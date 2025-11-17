“You Can’t Get Rich Here”: 35 People Reveal The Best And The Worst Thing About Their Countries

The phrase ‘there’s no place like home’ was probably made up by someone who wanted to feel better about where they came from. It’s not a secret that every country has its advantages and disadvantages, but since you can’t actually pick the place you’re born in, embracing everything about it is just a part of the process.
People from different places around the world joined this online thread to share the pros and cons of their homeland. From culture and food to politics, economy, and the quality of life, true experts share what makes their home so easy yet so incredibly difficult to love. And it’s a perfect opportunity to learn things about countries you would never find in tourist brochures.
Scroll down to find out the good, the bad, and the ugly about these countries in a list that could serve as a blatant guide to check before choosing a travel destination or a new place to live. And don’t forget to praise and expose your country in the comments!
#1
Switzerland.
Con: high cost of living.
Pro: the flag is a big plus.
Image source: External_Papaya7436, Ronnie Schmutz
#2
United Kingdom.
Pro: Beautiful countryside that generally has public access.
Con: Run by a bunch of corrupt and useless tw*ts.
Image source: ElPapaDiablo, Illiya Vjestica
#3
Australia.
Pro: No guns and free healthcare.
Cons: everything wants to kill you and the sun gives you cancer.
Image source: Unkn0wn_User-, Manuel Meurisse
#4
Ukraine.
Pro: great food.
Con: located close to Russia.
Image source: Short-Knowledge-3393, Glib Albovsky
#5
Norway.
Pro: incredibly beautiful and clean nature.
Con: the weather is often so bad you need to stay indoors.
Image source: Conservative_Persona, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
#6
Finland.
Pro: people avoid you.
Con: that’s kinda lonely.
Image source: kupimukki, Lukas Rychvalsky
#7
Canada.
Pro: free healthcare.
Con: it takes so long to get that you might die waiting for it.
Image source: orchidism, Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
#8
Scotland.
Pro – it’s pretty stunning.
Con – The weather is s**t.
#9
UK Pro: We’re like a USA lite. Some of the good parts of the US without the guns and religion.
Con: We’re like a USA lite.
Image source: SlightlyIncandescent, Giammarco Boscaro
#10
México. Tacos and narcos.
Image source: metal_gearmen, Los Muertos Crew
#11
I’m Venezuelan.
A pro is that our food is delicious, a con is that for like five years we had none of it.
Image source: paul_parker12, Matthias Mullie
#12
Armenia.
Pro: We still exist.
Con: Unsure for how much longer though since 3 neighbors repeatedly genocide/ethnicically cleanse/invade us.
Image source: junvar0, Ani Adigyozalyan
#13
Pro: if you’re rich it’s one of the best places in the world.
Con: you can’t get rich here.
Italy
Image source: Ghostly_xyz, Fineas Anton
#14
USA.
Pro: I have the freedom to choose the profession I love.
Con: I have to practice active shooter drills with my sweet kindergarten students.
Bonus!! Pro: my pay is funded by the government.
Con: My pay has me constantly worried about having enough money for my bills.
Image source: Vegetable-Brother-57, Katerina Holmes
#15
Egypt.
Pros: it has an airport.
Cons: I don’t have money to get on a plane in that airport to get the hell out.
Image source: No-Entrepreneurrr, Matin Ziya
#16
South Africa.
Pros: Amazing climate, amazing food, amazing people, incredible landscapes and natural beauty, affordable cost of living compared to the rest of the world, robust private sector.
Cons: Horrific corruption, poverty is rife, horrendous public service delivery, rolling blackouts, inflation, stagnant economic growth.
Image source: Hullababoob, kylefromthenorth
#17
Brazil.
Pro: it’s a beautiful country.
CON: we have 9000 bank robberies or street-armed robberies every day.
Image source: anon, Agustin Diaz Gargiulo
#18
The Netherlands Too many pros so ill name a rather unknown one Pro: we have specialized tools for everything. Need a tool to cut out the seeds of an appel, here you go appelseedscutter. Want to get every little piece out of ketchup or appel sauce put of your bottle, here a flessenlikker. Con: house crisis, cost of living.
Image source: SiebeWobke, Jack Winbow
#19
India.
Pro: amazing food & festivals.
Con: religious tension, overpopulation & corrupt government.
Image source: GamerGirl-07, Marvin Ozz
#20
Germany.
con: we had one of, if not THE world’s most infamous leader in history represent our country and it still haunts us to this day. Our education system is on par with American dumpsterfire and our current military would get soloed by our local gym.
pro: we got some hella good non-alcoholic drinks here, tho.
Image source: FilmAdministrative44, Marius Serban
#21
Pros: Beautiful beaches and views, great weather, hospitable people.
Cons: Corruption, exploitation of the marginalized members of the society, nepotism, bad infrastructure, low pay, and the culture of placing celebrities and politicians at the pedestal of our society.
Welcome to the Philippines.
Image source: kebbonito, Christian Paul Del Rosario
#22
Spain.
Pros: almost everything: weather, food, open minded society, relatively affordable, free healthcare…
Cons: Our people always thinking that life is better anywhere else.
Image source: essecutor, Alev Takil
#23
Greece: Pros: * The weather is nice, except in the summer when the sun just hates your very existence and you roast alive even with the AC on full blast. * Nice beaches, in the right weather. * Kick*ss cuisine.
Cons: * Greeks have a reputation of hospitality but honestly, we are not a very nice people. Sexist, closed-minded, always out to exploit others for gain. * Greeks naturally just hate each other over the shi*tiest things. We’re talking actively, maliciously wishing misery upon one another, especially the ones we view as in any way successful or ‘different’. * Anyone in the tourism industry is an exploitative shark, the islands are no longer places where people actually live, they are just glorified resorts for the rich.
Image source: TiredPandastic, https://www.pexels.com/photo/landscape-view-of-greece-during-day-time-161815/
#24
China.
Pro: culinary peak of the world, I’m very objective.
Con: we kinda live under the facade of a monarchy in the name of socialism.
Image source: Postseidon, Debbie Tea
#25
France.
Pro: THE food, landscape.
Cons: Strikes, and for foreigners, poor level of English (and others languages)
Image source: Lady_Ash8, Anthony DELANOIX
#26
United Kingdom.
Pro: Universal healthcare, beautiful countryside, nothing that can kill you, good infrastructure, more cheeses than France, more beers than Germany, lush, no cockroaches, no snakes, almost no mosquitos, good education, religion in deep decline.
Cons: Cost of living, Pay rates, Non-income taxation (hidden taxation), Brexit, Conservatism, urban decline.
Image source: more_beans_mrtaggart, Dominika Gregušová
#27
Bosnia.
Pros:
probably one of the best and most delicious food in Europe – ćevapi and burek unimaginable for anyone who didn’t try them, even vegetables is for some reason much more appetising than in Great Brittain and Germany.
Cheap restaurants – for 15 -20 euros you can eat whatever and whereever you want
Coffe culture – everyday, even at work, there is bare minimum of one paid, sometimes two half-hour long pauses when people stop with everything and socialize in cafe.
Crime rate – although there is a lot of crime like corruption there is not much robbery and things like that and is safe in almost every city to walk alone in any time of day.
Hospitality – it is part of culture that everybody greet guests in their house with table full of food, some rakija – homemade brandy made from plum, pear, quince – we’re experts in that, they teach you how to make rakija and show hospitality from childhood basicaly.
Free education and healt care – I can’t stress this enough. There is no student loans, most universities are state owned universities and healt care is also free, even most medicament are free!
Cons:
Corruption: everything, and I mean everything is ruled by political connections, and because Bosnia is country of Bosnian muslims, Croatian catholtick and Serbian Orthodox christians (plenty of citizens don’t consider Bosnia as their country, rather Serbia and Croatia) there is plenty of corruption and stealing of money.
National tensions: war from 90s is almost everyday topic, we are living in the past
Standard of living: salaries are pretty basic, if you have salary cca 2000-3000 euros you will literary live like an milionaire in USA, but if you are without political connections or expert in you area of work, you will find it extremly hard to find a job and unfortunately plenty of people are emigrating.
Image source: OG_OG_Triple_OG, Hatice Baran
#28
Ireland
Pros: No guns, so a very safe place to live.
Cons: Totally unaffordable rent and near impossible to buy a house.
Image source: anon, https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-people-walking-on-street-2416653/
#29
Pro : Anything, anywhere, any time. Food, alcohol, whatever.
Con : Way too much politics, casteism, division, racism, unsafe environment for girls, road rage.
Country : India
Image source: Shortsmoke666, Julian Yu
#30
Portugal.
Major pros: Great food and nice weather.
Major cons: Incompetent government and c**p economy.
Image source: TheUnseenTomato, Nick Karvounis
#31
Myanmar.
Cons: One of the poorest countries in the world ruled by a malicious military dictator who kills everyone who opposes him. Unending civil war (Edit: World’s longest actually). Economy in the sh**ter. Basically, everything is much worse than almost every other country on earth.
Pros: We don’t tend to live that long
Image source: judasgrailv1
#32
Colombia.
Pro: Great weather, biodiversity.
Con: violence, corruption.
Image source: jorgemontoyam, Nick Wehrli
#33
For Canada, I would say this
A pro : Peace of mind. I don’t have to worry if I will be able to afford college for my kids, I did not worry about money when my kids need healthcare, I don’t have to worry about health insurance if I’m unemployed, I don’t have to worry about being financially ruined if I get injured in an accident and the OTHER driver was at fault and not insured, I can just enjoy life and even if I have minimum savings and both my kids want to be doctors, money will never get in the way of that.
A con : Winter can be rough. It’s cold, everything gets dirty because snow is only nice and white for some time before cars turn it to that brown slush, and taxes are steep. Almost 40% of my income goes right back in taxes and on top of that, we can easily pay 12-15% in sales taxes which is a lot.
Image source: anon
#34
Kazakhstan.
Pro: Best economy and tourism in Central Asia.
Con: Economy, tourism still s****y.
Image source: yournomadneighbor
#35
Netherlands – Pro: bureaucracy gets s**t done – Con: bureaucracy doesn’t get s**t done It works really well when it works, it is really s**t when it doesn’t work basically.
Image source: exomyth
Follow Us