two year anniversary. Then argued with me about it being on a different day but I had pics from when he asked me to be his gf to prove I was right and then he apologized.
Image source: khaos_rachelle___
#65
When he says he’s looking for a woman who is “kind under pressure.” What it really means is he’s looking for a woman that will tolerate his [mistreatment] and/or manipulation and not stand up for herself.
Image source: bushbraids_pen
#66
The jealousy in those jokes!
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#67
Making fake accounts to follow his ex.
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#68
Desiring to turn everything into a debate is a sign of low emotional intelligence.
Image source: paradiseflowerswrites
#69
Not actively in their children’s lives, multiple failed relationships, irresponsible with their money, impulsive decision making. When words and behavior don’t align.
Image source: journeytoabetterki
#70
Being cheap. Being a good saver is hot, lacking generosity is not. If you bring wine to a dinner party and then take whatever’s left home, you’re not my guy.
Image source: adriadimaggio
#71
When he doesn’t have friends, says stuff like, “I’m a loner,” “I don’t like people,” “It just me all my life.” No thanks, been there, done that, not going back.
Image source: theaurenash
#72
This is coming from me as a woman, not a therapist. If your stomach drops when someone enters the room or your hair stands up at the sound of their voice… listen to your gut. Do not wait to gather evidence that your gut is right because believe me…you’ll find it.
Image source: sacredforestcounseling
#73
Having a girl best friend that came first.
Image source: mamaofwildlings
#74
A few: Habitual lying, monkey-barring, zero accountability, becoming cruel during disagreements, a hatred for their mother. All should never be ignored.
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#75
In laws who blame everything on you & use your triggers against you, then blame you for showing a reaction…and the son not setting boundaries.
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#76
No real friends and zero communication skills.
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#77
If they say they behave like trash with women, except with you, they will eventually. Also, if they say “I yell, and explode sometimes without thinking about what I’m about to say”, believe them, you’re gonna get hurt.
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#78
Not defending you when his friends make remarks, being passive overall.
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#79
Constantly “misunderstanding” me voicing a need as being criticized or tested. Calling needs, “manipulation”.
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#80
“Friends” with an ex. NEVER AGAIN!
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#81
People pleasing at my expense.
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#82
Financially or emotionally unstable, need to “manage” his emotions, dismissive of my feelings/needs, mocking my interests.
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#83
He never communicate about his doubts until he emotionally checkout and suddenly break up with me.
Image source: leftonreads_
#84
Not feeling protective of my feelings. Wanting me to minimize when others hurt me, so I’m ready to do it when he needs me to. Not supporting opportunities for my growth. Feeling threatened by my career. Being a “simple” guy as an excuse to stay closed off. Being a listener as an excuse not to open up.
Image source: liljenlockwood
#85
If their answer to everything is “one day” or they’re not prepared to have the hard conversations about the future then they mean never and they’re not ending it because you’re convenient.
Image source: laurabennettauthor
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