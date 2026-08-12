“Our Friendship Couldn’t Survive His Dark Turn”: 82 Friendships That Fell Apart After Years Of Being Close

“We broke up.” Those three words can sting, no matter what kind of relationship has come to an end. We usually associate breakups with romantic relationships, but losing a close friend can hurt just as much. After all, friends are often the people we turn to for advice, laughter, support, and all those random little moments that become memories. So when that bond falls apart, it can leave a surprisingly big hole.
Recently, people online were asked a simple question: “What was the reason your friendship ended with someone?” And judging by the answers, there are plenty of ways a friendship can reach its breaking point. Some people walked away after being betrayed, others realized they had simply grown apart, while a few experienced moments they just couldn’t overlook. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see what finally brought these friendships to an end and tell us if you’ve ever had a friendship breakup of your own.
#1
They went full MAGA, including embracing QAnon and started spouting racist rhetoric. Turns out or friendship couldn’t survive his dark turn.
Image source: mojomarc, Chris F / Pexels
#2
My boyfriend cheated on me with her and she backstabbed me.
Image source: Time_Image5177, Adventure Studio / Pexels
#3
I stopped reaching out first to see if they would ever initiate contact. They never did.
Image source: Reina_Roja1921, kaboompics / Pexels
Friendship breakups sting, A LOT. And they may be more common than we realize. A YouGov survey found that 68% of Americans have decided to end a friendship and followed through with it, while 24% said they had never done so. The survey also found some differences between generations: 73% of Gen X respondents and 69% of Baby Boomers said they had ended a friendship, compared with 65% of millennials and 60% of Gen Z respondents. So, while friendships can last for decades, plenty of people eventually reach a point where they decide that walking away is healthier than holding on.
#4
My husband [passed away]. I was sad, and they couldn’t “fix me.” It had been less than a month.
Image source: blondie956, Ivan S / Pexels
#5
Always saying things that made me feel bad about myself as a “Joke” and when I say something I’m too “sensitive”.
Image source: Potential_Regular200, Gary Barnes / Pexels
#6
It was a group of friends. I had a ptsd episode, one of them told me to “just get over it” and the other two did nothing to defend me and instead justified the other person. Dropped a whole hobby and basically didn’t have friends for a couple years.
Image source: GrogStrongjaw, cottonbro studio / Pexels
And yet, we don’t always talk about friendship breakups in the same way we talk about romantic ones. There are songs, movies, books, and endless conversations about heartbreak, but losing a best friend can leave you with a very similar sense of grief and confusion. Sociologist, relationship expert, and author Dr. Jan Yager explores this overlooked side of friendship in When Friendship Hurts. She argues that losing a close friend or being betrayed by one can be deeply painful because friendships are built on trust, emotional intimacy, and the belief that both people genuinely care about one another. When that trust is broken, it can leave people questioning not only the friendship but also their own judgment.
#7
I was always there for them, always ready to drop what I had going on to help. First time I needed a hand (I needed a ride home from an ER visit), no reply for weeks. Ended a 15 year friendship.
Image source: Low_Section2065, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#8
She’s homophobic and I’m lesbian. She is very christian and told me we could still be friends even though I’m gay. Seems fine, right? Just differing opinions, right? Except it still hurts more than I can really explain, knowing she views something I can’t change about myself as morally wrong. Especially when she made a comment about how she thought the queer women in our friend group wanted to SA her purely because we’re into women. We were friends during high school, so I waited until we left and then I cut her off.
Image source: ihateusernames0_0, Getty Images / Unsplash
#9
I realized I was just a placeholder for when she couldn’t get anyone else to show up for her.
Image source: doesthishurt94, Liza Summer / Pexels
One useful part of Yager’s approach is the way she breaks down unhealthy friendship dynamics into recognizable patterns. She describes different types of difficult friends, including “The Backstabber,” who secretly works against you; “The Fault-Finder,” who seems to have something negative to say about everything you do; and “The Bloodsucker,” who constantly takes your time, attention, or emotional energy without giving much in return. Putting names to these behaviors can be helpful because it gives people a way to step back from the emotions of a friendship and look at what is actually happening.
#10
5 weeks postpartum.
And she told me how stupid I was for having a baby..
Image source: Depresso_beans7, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#11
Talked too much [trash] about others in our circle. Then you realize that person likely talks a lot of [trash] about you too. So cut out the bad vibes people from your life.
Image source: middlebird, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#12
I won’t be friends with people who cheat on their partners.
Image source: Stanky_Azcrack, Ron Lach / Pexels
Take a “Backstabber,” for example. Imagine you have a friend you’ve trusted for years, so you naturally assume they have your back. Then you discover that they’ve been sharing private things you’ve told them, making unkind comments about you behind your back, or quietly undermining you around other people. You might initially wonder whether you’re overreacting or whether you somehow caused the problem. But when the same behavior keeps happening, it becomes easier to recognize that this isn’t simply one awkward misunderstanding. It’s a pattern that can seriously damage trust.
#13
They RSVP’ed to my wedding and didn’t show. No heads up, not even a text saying sorry or congrats… I just never messaged them after and we haven’t talked a year later.
I found out from another friend they got the dates wrong and booked flights for the wrong weekend, and couldn’t find a babysitter in time. Which by itself is no big deal, life happens. But why not say anything?
Image source: Tanordie, UMUT 🆁🅰🆆 / Pexels
#14
She failed to mature past age 24 even at 40+, and I kept adulting. So we were not a match anymore in anything even though we were technically the same age.
Image source: QandA_monster, Edmond Dantès / Pexels
#15
All of my college friends got married and had kids, and I didn’t.
Image source: Sufficient_Cod1948, cottonbro studio Pexels
Of course, people don’t always hurt their friends because they’re simply “bad” people. Yager also looks at some of the reasons these destructive behaviors can develop, including insecurity, jealousy, unresolved experiences from childhood, competition, and low self-esteem. A friend who feels threatened by another person’s success, for instance, might respond with envy or subtle put-downs rather than genuine support. Understanding where someone’s behavior comes from doesn’t excuse it, but it can sometimes help explain why a person who once seemed supportive suddenly starts behaving differently.
This is also why paying attention to patterns matters. Everyone has bad days, says the wrong thing occasionally, or handles conflict badly. A single argument doesn’t automatically make a friendship toxic. What matters is what happens afterward. Does your friend acknowledge what they did? Are they willing to listen, apologize sincerely, and make an effort to change? Or do they repeatedly dismiss your feelings, turn every problem back on you, and expect you to keep forgiving the same behavior? Looking at those patterns can help distinguish between a friendship going through a difficult period and one that has become consistently one-sided or unhealthy.
#16
I got caught gossiping and felt horrible, tried apologizing but we never spoke again and it’s been about 20 years, so safe to say she never spoke to me again and honestly, good for her. I have never talked behind a friend’s back again.
Image source: kgraham1009, Getty Images / Unsplash
#17
I decided to stop being a free therapist.
Image source: Recent-Lab-3853, kaboompics / Pexels
#18
I told them how much their behavior bothered me and they broke our 6 year long friendship off over text.
Image source: C0rruptedData, cottonbro studio / Pexels
When possible, having an honest conversation can be a good place to start. Sometimes a friend genuinely doesn’t realize how their behavior is affecting you, and giving both people a chance to explain themselves can clear up a misunderstanding. That doesn’t mean every friendship can or should be saved, though. If you’ve communicated your concerns and nothing changes, you don’t have to keep exhausting yourself trying to fix something that only one person is willing to repair.
#19
Our bar night political debates started getting more heated and I found myself coming home angry. He started using words like “woke” and just parroting Fox News and one night I told my wife that my buddy and I were just too far apart in our views of life. Before anyone says that I want ppl just like me or something like that, I appreciate different opinions. Just not racial, and angry entitled ones. For example he got his first job (part time) at age 27. His parents are wealthy, and said black ppl just want things handed to them. Things like that.
Image source: jmcgil4684, Show some love to Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
#20
Charlie Kirk/ MLK photo on Facebook.
I’m his only black friend. And I’m mixed at that.
Called him and was like “yo fam, dumb at best, idiotic at worst.”
He was like “save the history lesson bro, I already posted it, what would I look like taking it down”
I was like, “say less, best wishes to you and yours”
Two weeks later a mutual friend FaceTimed me saying wassup. I guess he didn’t know I quit talking to Kirkbro, and put him in camera.
*click*.
Image source: Novel-Conference-389, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels
#21
She was trying to take over my life, in a weird way. Like low key trying to replace me in my friend group and I couldn’t handle the other drama she constantly brought. The only friend I’ve “broken up” with. Hurt but she was dragging me down into her hell.
Image source: xmknzx, Alena Darmel / Pexels
And when a friendship has reached that point, walking away doesn’t necessarily make you cruel or disloyal. Sometimes protecting your own peace means accepting that a relationship has run its course. Setting clear boundaries, avoiding unnecessary insults or public arguments, and keeping the personal things your former friend trusted you with private can help you leave without creating even more damage. You don’t always need a dramatic final confrontation; sometimes a little distance, followed by a firm decision to move on, is enough.
#22
I set one small boundary, and they acted like it was a personal attack. That told me enough.
Image source: Fantastic-Will-3892, SHVETS production / Pexels
#23
A lot of friendships are predicated on the same environment. Remove the environment and the friendship ceases to exist because neither party needs anything from the other. The shared space is gone. No need to keep in touch.
Image source: shadowlurker6996, Getty Images / Unsplash
#24
I realized the friendship was entirely one-sided.
Image source: oopsiedoodle3000, Liza Summer / Pexels
Friendships are some of the most meaningful relationships we have, but that doesn’t mean every friendship is meant to last forever. People change, circumstances change, and sometimes we discover that someone we once felt incredibly close to no longer fits into our lives in a healthy way. Ending a friendship can be sad even when you know it’s the right decision. There can be grief, relief, anger, nostalgia, and even moments when you miss the good parts and wonder whether you made the right choice. All of those feelings can exist at the same time.
#25
They were self centred , and the final straw they just don’t bother asking me how I was after not seeing them for a few months. Just launched into their usual [nonsense]… oh and I had actually nearly [passed away] a couple months before the meeting lol.
Image source: cellalovesfrankie, Getty Images / Unsplash
#26
I dared to suggest that she perhaps shouldn’t do domestic violence, especially in front of her kids.
Image source: ezbutneverconvenient, Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash
#27
Ended a lot of friendships once I got sober and discovered I’m neurodivergent. I kept myself small to be around others due to my own complex trauma.
It’s a weird feeling because no one did anything wrong per se, but they weren’t ever my people, I just always felt like I was the problem, was lucky for what I had. It’s all love still, I just wanted to create room for people who I’m a better match with and learn to love my time alone (solitude).
I don’t regret the decision, but battle regret for what I didn’t know, and not finding out sooner, but that is apart of my healing process.
Image source: Dingus_Maximus98, Hiki App / Unsplash
And that’s what makes today’s stories so relatable. They remind us that friendship isn’t always about having someone around forever; it’s also about recognizing whether the relationship is built on mutual care, respect, and trust. Some friendships survive disagreements and grow stronger, while others teach us an important lesson about what we will and won’t accept from the people closest to us. Which of these friendship breakup stories resonated with you the most, Pandas? Have you ever had to walk away from someone you once considered a close friend? Let us know in the comments.
#28
I learned she and her new partner were thieves.
Stealing from stores.
Stealing from family.
Stealing from vendors at festivals.
She had keys to my house, knew all my secrets, and helped with my animals while I was away.
Trust was broken, and I couldn’t get past it.
Image source: PollutedBeauty317, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash
#29
He encouraged me to go to a party. When I did, the girlfriend of a mutual friend hit on me, and kissed me in the hosts kitchen.
I’m really, *really* introverted, and had never been in a situation like that before, so not knowing how to handle it, I just left.
I confided in my “friend” that this happened, and told him I was unsure how to tell our mutual it hat happened. He told me to “just tell him”. I agonized over it for another three days before calling pur mutual friend to say we needed to talk.
He agreed to meet me that evening at a restaurant.
In the mean time, my “friend” had already spilled the beans, but also said I was a habitual liar, and was unstable and needed to see a shrink.
So, when I met our mutual friend, he regurgitated all of that back at me.
So I confronted mutual “friend” and asked him why he did this. He said all of the above.
In the end, our mutual friends girlfriend ended up cheating on him with someone else and they broke up, and my “friend” tried that tactic on a manager at work and got fired, and I never saw him again.
Image source: SniperFrogDX, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels
#30
I would not tolerate their transphobia and their march towards being an Incel / Red pill.
I will not tolerate bigotry in my life.
Image source: BirdmanDodd, Inti Tupac Liberman /Pexels
#31
I’d sacrifice all the time for her. She never did for me, and the few times I objected she called me entitled, privileged, and ignorant of her struggles and why she couldn’t be as generous as me.
Examples: she’s an actress. I never missed a single one of her shows. She never attended any of mine. Always there for her when she needed a friend. First time I needed someone, when I was literally in the hospital, she said she was too busy.
One day she invited me to go on a cruise with her and then uninvited me a few days later. This caused a fight and I ended the friendship. I consequently didn’t show up to her next show and she went off on me for being such a terrible friend who wouldn’t support her “just because we’re in a fight.” That’s when I pointed out she’d never been to one of mine, so if I’m a bad friend for missing one, once, then maybe she can understand how she looks in my eyes, and why I’ve ended our friendship.
And that was it. Haven’t spoken since.
Image source: Stargazer__2893
#32
She wasn’t my friend. She would compete with me, without me competing back (…or knowing)🫠
She would give backhanded compliments
Change the subject if anything good happened for me
She got mad at me for going to the doctors when she told me not to. Turns out I needed to be hospitalised… She got mad at me for going to the doctors and not staying home as she had told me to….. After that I kind of ghosted her.
Image source: Pickle-the-tickl
#33
The second they got in a relationship, it’s like I never existed.
Image source: The_QCrider11
#34
She was an alcoholic. One night I couldn’t get her to leave the gay club with me to make sure she was safe so after trying for a thirty minutes, I left her there. She fell and injured herself that night and called the next day to blame me for her fall. It was typical blame shifting, and I was not having it.
Image source: TheEmpressIsIn
#35
No boundaries: calling me during work hours when he could easily have texted, showing up unannounced wanting to go on an extended road trip, getting pissed off when he shows up unannounced and I’m not home… showing up at my work.
Wanting to hangout every day.
I had to call up his wife to get him to stop, she didn’t know he’d been fired for over a year and he’s been lying about what he does all day…
Image source: Lorac1134
#36
They started believing in race science, eugenics and equating inequality to differences in IQ scores without considering variables like financial stability, family support or educational opportunities. I don’t associate with folks who put stock in bigoted worldviews, even if they think they’re being well meaning by suggesting eugenics would end inequality between ethnic groups.
Image source: clintontg
#37
I left the cult.
Image source: PimoCrypto777
#38
They didn’t know what to say to me after the tragic loss of two of my kids in a house fire.
My wife was the last one of us to talk to him. He was pacing in the parking lot of the church the memorial service was being held at. My wife said to him that I needed him because she was afraid that I was going to mentally spiral. He told her that he didn’t know what to say.
She told him that he didn’t need to say anything. To just show up and be present.
He walked away from the building towards the parked cars. He never reached out.
That was 17 years ago.
Image source: Aztexan512
#39
Her husband threatened to beat me up because I told him he should wear masks during Covid times.
Image source: Pear10987
#40
No reason, sometimes people just evolve in different directions.
Image source: Ecstatic-While-2473
#41
Cancer took him. RIP Thomas.
Image source: RumorsOFsurF
#42
I can’t stand complainers. It’s over after a while.
Image source: KingofPenisland69
#43
Her hamster [passed away] under my surveillance.
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#44
Money. He had a problem with paying it back but always had money to go out and party.
Image source: Both-Mango1
#45
Dishonesty.
Image source: Old_Soul_148
#46
I stopped being useful to them.
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#47
I introduced them to a bunch of my fun new friends and the next time they came in town they made plans with my friends and not me. I was suddenly cut out. That was the end of that. We never spoke again. I wrote him an apology letter this year (10 + years later) for over reacting but honestly I think that apology was for me, I needed to let go of my anger. I finally did. I wish him well.
Image source: mtstoner
#48
Grew up with this guy, pretty much spent my childhood with him.
I ended up moving back to my home country(Japan) and one day his wife hits me up asking if we want to do a snack exchange for their kids so I bought over $100 worth of Japanese snacks like Kit Kats and sent it over to where they lived in Arizona.
Took about a 3 months to realize they didn’t even attempt to ship me American snacks. So I just cut him off.
Friendship lost over a mere $100. Guess nothing of value was lost except the money I spent.
Image source: TeamCameltotem
#49
She was incredibly flippant about my needs in the friendship. When I put up a boundary (albeit a reasonable boundary in general), she wasn’t willing to accept it without making sure I knew how bad she felt I was. I did my best to continue the friendship whilst keeping my boundaries up. Eventually I asked her to go to therapy with me and we wrote each other letters to read in therapy. My letter discussed how much she meant to me and how I never meant to hurt her but needed this for me. Her letter was 2 pages about how I’m a liar, a bad person, manipulative, vindictive, etc; no accountability. I can’t get over that. She tried to take it back when she finished my letter but Ill never be able to unsee the things she wrote. What kind of things does she say behind my back if she was willing to say those horrible things to my face?
Image source: dreadbadger420
#50
She went back with a boyfriend who was bad for her and succumbed to his jealousy.
Image source: Bigredrooster6969
#51
I experienced a psychosis episode and pushed her away. She told me she’d be there for me no matter what and I told her I don’t think that could be accomplished. Years later I found the convo she and I had had and I didn’t have any recollection of it. Psychosis is not a fun time.
Image source: CurrencyCommercial39
#52
Oooh the weirdest one was they were possessive about the friendship. Like they’re genuinely not happy when I have friends/date outside the group.
Image source: PipiChuMee
#53
With longer friendships it means that one person may experience a lot more that ‘grows them up’ and they no longer relate with their friend. It’s different life stages.
Another point is a friendship based on an earlier relationship dynamic that no longer works. For me it was me being a quiet and introverted person who went with the flow and gravitated towards a very outspoken and dominant friend. We were friends for almost fifteen years. When I grew into my own and had stronger sense of self and my own boundaries I then found myself in more friction with this person. When I stood up for myself even against her she dropped me.
I still mourn the friendship because I think back to earlier times. But the truth is that I couldn’t be truthful to who I am now while being subservient to her in our interactions.
Image source: swiggityswirls
#54
I was being used as a therapist after repeatedly telling this person, “I cannot help you with your boyfriend. Please seek professional help”. I would wake up to messages and stories of how their partner messed up their night/morning/afternoon. It becomes exhausting to listen to and I had my own stuff going on.
Image source: SurielLikesItHot
#55
It’s usually when I stop making all the effort to reach out and make plans. I’ve had two people drop me as a friend because I stopped reaching out and making all the plans, coordinating all the logistics, paying for stuff, etc. And to be clear, I ALWAYS initiated. in return they told me that I was a bad and selfish friend who never checked on them. In both scenarios I went back and re-read text messages across years and saw that all of our conversations always centered around them and never what was going on in my life.
I don’t regret losing those friendships.
Image source: NorEastahBunny
#56
She asked someone else to be her Maid of Honor and didn’t even ask me to be a Bridesmaid.
Note: This was 6 years ago and it is still the biggest friendship heartbreak of my life. We had been friends since birth and were stuck at the hip ever since. Our parents treated us like sisters and we were even grounded like ones. We both experienced our family traumas together (I.e Parents divorces, car accident, etc.). I thought she was my platonic soulmate but I guess we just ended up being more of a twin flame?
Image source: Dennisclan_
#57
She left her 1 year old son home alone while she went out to run a bunch of errands. We were on the phone for about an hour or so and she was in the drive thru getting a Coke and was like oh he’s at home asleep I didn’t want to wake him up. No one was at home watching him. So I called someone I knew who lived in her apt complex and the apt manager called the police. I blocked her and we never spoke again. Randomly she’ll look at my Instagram stories. This was 11 years ago and we don’t live in the same state anymore.
Image source: Emergency_Elevator_7
#58
Massive energy vampire with major codependency issues.. Everything happening in her life was a calamity. We could only hang out in places that she felt comfortable, we only did things she wanted to do. The only reason we were friends was because we were similar in age in a choir full of people several years older than us, and she clamped onto me first chance she got.
Image source: HalfwaytotheHorizon
#59
Loaned him money and told him to pay me back when he was on his feet. He gets on his feet, starts telling me when he’s going to pay me back, and never does. The guy is all over social media taking trips to Vegas and other countries.
Image source: Blasian_TJ
#60
Flaking on me repeatedly with no notice. Like make plans to hangout and just not show up. It started with a particular friend group after I had my first baby. It was so painful to realize how little consideration they had for me. I have a no tolerance policy on this type of behavior now. If you don’t wanna hang out or have to cancel, it’s fine as long as you let me know. But if someone’s just not gonna show up and waste my time? As far as I’m concerned, that person isn’t my friend.
Image source: Jaded_Fuzzball
#61
For years, I watched her cut off every close friend and family member she had, and I knew that one day I’d be the one that offended her for whatever little reason. I lastest pretty long but eventually it was my turn. Shes now in her 60s and talks to maybe three people.
Image source: GreenElementsNW
#62
Found out she was racist against a particular group. I’m part of that group.
Image source: huntingwhale
#63
She always asked for advice for her realtionship cuz her man lost weight and started cheating on her. I gave her honest opinions she never took it. He constantly cheated on her she would cry and put me and her family thru [hell]. Then the one time out of all the times ive been around him, me and him were alone filling up their sons Piñata(s) with snacks n candy for his first birthday, he accused me of hitting on him. She said i was trying to get at him and then i told her im good off her friendship.
Image source: creepy_enchilada
#64
He hit me with a feelings confession. In fact, more than one so-called male “friend” has done this to me. I always cut them from my life at once.
Message to men everywhere: feelings confessions are awkward and creepy 100% of the time. Real men do not try to long-game their way into a woman’s pants. Real men flirt and make no secret of their attraction.
Image source: sweettracy2000
#65
My best friend from college had some kind of creepy/strange obsession with my brother. after years of best friendship she had started going to him and trying to “bond” with him over sharing some of my super personal, private information. oh and she threw in some total lies too. I broke it off in a text the day before college graduation and never looked back.
I have to admit that it’s been really hard and although it’s gotten easier over the last three years I still think about her every single day. I miss her but I absolutely cannot justify staying friends with somebody who hates me.
Image source: mzlmtzmrg914
#66
This guy and I had so much in common. We got along great. We’re both retired (early retirement. not too old).
He apparently never planned for retirement. My late wife and I sacrificed a lot for our future. So I’m doing fine, but friend isn’t. (he made a lot more money than I did when we were working).
So because he’s always broke, he acts like he’s entitled to my money. Not long ago, he asked if I could buy him a drink at our usual bar. I agreed, so he ordered drink after drink, and decided to go ahead and have dinner on my tab. He really doesn’t see anything wrong with it.
Last year, his girlfriend threw him out, so he stayed at my house for two weeks. He acted like he owned the place. I just can’t.
Image source: jefuchs
#67
He embezzled $10,000 from my brother and thought we wouldn’t figure it out.
Image source: sudomatrix
#68
Over 30 years, he became snarky and insulting. All jokes were directed at me. And then he put the icing on the cake by telling me that he’s hated me all those years. Jerk.
Image source: Unable-Independent48
#69
I realized he wasnt being a good friend and just stopped talking to him. He was selfish and turned everything into a contest. It was toxic and annoying. IDK why I was friends with him in the first place.
Image source: ToastyNathan
#70
He dumped everyone for a girl. When the girl dumped him he’d come crawling back. Got tired of it.
Image source: EstelSnape
#71
She started sleeping with the guy I used to see. When him and I ended things, I was distraught and cried to her about it. Maybe a year later I find out through another friend that they are seeing each other.
Image source: Single_Knowledge5446
#72
She was upset that my birthday/ welcome home party was all about me. We were best friends and co-workers. She admitted she was jealous of the career path I took, which was open to her too, but she prioritized her relationship. But then she tried to sabotage my project and I realized we were no longer friends.
Image source: MizElaneous
#73
He went too far into religion, to the point that he started judging everything I did because it wasn’t “appropriate according to the Bible”. Ok buddy, be happy with your own company.
Image source: CoolDragon
#74
She saw where I lived.
I grew up in a decent mobile home park, her parent owned an oil company and lived in a penthouse suite.
After our grad class bush party night I offered for us to sleep the day off at my parent’s place as it was just down the mountain, and she was surprised that a “tinder box” can actually be nice inside. Afterwards, I wasn’t wealthy enough for her to continue being friends with me, lol.
Image source: korupopo
#75
She kept sending me confessions despite me telling her for YEARS that I’m straight. Soon I found out from our mutual friend that she showed stalkerish behavior towards me and that they cut her off because they thought it was creepy how she kept talking about me in every single one of their conversations. She would add me using 5 dummy accounts and used the names of her family and even one of our friend, she would keep sending me follow requests on my dump account despite me cancelling it every time, she sent me a love letter on my gmail despite me not telling anyone what my gmail is, and she sent follow requests on people that are closest to me. Worst of all? She kept trying to bring back our close bond instead of respecting my decision to end our friendship.
Image source: LynDVal
#76
I don’t know.
I love her so much. I wish she would’ve told me what I’d done, because I would’ve done all I could to fix it.
Image source: omg__really
#77
Just thinking about this. She stopped talking to me since dating her MAGA boyfriend.
Image source: 0nam1ssion
#78
They didn’t respect my boundaries. My
Mother in Law used to call these ppl “the takers” they take and take but never give and I was over it. Once the boundary was put in place, she wanted to continue to take and I said “no”.
Image source: SalsaChica75
#79
She was a heavy drinker. Most of our hangouts involved me being a DD and us hanging out at bars and her drinking too much. I started to feel
like I was enabling her poor choices and when I talked to her about it she didn’t see it as a problem so I thought it best to move on from eachother.
Image source: Lyrehem
#80
It was toxic and manipulative.
I realized I did more of the reaching out. And they eventually stopped responding to me.
Just drifted overtime.
Image source: Female_titan_2
#81
We had one break when he just completely ghosted me over an argument. We didn’t see each other for about two years. Then we repaired on the grounds that I would be understanding that his depression sometimes meant he wouldn’t always be able to keep up his obligations and promises. I agreed on the condition that he just needs to tell me when he needs a break from me or needs to cancel. No problem. No questions asked.
A day before I asked my wife for a divorce, he ghosted me with no explanation.
Now if he comes back, Im not taking the bait.
Friends don’t just go radio silent and refuse to respond for months.
Image source: MrManic
#82
Without being dramatic or getting into specifics, the vast majority of friendships fail because they cannot survive a test of time and distance. When you start seeing someone less, when it starts taking concerted effort to remain connected, the smallest thing can happen to make that friendship ‘not worth maintaining.’.
Image source: faceintheblue
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