63 Psychology Memes That Are Funny, Clever, And A Little Too Accurate

Your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Some people get the calling to study and work with the human mind, so they start delving into psychology. It’s a rewarding but challenging field.

The ‘Psychology Memes’ subreddit is an online community that is dedicated exclusively to, yup, you guessed it, sharing memes about psychology. They’re very spot-on, often witty, and insightful, and we’ve collected the best ones to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your therapist and brainiest friends.

Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda’s chat with the current moderators who run the ‘Psychology Memes’ community.

#1 I Can’t Get Over This Question

Image source: snakeygirl727

#2 Checkmate, Wilhelm Wundt

Image source: themindcrafters21

#3 A Fortune Cookie Telling Me That I Need Psychiatric Help

Image source: GubbaShump

#4 Me When I Started Therapy

Image source: InterestingCommon128

#5 “Inspired By A True Story”

Image source: BestRed2

#6 Literally Some Marketing And Business Strategies Are Absolutely Insane

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#7 Antidepressants

Image source: MisutaHiro

#8 Well, This Is Just Tragic

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#9 So True!

Image source: reddit.com

#10 When Psychology Turns Into Self-Therapy Sessions

Image source: lmaoreddit9

#11 N, SD, P, R, Cohen’s D, Etc

Image source: commonvik

#12 This Has Probably Happened

Image source: Gatuba56

#13 Sunk Cost Fallacy Hits Hard

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#14 Bruh, Cant Even Do Psych Research

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#15 I Made A Popular Psychology Experiment Alignment Chart And Was Told To Post It Here

Image source: IkeaMicrowave

#16 Is There A Name For This

Image source: unununium333

#17 Yeah

Image source: themindcrafters21

#18 Behaviorism 101

Image source: throwawayyuskween666

#19 Meme

Image source: ManicMolotov

#20 “How To Purify Your Soul” Type Of Books

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#21 Meirl

Image source: throwawayyuskween666

#22 Festinger Would Be Proud Of This Recognition

Image source: sheeply_

#23 This One Gave Me A Good Laugh Even Though It’s Friendly Fire

Image source: HelpMePlxoxo

#24 Reading The Interpretation Of Dreams And Bro Is Not Trying To Prove [things]

Image source: Emthree3

#25 “Trust Me Bro” Aint A Source

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#26 It’s Truly Fascinating

Image source: NichtFBI

#27 Psychology Is Mostly Filled With Theories

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#28 *concerned Psychologist Noises*

Image source: Grehdah

#29 They Are Either Mind Readers Or Incompetent Dumba**es In Movies

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#30 Psychology Is Not Telepathy

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#31 You Learn Something New Every Day

Image source: JuniusPhilaenus

#32 Oh, Hey! It’s Me!

Image source: Kenivider

#33 Well I Think You’ve Got

Image source: Sputnik_Butts

#34 “Hey Guys, Did You Know That Im A Psychopath?!”

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#35 Anyone Finds This Relatable?

Image source: Western_Solid2133

#36 These People Are Seriously Underappreciated

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#37 The Amount Of People Willing To Obey Authorities Without Questioning Is Frightening

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#38 Now Don’t Ask Me ” Why You Are Still Single? “

Image source: themindcrafters21

#39 Types Of Psych Paper

Image source: CartographerBig5895

#40 Placebo Effect Is Sometimes Such A Tool

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#41 So Close

Image source: zeck123

#42 Lessons In Social Psychology

Image source: throwawayyuskween666

#43 I Highly Doubt

Image source: Rich-Educator-4513

#44 “Imagine A Horse.” People With Aphantasia:

Image source: MrRoboto12345

#45 My First Day As A Therapist

Image source: ghulivan

#46 Actually Useful Knowledge

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#47 Agree?

Image source: luanova6

#48 A Fresh Start

Image source: Otherwise_Search_329

#49 Yup

Image source: Alliterrration

#50 “Psychology Facts”

Image source: HiromiSai

#51 Sorry This Isn’t Funny

Image source: Pumpkin_pog

#52 No, I’m Fine

Image source: Tootsie_r0lla

#53 Both Much Too Common

Image source: Widhraz

#54 Freud Strikes Again In A Galaxy Far Far Away

Image source: Anubis-BCE

#55 Artist: Xkcd. Seen Today In A Stats Lecture

Image source: mathelar

#56 They’re Just Not Thinking Hard Enough

Image source: MrRoboto12345

#57 Hey, Have You Heard Of Social Science?

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#58 How Can I Prove This Wrong?

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#59 I Am Normal :)

Image source: TheClassyGoddess

#60 Do Remote Control Ovens Exist?

Image source: almostfrasier

#61 Especially Those “Psychology Says” Youtube Shorts Fans

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#62 Hmmm

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

#63 Change My Mind

Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218

