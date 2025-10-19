63 Psychology Memes That Are Funny, Clever, And A Little Too Accurate

Your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Some people get the calling to study and work with the human mind, so they start delving into psychology. It’s a rewarding but challenging field.
The ‘Psychology Memes’ subreddit is an online community that is dedicated exclusively to, yup, you guessed it, sharing memes about psychology. They’re very spot-on, often witty, and insightful, and we’ve collected the best ones to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your therapist and brainiest friends.
Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda’s chat with the current moderators who run the ‘Psychology Memes’ community.
#1 I Can’t Get Over This Question
Image source: snakeygirl727
#2 Checkmate, Wilhelm Wundt
Image source: themindcrafters21
#3 A Fortune Cookie Telling Me That I Need Psychiatric Help
Image source: GubbaShump
#4 Me When I Started Therapy
Image source: InterestingCommon128
#5 “Inspired By A True Story”
Image source: BestRed2
#6 Literally Some Marketing And Business Strategies Are Absolutely Insane
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#7 Antidepressants
Image source: MisutaHiro
#8 Well, This Is Just Tragic
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#9 So True!
Image source: reddit.com
#10 When Psychology Turns Into Self-Therapy Sessions
Image source: lmaoreddit9
#11 N, SD, P, R, Cohen’s D, Etc
Image source: commonvik
#12 This Has Probably Happened
Image source: Gatuba56
#13 Sunk Cost Fallacy Hits Hard
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#14 Bruh, Cant Even Do Psych Research
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#15 I Made A Popular Psychology Experiment Alignment Chart And Was Told To Post It Here
Image source: IkeaMicrowave
#16 Is There A Name For This
Image source: unununium333
#17 Yeah
Image source: themindcrafters21
#18 Behaviorism 101
Image source: throwawayyuskween666
#19 Meme
Image source: ManicMolotov
#20 “How To Purify Your Soul” Type Of Books
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#21 Meirl
Image source: throwawayyuskween666
#22 Festinger Would Be Proud Of This Recognition
Image source: sheeply_
#23 This One Gave Me A Good Laugh Even Though It’s Friendly Fire
Image source: HelpMePlxoxo
#24 Reading The Interpretation Of Dreams And Bro Is Not Trying To Prove [things]
Image source: Emthree3
#25 “Trust Me Bro” Aint A Source
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#26 It’s Truly Fascinating
Image source: NichtFBI
#27 Psychology Is Mostly Filled With Theories
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#28 *concerned Psychologist Noises*
Image source: Grehdah
#29 They Are Either Mind Readers Or Incompetent Dumba**es In Movies
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#30 Psychology Is Not Telepathy
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#31 You Learn Something New Every Day
Image source: JuniusPhilaenus
#32 Oh, Hey! It’s Me!
Image source: Kenivider
#33 Well I Think You’ve Got
Image source: Sputnik_Butts
#34 “Hey Guys, Did You Know That Im A Psychopath?!”
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#35 Anyone Finds This Relatable?
Image source: Western_Solid2133
#36 These People Are Seriously Underappreciated
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#37 The Amount Of People Willing To Obey Authorities Without Questioning Is Frightening
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#38 Now Don’t Ask Me ” Why You Are Still Single? “
Image source: themindcrafters21
#39 Types Of Psych Paper
Image source: CartographerBig5895
#40 Placebo Effect Is Sometimes Such A Tool
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#41 So Close
Image source: zeck123
#42 Lessons In Social Psychology
Image source: throwawayyuskween666
#43 I Highly Doubt
Image source: Rich-Educator-4513
#44 “Imagine A Horse.” People With Aphantasia:
Image source: MrRoboto12345
#45 My First Day As A Therapist
Image source: ghulivan
#46 Actually Useful Knowledge
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#47 Agree?
Image source: luanova6
#48 A Fresh Start
Image source: Otherwise_Search_329
#49 Yup
Image source: Alliterrration
#50 “Psychology Facts”
Image source: HiromiSai
#51 Sorry This Isn’t Funny
Image source: Pumpkin_pog
#52 No, I’m Fine
Image source: Tootsie_r0lla
#53 Both Much Too Common
Image source: Widhraz
#54 Freud Strikes Again In A Galaxy Far Far Away
Image source: Anubis-BCE
#55 Artist: Xkcd. Seen Today In A Stats Lecture
Image source: mathelar
#56 They’re Just Not Thinking Hard Enough
Image source: MrRoboto12345
#57 Hey, Have You Heard Of Social Science?
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#58 How Can I Prove This Wrong?
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#59 I Am Normal :)
Image source: TheClassyGoddess
#60 Do Remote Control Ovens Exist?
Image source: almostfrasier
#61 Especially Those “Psychology Says” Youtube Shorts Fans
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#62 Hmmm
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
#63 Change My Mind
Image source: Neat-Restaurant-8218
Follow Us