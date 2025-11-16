29 Times People Spotted Infuriating Things That Drove Them So Mad, They Just Had To Share The Frustration

It’s just part of human nature when things infuriate us all of a sudden. There’s even this whole phenomenon known as “Mildly Infuriating” and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.
However, in some cases, we experience a more severe kind of infuriation that is beyond mild. You can blame anything from a car that won’t start, annoying flight passengers sitting right next to you, a surprise call from tax inspection, a morning that started on the wrong foot, or yourself, it doesn’t change anything.
This subreddit “Infuriating” is a safe place to talk about your infuriation, so no wonder its 10.1k members have already taken that opportunity.
#1 I Thought We Where In This Together?
#2 Fact-Checking Is Futile
#3 Food-Share Bags That Starbucks Supposedly Donates Found In A Dumpster In Grand Prairie, Texas
#4 Surrendering A Dog Because It Behaves How It Was Bred To
#5 A Sign That Has Been Posted In My Hometown
#6 Passagers From A France – Dominican Republic Flight
#7 I Ordered A Caesar Salad And This Is What I Got
#8 The Original Post Is Just-
#9 A Landlord Evicting A Paramedic In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Epidemic, Just Because He Works At The NHS
#10 Wasting Emergency Services For A Prank!
#11 OMG Everyday
#12 America: Abortion Banned And Baby Formula In Locked Steel Cages
#13 This Would Have Taken 2 Minutes To Drop At My Door. Instead I Have To Work For 15 Minutes To Get It Out. Thanks, Canada Post
#14 Stray Bullet Cracked My Solar Panel
#15 I Woke Up To This, Great
#16 Can’t Pay Your Rent Because Of An Epidemic You Cannot Control? That’s Your Problem
#17 Ad Disguised As A Missing Person Poster
#18 This Parent On Quora
#19 Why?
#20 Samsung’s Live Chat Support Everybody! I Waited Almost 40 Mins For Her Last Reply That Never Came
#21 Okay What??!!
#22 Why Can’t Hollywood Get It Through Their Skulls That The Military Doesn’t Wear Hats Indoors?!?!?
#23 The Sign Says “Illegal Dumping On The Public Highway Punished With A Fine Of 135€”
#24 An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day
#25 48 Minute Youtube Ad
#26 No, Just No
#27 The First Time I Actually Need The SD Port Someone Does This
#28 Oh. Oh No
#29 Guy Mowing The Lawn Shot A Rock Through My Window
