29 Times People Spotted Infuriating Things That Drove Them So Mad, They Just Had To Share The Frustration

by

It’s just part of human nature when things infuriate us all of a sudden. There’s even this whole phenomenon known as “Mildly Infuriating” and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.

However, in some cases, we experience a more severe kind of infuriation that is beyond mild. You can blame anything from a car that won’t start, annoying flight passengers sitting right next to you, a surprise call from tax inspection, a morning that started on the wrong foot, or yourself, it doesn’t change anything.

This subreddit “Infuriating” is a safe place to talk about your infuriation, so no wonder its 10.1k members have already taken that opportunity.

#1 I Thought We Where In This Together?

Image source: @TweetyMctwat

#2 Fact-Checking Is Futile

Image source: ConSelfOwns

#3 Food-Share Bags That Starbucks Supposedly Donates Found In A Dumpster In Grand Prairie, Texas

Image source: @lailaddaltonn

#4 Surrendering A Dog Because It Behaves How It Was Bred To

Image source: TangledInk

#5 A Sign That Has Been Posted In My Hometown

Image source: calf347

#6 Passagers From A France – Dominican Republic Flight

Image source: StalinSmokedWeed

#7 I Ordered A Caesar Salad And This Is What I Got

Image source: melx3carm

#8 The Original Post Is Just-

Image source: kitsune900

#9 A Landlord Evicting A Paramedic In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Epidemic, Just Because He Works At The NHS

Image source: MayonaiseRemover

#10 Wasting Emergency Services For A Prank!

Image source: CoolManVan

#11 OMG Everyday

Image source: quellimone

#12 America: Abortion Banned And Baby Formula In Locked Steel Cages

Image source: TomatoOptimal626

#13 This Would Have Taken 2 Minutes To Drop At My Door. Instead I Have To Work For 15 Minutes To Get It Out. Thanks, Canada Post

Image source: New-Link2527

#14 Stray Bullet Cracked My Solar Panel

Image source: TortillaShips

#15 I Woke Up To This, Great

Image source: spekterr_homo_jeff

#16 Can’t Pay Your Rent Because Of An Epidemic You Cannot Control? That’s Your Problem

Image source: MayonaiseRemover

#17 Ad Disguised As A Missing Person Poster

Image source: Bohaska

#18 This Parent On Quora

Image source: a_taken_username69

#19 Why?

Image source: Tomcattfyeox

#20 Samsung’s Live Chat Support Everybody! I Waited Almost 40 Mins For Her Last Reply That Never Came

Image source: dancingbanyanya

#21 Okay What??!!

Image source: ItsmeHaven

#22 Why Can’t Hollywood Get It Through Their Skulls That The Military Doesn’t Wear Hats Indoors?!?!?

Image source: GateCityGhouls

#23 The Sign Says “Illegal Dumping On The Public Highway Punished With A Fine Of 135€”

Image source: TheMarvelousPef

#24 An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day

Image source: kittypr0nz

#25 48 Minute Youtube Ad

Image source: AtomicHeart75

#26 No, Just No

Image source: Aleoooopps223

#27 The First Time I Actually Need The SD Port Someone Does This

Image source: BIG_NERD-Bn

#28 Oh. Oh No

Image source: blasphomeme

#29 Guy Mowing The Lawn Shot A Rock Through My Window

Image source: Subtle_Demise

