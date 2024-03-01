9 New & Returning Reality TV Shows To Watch in March 2024

As the year’s first quarter draws to a close, there are several new and returning reality TV shows premiering in March 2024 for audiences to choose from. With the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strike slowing down the production of several scripted shows, reality television has become an entertaining substitute for television audiences. Since the early 90s, with shows like MTV’s The Real World, there has been an increase in viewership and ratings of reality TV shows.
The genre has been categorized into several subgenres in the last three decades. Over 10 reality TV shows are expected to premiere across the major networks and cable channels. Whether it’s a competition/game, docu-series, dating programs, lifestyle experiment programs, or home design and renovations, there’s something for everyone to watch. Here are 9 reality TV shows to watch in March 2024.
MasterChef Junior Season 9 – March 4
Last season, 10-year-old Liya Chu from Scarsdale, New York, walked away with the $100,000 cash prize, trophy, kitchen appliances, tools, and a trip to Caesars Palace to eat at one of Gordon Ramsay‘s restaurants. As a spin-off of the original MasterChef reality TV show, MasterChef Junior is an American reality cooking competition with contestants between ages 8 and 13. MasterChef Junior season 9 is scheduled to premiere on Fox on March 4, 2024. Unlike the previous season, which had 16 contestants, MasterChef Junior season 9 will have only 12.
British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, will join the series as a judge in season 9. With Tilly Ramsay’s addition to the panel of judges, MasterChef Junior season 9 would have four judges, including Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Daphne Oz. MasterChef Junior’s top 12 contestants include Alfred Eggermont (11 years), Asher Niles (8 years), Breanna “Bre” Williams (10 years), Bryson McGlynn (11 years), and Jason Sun (9 years). Others include Jordyn Alayah (8 years), Kristell (10 years), Lilo Tsai (9 years), Lydia (9 years), Michael Seegobin (11 years), Miles Platt (10 years), and Remy Powell (10 years).
The Masked Singer Season 11 – March 6
Fox’s reality singing competition show, The Masked Singer, returns for a new and exciting season on March 6, 2024. While the exact format for The Masked Singer season 11 is yet to be announced, it would feature themed night performances like previous seasons. R&B singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer Ne-Yo won season 10 under the stage name/costume Cow. While audiences anticipate season 11’s premiere on March 6, so far, seven costumes have been revealed – Book, Goldfish, Gumball, Lizard, Lovebird, Starfish, and Ugly Sweater.
My 600-Lb Life Season 12 – March 6
With season 11’s finale airing on March 22, 2023, the year-long wait is over for fans of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life. The reality docu-series follows morbidly obese individuals for a year as they attempt to lose weight. Audiences would follow new individuals and their weight loss journeys. With 7 episodes listed for My 600-Lb Life season 12, viewers can expect to see at least six participants this season. My 600-Lb Life season 12 will air its finale on April 17, 2024.
96th Academy Awards – March 10
The 96th Academy Awards is technically one of the biggest reality TV shows that will air in March 2024. The award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the host for the night, would be hosting the Oscars for the fourth time. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017, 2018, and 2023. Nominations for the categories were announced on January 23, 2024.
Leading with the highest nominations is Oppenheimer, with 13 nominations. Following closely is Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10 nominations. The 96th Academy Awards would be a first for 10 actors, and it would be interesting to see how things play out on the Oscars night. The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC.
7 Little Johnstons Season 14 – March 12
For 13 seasons, the Johnstons family has entertained TLC and reality TV audiences. TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons will return for a new and exciting season 14 on March 12, 2024. The show centers around a family of seven living with dwarfism. All seven members of the family will make appearances in season 14. 7 Little Johnstons have had above-average ratings and viewership to become one of TLC’s most-watched reality TV shows.
The Amazing Race Season 36 – March 13
CBS’s reality television show The Amazing Race will return to television screens on March 13, 2024. The Amazing Race season 36 follows the format of the previous seasons, having teams of two races around the world, performing tasks and completing legs. The first team to arrive at the end of the season walks away with a $1 million cash prize. As one of the reality TV shows to premiere in March 2024, viewers can watch all 13 teams get started in Puerto Vallarta. As always, Phil Keoghan will host The Amazing Race season 36.
Top Chef Season 21 – March 20
Bravo’s Top Chef is the biggest and most successful reality competition cooking show on television. The show has produced several other successful spin-offs. Top Chef season 21 is titled Top Chef: Wisconsin, with the season filmed in Milwaukee, Madison, and Door County, Wisconsin. Top Chef: Seattle (season 10) winner Kristen Kish will host this season, replacing Padma Lakshmi, who has hosted Top Chef since season 2. With Buddha Lo beating 15 other contestants last season (Top Chef: World All-Stars), in season 21, 15 contestants would battle it out in the kitchen to impress the judges. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return as the season’s judges.
House Hunters: All Stars Season 1 – March 21
An all-new and exciting home design and renovation show premieres on HGTV on March 21, 2024. In House Hunters: All-Stars, all of HGTV’s top home design and real estate experts team up to show prospective clients homes to invest in. However, House Hunters: All-Stars is bringing the show back to the fans, as selected House Hunters fans would be chosen for the tours as the clients. Viewers will see some of the top HGTV experts bring their A-game and unique style. From Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Down Home Fab’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, The Flipping El Moussas’ Heather Rae El Moussa, to Married to Real Estate’s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. House Hunters: All Stars will bring together the hosts of 12 HGTV design and renovation shows to give fans the ultimate dream property.
Down Home Fab Season 2 – March 21
Down Home Fab season 1 left audiences wanting more after the 6-episode season ended on February 13, 2023. Husband-wife hosts Cole and Chelsea DeBoer showed they have what it took to compete among HGTV’s top designers and renovators. Renewed for a second season, Down Home Fab season 2 will premiere on March 21, 2024, on HGTV. The channel’s audience can watch the DeBoers in Down Home Fab and House Hunters: All-Stars. If you’ll be watching all 9 reality TV shows premiering in March 2024, check out all the top HBO upcoming TV shows in 2024.
