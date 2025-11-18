30YO Acts Like A Kid When It Comes To Food, Won’t Eat Anything “Complicated”, Chef GF Dumps Him

When you truly love something, it becomes a huge part of who you are, and of course, it doesn’t fit right with you if someone comes and insults this thing. Now imagine dating someone who has zero respect for something that you love. It would be a total disaster, don’t you think?
And so, we come to today’s story where Reddit user AffectionateShare508, a sous chef, dumped her date due to his extremely picky eating habits and the way he insulted her friends’ cooking. But according to him, it was a big mistake on her part.
The poster of this story is a sous chef and food is part of her culture, so it’s very important to her and also essential to make connections
She met a 30-year-old guy on a dating app and since he was nice and sounded fine, they decided to go on a date
Image credits: u/AffectionateShare508
But right from the first date, she noticed that he ate basic, bland food and never liked to try anything new, but he disrespected her if she tried different food items
Image credits: u/AffectionateShare508
One day she took him to a potluck with different food prepared by her friends and colleagues, he made comments on everything, didn’t eat much, and left to eat fries outside
Image credits: u/AffectionateShare508
After this, she ended things with him but told him the real reason later about his picky eating habits, he was livid and called her shallow
Today’s original poster (OP) was a sous chef who comes from a culture where food plays a crucial role. And she also mentioned that trying new dishes is how she connects with others. Well, unfortunately for her, she met a guy on a dating app who seemed nice, but she had no clue about his food preferences.
On their first date at an Italian restaurant, he asked the waiter about all the dishes but ended up picking simple bland pasta and butter. Well, it’s not our place to judge someone, but this would’ve been like a dagger in the heart for the chef. And it was not the only time this happened; he repeated the same thing whenever they went out.
She realized that he, in general, didn’t like to try anything new and was extremely picky about everything. However, he started disrespecting OP by making snide comments about food items that she would order. I mean, it’s okay to like basic food, but to judge others for their love for flavors just seems mean.
But one day, when she took him to a big potluck event where her friends and colleagues had cooked different types of food, he behaved quite obnoxiously there. He made comments about the food, kept picking what he took on his plate, and finally, left abruptly to eat fries outside. OP was embarrassed and had to make excuses for him.
And that was probably the last straw for her. She ended things but didn’t tell him why. But the fellow kept persisting, so she had to tell him. And boy did he flip out after she told him it was because of his picky eating habits! He claimed she was making a big mistake and called her shallow for breaking up over a trivial reason like this.
Redditors frowned upon this man and the way he disrespected the poster. They also found it troubling that he wouldn’t let go of things when she ended it, but kept pushing her for the real reason. OP replied that his last text to her was that he would give her a ticket to Disneyland if she gave him a chance. Um, that definitely sounds wrong!
People were also taken aback by his attitude towards food. They felt that he was wrong to comment on what she was eating when she never did that to him. They also commented that the couple was not compatible and that it was a good decision to end things as his reaction to her trying different food was unacceptable.
Bored Panda reached out to Madhura Ghan, a food connoisseur who posts occasional food reviews on her Instagram page, Craytoday. She mentioned that food played an integral role in her life and the relationships that she has built over the past years were mostly built around food likeness and aversions.
When we asked her how she’d react if a partner or someone close to her had very specific or picky eating habits, she said, “I believe that when there are people who enjoy food together, being picky is not a problem as long as they are alright with trying new food and then not liking it.”
“But if I ever encounter a picky eater who doesn’t even try it, I just let them be because I know that it’s not a person I would like to be in contact with in the future,” she made a face and added.
Netizens also advised the poster to find someone who wouldn’t disrespect her love for food or someone who could at least be open to trying new foods rather than judging her for it. Madhura also stressed that if food plays a major component in a person’s life, it is very important for them to find a person who can vibe with them on that same level.
She felt that if they didn’t, it would just become another topic of constant argument about where to eat out. And frankly, we agree with her. OP can surely find someone who appreciates her love for food, don’t you think so? Foodies out there, this story is specially for you, feel free to jot down your encounters with people who looked down on your love for food, we’d love to hear!
People frowned upon the picky eater and said he had no right to disrespect her food choices
