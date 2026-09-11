13 Racy Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet, Featuring Sydney Sweeney Once More

For decades, the Venice Film Festival has been one of cinema’s most glamorous stages, bringing Hollywood stars, acclaimed filmmakers, and fashion’s biggest names to the historic Venice Lido every September.
The 83rd edition is no different, with the festival running from September 2 to 12 and premiering some of the year’s most anticipated films, including Danny Boyle’s Ink, Robert Pattinson’s Primetime, and Florian Zeller’s Bunker.
But while the films are competing for the coveted Golden Lion, the celebrities on the red carpet have been competing for something else entirely: the title of best-dressed.
This year’s fashion has delivered plenty of classic Venice glamour, from archival gowns and old-Hollywood silhouettes to increasingly daring interpretations of the red-carpet dress code.
And some stars clearly had no intention of playing it safe.
Sheer fabrics, lingerie-inspired styling, barely-there details, and skin-baring designs have made their way onto one of the world’s most photographed red carpets.
From Sydney Sweeney to supermodels like Irina Shayk, some of the biggest names at the festival have once again found themselves at the center of the fashion conversation.
Online viewers have already had plenty to say about some of the more revealing looks, with one person declaring, “wearing underwear with this dress is an insane choice,” while another joked that “the underwear really became the whole outfit somehow.”
Here are 13 racy celebrity looks that have already helped make sure Venice 2026 will be remembered for its fashion as much as its movies.
#1 Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk has spent nearly two decades establishing herself as one of the biggest names in the modeling industry.
The Russian supermodel first gained international recognition in 2007 as the exclusive face of Intimissimi, then made history in 2011 as the first Russian model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Since then, she has walked for major fashion houses, but Shayk’s career has extended beyond the runway.
Irina made her Hollywood acting debut in the 2014 film Hercules and has continued to build her presence in entertainment.
Her appearance at the 2026 Venice Film Festival reflected that crossover, as she received the Filming Italy Venice International Award for her influence across fashion, visual culture, and entertainment.
She also attended high-profile movie premieres, making major red-carpet appearances for films like The Echo Chamber and L’estranea.
Most notably, she turned heads in an iconic archival Dolce & Gabbana dress originally made famous by Gisele Bündchen in 2003.
Prominent fashion editor and stylist Dogukan Nesanir styled Irina in the dark, glamorous look.
The dress featured an exposed br* structure that created a dramatic sweetheart neckline, along with massive cutout panels along both sides.
The dress’s open sides were held together only by intricate lace-up detailing running through metal hardware-studded loops.
By design, the massive side cutouts completely exposed her matching black satin briefs and underwear underneath.
Image source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#2 Caylee Cowan
Caylee Cowan is a rising American actress and producer who first gained attention with her role in the 2019 romance film Sunrise in Heaven.
She later starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the 2021 cult horror movie Willy’s Wonderland, helping establish herself as a familiar face in young Hollywood.
This year, Cowan arrived at the Venice Film Festival as part of the cast of Company, a gothic mystery thriller directed and written by Casey Affleck.
The film follows a mysterious woman who interrupts a holiday gathering on a winter night in 1975 and begins telling a tale from decades earlier.
The Venice premiere was a major moment for the film, reportedly earning a four-minute standing ovation.
For the red carpet, Caylee appeared to channel the darker atmosphere of Company with a dramatic black gown from Caroline’s Couture.
The design was adapted from a black wedding dress archive by European bridal-couture label Milla Nova, with an unusual sash wrapped around the knees to create a striking, restrictive silhouette.
The custom creation incorporated delicate archival lace from Milla Nova, while Chopard High Jewelry completed the look.
The actress’ styling also helped reinforce the cinematic mood, with her dark hair and thick curtain bangs complementing the old-Hollywood-meets-gothic aesthetic.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
#3 Débora Nascimento
Débora Nascimento is one of Brazil’s best-known actresses and models.
She rose to national prominence through popular Brazilian telenovelas including Avenida Brasil, Além do Tempo, and Salve-se Quem Puder, then expanded internationally with Netflix’s psychological thriller series Lady Voyeur.
The major film festival marked a significant milestone for her, as she made her official international film festival debut as part of the cast of Hombre al Agua.
The class satire features an international ensemble including Ricky Martin, Diego Luna, Esmeralda Pimentel, and Nascimento, who plays a Brazilian actress whose television storyline becomes intertwined with the family dynamics at the heart of the film.
For the premiere, Débora chose a dramatic ivory gown from Brazilian designer Helô Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection.
The standout feature was its oversized sculptural ruffles, which contrasted with the gown’s sleek, sheer base and gave the look an almost floating effect.
Rodrigo Polack styled her festival wardrobe, deliberately bringing Brazilian fashion to the forefront for her major international debut.
Fashion critics universally praised the gown as one of the most structurally unique looks of the 2026 festival.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#4 Phoebe Bridgers
Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is best known for her haunting indie music and critically acclaimed album Punisher, as well as her work with the supergroup Boygenius.
With her signature platinum hair and often gothic-leaning aesthetic, Bridgers has developed a distinctive image of her own, but the Venetian event marked a new chapter in her career.
The singer made her official cinematic acting debut at the festival, where she joined Robert Pattinson and the rest of the cast of A24’s psychological thriller Primetime.
Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the film explores the chaotic behind-the-scenes world of the infamous reality show To Catch a Predator.
Phoebe plays Del Harvey, a young woman working as a decoy minor during the show’s sting operations.
The film’s world premiere turned out to be quite the welcome for Bridgers’ first major acting role, earning a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.
She also joined her co-stars for the official photocall and press appearances before returning to the red carpet for the premiere at the Sala Grande.
The Motion Sickness hitmaker opted for an ethereal look on the red carpet, wearing a sheer gray Alexander McQueen gown from Seán McGirr’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.
The sheer McQueen dress quickly became one of her most talked-about Venice looks, with its delicate lace details and translucent fabric giving the gown an unmistakably daring edge.
The wispy evening gown featured elegant, long, billowing bishop sleeves with extended cuffs, a high neckline, and subtle ruching and delicate ruffles across the bodice.
The lightweight, translucent material became completely transparent toward the bottom, revealing matching dark underwear underneath.
Notably, after walking the carpet in the McQueen gown, Bridgers shared a candid behind-the-scenes Instagram selfie proudly showing off a prominent armpit sweat stain on the luxury dress.
The look sparked intense debate online, with some critics calling it “too revealing.”
One social media user wrote, “She crazy, and too daring!!!! All for attention!!!!”
Another user commented, “It’s sad everything is exposed. No modesty anymore. She is a beautiful woman, no need to show everything…”
“Is there any decency among famous people anymore… Seriously put some clothes on so gross.”
Image source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
#5 Francesca Cuccuru
Francesca Cuccuru is an Italian model and digital creator who first rose to internet fame through TikTok and Instagram.
Her viral modeling diaries and lip-sync videos helped her build an audience of more than 1.1 million followers, eventually opening the door to high-fashion modeling opportunities.
In recent years, Cuccuru has moved from social media star to fashion model, working with major luxury and beauty names, including Valentino Beauty.
Francesca attended the festival, joining the glamorous crowd on the Venice Lido and appearing at the premiere of L’Estranea at the Sala Grande.
Rather than promoting a particular film as part of its cast, she used the event to showcase her growing presence in high fashion and her work with beauty brands.
L’Oréal Professionnel Italy also backed her appearance, helping create her festival-ready beauty look.
But her white premiere gown quickly became the main talking point.
From the front, the floor-length dress looked almost deceptively simple, with a clean silhouette and classic white finish.
Only when Cuccuru turned around did the daring design become clear, revealing an extremely low back and a dramatic asymmetrical detail around her midriff.
The pristine white color, combined with the highly revealing structure, prompted playful reactions from Italian fashion commentators, who joked on social media that she showed “no fear of going to dinner and challenging a plate of spaghetti” in the outfit.
Image source: Rocco Spaziani/Getty Images, Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
#6 Alice Basso
Alice Basso is an Italian fashion influencer, model, and entrepreneur known for her signature dark hair, extensive body art, and edgy rocker-chic aesthetic.
With more than 848,000 followers on Instagram, she has built a distinctive presence in Italian fashion by embracing an alternative style rather than the minimalist aesthetic often associated with Italian influencers.
Beyond social media, Basso has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own lifestyle and fashion brands.
She attended the high-profile event as an industry ambassador and cultural guest, bringing her distinctive style to the Lido while supporting Italian cinema.
Alice attended the world premiere of Nessun dolore (Painless), the highly anticipated Italian drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gianni Amelio.
For the premiere, Basso opted for a dramatic custom black gown from Lorreti by Lora Lilova.
The floor-length design was covered in intricate black beading and micro-crystals, while its sheer mesh construction gave the glamorous look a distinctly gothic edge.
The dark gown was paired with diamond jewelry from GoTo Diamonds, while Llova Production handled Basso’s styling for her Venice appearance.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
#7 Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young stars, rising to global fame through her Emmy-nominated performances in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus.
She has since expanded her career into major films, including the romantic comedy Anyone But You, while also building her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.
Sweeney returned to the festival as a Global Brand Ambassador for Giorgio Armani Beauty.
She attended exclusive brand events, including the Armani Beauty Dinner at the Giardini Reali.
Sydney wore a vintage Giorgio Armani gown from the Fall/Winter 2000 ready-to-wear collection, bringing a dose of archival fashion history to the red carpet.
The floor-length design featured a plunging scoop neckline, a low scoop back, and a delicate black fabric rosette accent on the shoulder.
The base was fine gray mesh, heavily overlaid with thousands of liquid-silver micro-sequins and crystals that caught the light like droplets of water.
Sydney notably wore the archival piece without a br* and black thong underneath.
Stylist Athina Arostegui worked with the House of Armani to bring the rare archival piece out of its vaults.
Image source: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images, Carlo Paloni/Getty Images
#8 Meryem Saida
Meryem Saida is a rising Moroccan fashion model and digital creator based primarily in Naples, Italy.
Known for her distinctive multilingual communication style and eclectic fashion, Saida has collaborated with luxury names such as Emporio Armani, gradually establishing herself beyond social media.
Meryem attended the festival as a brand guest and influencer ambassador, representing the increasingly blurred line between digital influence and the global film industry.
She joined the official press photocalls at the Palazzo del Casinò before appearing at the evening premiere of L’Estranea at the Sala Grande.
Notably, she was not part of the film’s cast but attended to bring attention to the cinematic production and introduce it to her audience.
For the evening red carpet, Saida wore a silvery-gold embellished gown that created a striking liquid-metal effect under the flash lights.
The body-skimming column silhouette featured delicate spaghetti straps and a transparent mesh underlay woven with metallic crystals, giving the dress a fluid, reflective quality.
She paired the gown with matching metallic stiletto heels and wore her voluminous, natural Moroccan curls loose.
Her curls added texture and movement to the look, while the reflective embellishments captured the atmosphere of the Venetian red carpet.
One netizen reacted, “The idea is interesting, but not the execution… The dress didn’t need to show her ni**les. It’s just too obviously trying to be outrageous… she doesn’t even look happy wearing it.”
Image source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
#9 Marina Ruy Barbosa
Marina Ruy Barbosa is one of Brazil’s most successful actresses and fashion personalities, having grown up in the spotlight as a prominent child star before becoming a major name in Brazilian television and streaming.
She earned widespread acclaim for roles in Emmy Award-nominated telenovelas including Império and Totalmente Demais, while also establishing herself as a fixture at international fashion events.
Beyond acting, Barbosa has built a successful career as an entrepreneur and brand ambassador.
She is the founder of the fashion label Ginger and regularly works with some of the biggest names in luxury fashion and jewelry.
At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Marina arrived in partnership with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi and Cartier.
For the premiere of Wild Horse Nine, Barbosa embraced a dark, gothic-inspired aesthetic in a custom sheer black gown created by Intimissimi.
The body-skimming design flowed into a long train and leaned into a highly sophisticated underwear-as-outerwear theme.
Made from ultra-fine, lightweight translucent fabric with long sleeves, the dress let her lace Intimissimi “Pretty Flowers” br* and matching dark undergarments subtly peek through.
The look was elevated with dramatic diamond jewelry from Cartier’s Into the Wild high jewelry collection.
Marina’s long red hair added a rich pop of color to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble, which was styled by Antonio Frajado.
Image source: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#10 Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell is one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable supermodels, having risen to global fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and walked the runway for major fashion houses including Versace, Fendi, and Marc Jacobs.
With her striking blonde hair and distinctive runway presence, she has remained a fixture at major fashion and entertainment events worldwide.
Maxwell brought that supermodel status to the 2026 event as a high-profile guest and ambassador for Italian lingerie label Intimissimi.
She attended major premieres during the festival’s opening days, including Ink and Wild Horse Nine, while showcasing the brand’s approach to lingerie-inspired red-carpet fashion.
For the Wild Horse Nine premiere, Stella stepped onto the red carpet in a vintage Elie Saab Haute Couture gown from the Fall/Winter 2003 collection.
More than two decades after its creation, the archival piece brought a distinctly Y2K couture feel to the red carpet.
The gown was made from incredibly delicate, sheer black tulle and featured an intricate web-like pattern of jet-black micro-crystals, bugle beads, and metallic threads embroidered across the fabric.
Under the bright red-carpet lights, the embellishments created a shimmering, almost shattered-glass effect.
Maxwell wore high-waisted Intimissimi micro-briefs underneath, with a matching lingerie piece on top visible beneath the sheer, plunging neckline.
She also walked the red carpet alongside techno musician Anyma, with the couple embracing a coordinated dark aesthetic that, according to some fashion reports, added a contemporary rock-and-roll feel to the vintage couture.
Reacting to her look, one fan wrote, “She is such a pretty woman that she makes everything look good, but I am not drawn to this style.”
Another commented, “Is anyone actually wearing fabric anymore…people are tired of seeing so much skin.”
“Tacky AF, just done for the reactions. No style, grace, glamour or elegance: show girl cringe!”
Image source: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
#11 Tatiana Korsakova
Tatiana Korsakova is an internationally acclaimed Russian model, fashion designer, and philanthropist.
Known for her impeccable street style, she has also established herself as the creative force behind Vaara, her own eco-luxury activewear and lifestyle label.
Her influence extends beyond fashion, with Korsakova also widely recognized for her philanthropic work through the Grasza Foundation, which supports children with cerebral palsy.
At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Tatiana attended as an elite VIP industry guest and fashion ambassador.
She made a major fashion statement when she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido pier in a sharply tailored black-and-white customized gown from the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture collection.
The gown was a striking, body-skimming column dress featuring a bold one-shoulder neckline with voluminous, bow-like detailing at the back.
The dress’s sleek silhouette was disrupted by a dramatic geometric cutout along the waist and torso, accentuating her figure.
The look was paired with a structured black maxi skirt, creating a striking monochromatic silhouette.
Image source: Franco Origlia/Getty Images, Getty Images
#12 Ksenia Sobchak
Ksenia Sobchak is a prominent Russian public figure, journalist, television host, and political activist who has built a career spanning entertainment, media, and politics.
Once famously dubbed Russia’s “It Girl,” she eventually moved away from her early television career and became increasingly involved in journalism, including work with independent media.
Her career later took an even more political turn when she ran as a candidate in Russia’s 2018 presidential election.
In recent years, however, Sobchak has maintained a strong presence across international media, fashion, and cultural events.
Her most talked-about appearance at the event was when she arrived at the Sala Grande for the premiere of L’Estranea.
Ksenia stepped onto the red carpet in a pale pink Ermanno Scervino lace dress paired with an oversized purple Bottega Veneta fur stole.
The blush-colored midi gown was crafted from intricate rebrodé lace and featured a structured bustier bodice with visible corset boning, giving the design a lingerie-inspired edge.
The Russian beauty was styled by Sara Danese and Matteo Bartoloni under the image direction of Valentina Ilardi.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
#13 Marina Valdemoro Maino
Marina Valdemoro Maino, better known as Maryna, is an Italian actress, comedian, and digital content creator who first rose to fame through her viral sketch comedy, parodies, and musical impressions.
Her highly relatable online content helped her build a huge digital following before she successfully crossed over into traditional entertainment.
Valdemoro has since appeared in Italian film productions, including the comedy Gli idoli delle donne.
At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Valdemoro quickly turned heads in a jaw-dropping ensemble that pushed the boundaries of red-carpet fashion.
Marina stepped out in a dramatic skin-toned gown designed to create an almost second-skin effect.
The floor-length column dress featured a flesh-toned sheer base that closely matched her skin, while intricate geometric patterns of silver crystals and rhinestones covered the fabric.
She paired the gown with matching undergarments, leaving her midriff and much of her legs exposed.
One comment read, “Being able to see the underwear ruins an otherwise gorgeous gown. They could have lined it to match her skin tone.”
Another user added, “Another exquisite dress ruined by beige underwear. RIP.”
Image source: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
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