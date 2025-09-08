“Know Your Sayings?”: Test Your Brainpower By Identifying 30 Famous Proverbs And Their Meanings

by

Most of us know and use proverbs. Some of us drop them into conversation every day, and others only once in a while. They might be short, but they can say a lot. Maybe it’s something your grandparents used to say, or a line you’ve heard in a movie or read in a book – these little sayings have a way of sticking with us.

This quiz will test how well you really know them with 30 questions: guessing meanings, filling in missing words, and choosing the right proverb for different situations.

Ready to give it a try? Let’s go! 📝

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

