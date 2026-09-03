‘Red Bikini Girl’ Turns Heads Again With New Content After Joining Adult Platform, Earning Exorbitant Amount

She’s back! And this time, she’s wearing black.
The viral “red bikini girl” attended yet another foam party and shared attention-grabbing videos with her thousands of fans.
After sharing her latest party videos, she spoke about joining the adult content industry and making “$100K in just 48 hours.” It can “genuinely change my life,” she said.
The viral “red bikini girl” attended yet another foam party and shared attention-grabbing videos with her fans
Going viral once wasn’t enough for Océane, the 20-year-old French woman, who was branded the “Planet Earth’s new crush.”
Wearing a bright red bikini, Océane skyrocketed to fame when a video of her partying in Spain’s Lloret de Mar went viral.
Her candid, carefree personality instantly won hearts online.
More than a month later, Océane shared more clips of herself attending another foam party. But this time, she swapped her signature red bikini for a black one.
“POV: you just got 100 million views in 24 hours,” she wrote on a video of herself dancing away.
She also shared another video on Instagram, possibly from the same party.
“Who is this girl?” read the text on the video, which captured another woman coming in Océane’s way.
Océane gave her a look and then continued grooving and vibing to the music.
“POV: you just got 100 million views in 24 hours,” the viral star said in her latest party videos
The viral party girl recently spoke about how her fame completely changed her life, including the way she saw herself.
“I never really considered myself to be particularly beautiful, so seeing so many people appreciate my personality made me realize that what people connected with wasn’t just my appearance, but my natural personality and spontaneity,” she told VT in an interview published this week.
Océane’s number of followers grew from around 100 people to nearly 200,000 in a matter of weeks.
Her videos also caught the attention of PR firms, which began flocking to her door to sign her on as a client.
She eventually did join hands with one French communications agency.
“This exposure has already led me to sign with a French communications agency, and I’m really excited about the opportunities that could come from it,” the viral sensation told the outlet.
Océane, whose stage name is Aora DJ, wants to use her newfound fame to expand her career in music
Océane hopes to channel her newfound fame into her career as a DJ.
“[My] biggest dream is to become a DJ,” said the youngster, whose stage name is Aora DJ.
She plans to use her current popularity in building “a real career in music and open many other exciting opportunities.”
Until then, Océane seems to be exploring another career avenue: adult content.
The 20-year-old previously shook her head to say she would never dive into the realm of making adult content.
“I have absolutely no intention of joining On**F*ns,” she previously told VT when asked about it.
It didn’t match her “values or the image” she wanted to have for herself and her family, she said.
“I know there is a lot of money to be made there, but that’s simply not the path I want to take,” she added.
But since then, Océane changed her mind and seems convinced there’s a space for her in the industry.
Explaining her decision to create adult content, the viral party girl said she earned a staggering amount of money in two days
The aspiring DJ has since created her own account on the popular adult content-streaming platform, where fans can subscribe to her content for $4.99 a month.
“The opportunity that came my way is huge, and I simply decided to take it,” she told the outlet.
She explained that her perspective on the subject has “evolved” and believes it’s “completely normal” to change one’s mind, based on their circumstances and opportunities.
“I feel confident and comfortable with my body and my image, and I now see On**F*ns as a professional opportunity that could genuinely change my life,” she said.
The decision has been rewarding for her, as she managed to earn a staggering amount of money within days.
“After launching two weeks ago, the start has been amazing. I recently made $100K in just 48 hours,” she said.
“It seems like 100 is definitely my number: after reaching 100 million views, now $100K in 48 hours!” she added. “Thank you so much to all my fans for the incredible support.”
“Success story,” one fan said, while a critic wrote, “She’s trying to hard”
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