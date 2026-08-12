This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

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Food is already designed to appeal to the senses, but in the hands of Bangkok-based artist and illustrator Terawat Teankaprasith (also known as O Terawat) even something as simple as a fried egg or a spoonful of dipping sauce can become unexpectedly captivating. Recently, Terawat has turned much of his attention toward gastronomy, creating striking digital paintings of everyday foods ranging from soft-boiled eggs and fruit to bread, dumplings, sauces, and rich chocolate cake. With careful attention to light, form, color, and texture, he gives these familiar subjects an almost photographic presence while still maintaining a distinctive, polished visual style.

Much of his inspiration comes directly from the things he encounters and eats in everyday life. For Terawat, finding something visually extraordinary in an otherwise ordinary object is a big part of what makes painting enjoyable. His process can be spontaneous. An idea might come from a meal, his morning coffee, or an image that catches his attention, after which he refines the composition and introduces recurring elements of his visual language, including gradients, grainy textures, carefully controlled highlights, and dramatic lighting. Although he currently works digitally for its flexibility and speed, his focus remains firmly rooted in traditional fundamentals such as light and form.

Scroll down to explore Terawat Teankaprasith’s mouthwatering take on everyday food, and don’t forget to upvote the artworks that made you look twice or made you unexpectedly hungry.

More info: oterawat.com | Instagram

#1

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

#2

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#3

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#4

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#5

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#6

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#7

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#8

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#9

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

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This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#11

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#12

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#13

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#14

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#15

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#16

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#17

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#18

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#19

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#20

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#21

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#22

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#23

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#24

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#25

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#26

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

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This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

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This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#29

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#30

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

#31

This Artist Turns Everyday Food Into Incredibly Realistic Digital Paintings (30 Pics)

Image source: O Terawat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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