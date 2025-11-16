A Pub Goes To Facebook To Call Out The “Lovely Couple” That Left Without Paying Their Valentine’s Day Bill Of $244

All the lovebirds around the world have a specific day to celebrate their relationship – some choose to ignore it, others shower their significant others with gifts and affection. Many singletons also put their own twists on the celebration – things such as Galentine’s day allow many to spend the day with their beloved friends without missing out on anything by not being in a committed relationship.
Still, many couples love to go out of their way and do something different by celebrating Valentine’s Day. It could be a romantic day out, a picnic, a trip abroad or a lavish dinner at a restaurant. Many folks plan the day in advance and fill it up with a bunch of activities to remind their partners about the infinite love they have for them.
For instance, this couple decided to have a nice dinner date at a local pub in North Yorkshire. The lovers didn’t think twice and ordered an array of foods, including lobster, some steak and a few bottles of Zinfandel – however, things went a little south when they decided to walk out without paying their bill.
More info: Facebook
There’re many interesting ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, though this couple decided to go with a “free” dinner at a pub
Image credits: themillstokesley
Sometimes people get all sorts of questionable impulses, just like in the cartoons where you get two contrasting versions of yourself sitting on your shoulders debating about whether it’s your time to shine and do something evil, or whether you should continue being your normal, law-abiding self. Who knows what made the couple do what they did, but the pub had no other choice than to address them on their Facebook page.
Couple leaves without paying their $244 bill and makes the owner publicly address them online
Image credits: themillstokesley
The Mill took it to their personal page and released a little statement regarding this debatable event. The pub firstly revealed that the bill was, in fact, relatively huge as the couple ordered 4 Zinfandel bottles, half a lobster, a fillet steak and a few starters. The owner addressed this lightheartedly and with a touch of humor, while also showing some compassion by saying that the pub is sure that it was just a honest mistake and asked the couple to come forward and pay the bill by 4 p.m.
Image credits: themillstokesley
Naturally, the post went viral and many were really disappointed with the situation. A number of people contacted the pub, as well as North Yorkshire’s police and some local daily newspapers. The owner later revealed that the bill still wasn’t paid – however, the man did contact the pub, saying that everything would be settled the next day, presumably because he had insufficient funds, as he did mention that the bill would be paid “when he gets paid.”
Image credits: themillstokesley
Nevertheless, everything was finally sorted, as The Mills announced that the bill was fully paid by an anonymous female that was believed to be the man’s girlfriend. Again, the pub was really laid back during this unusual Valentine’s Day adventure/web investigation and finished everything off by hilariously saying “bless, who said romance is dead.”
Image credits: themillstokesley
Despite the happy ending, many people were saddened by such an event, as everyone understood that a lot of businesses still financially struggle since the pandemic didn’t spare anyone, and things are yet to become the way they were before. Every penny counts and folks are working very hard to bring their previous life back. Moreover, why would anyone risk involving themselves in such a scam, knowing that the consequences might be bigger than a little Facebook post?
Image credits: themillstokesley
Even so, there are plenty of ways to spend a Valentine’s Day without having to waste a dollar. Showing your love and affection doesn’t cost anyone a thing. But what do you think about this situation? Do you think the pub owner handled everything correctly, or would you do things differently?
Fellow online users couldn’t believe the audacity of these folks
Follow Us