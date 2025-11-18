Hey Pandas, AITA For Intending To Keep My Inheritance Separate From My Husband?

Moderator’s note:
If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.
I refused to transfer ownership of my property to my husband.
I (43f) have been married for 3 years to my husband (46m). We have been talking about acquiring a matrimonial home.
I happen to own significant real estate, which I worked hard to acquire while I was single
Image credits: Phil Hearing (not the actual photo)
He asked me to change the ownership document to include him as a joint owner so that we could develop the property into a matrimonial home since it is strategically located, being close to the city where we both work. He said he could also make me a joint owner of a property he owns in a less ideal location.
He says that I should make him a joint owner of my property first before he can process the changes to his own property
Image credits: Van Tay Media (not the actual photo)
I proposed that the ownership changes be made concurrently to safeguard both our interests.
He hit the roof, accusing me of not trusting him, and he asked whether I would not have allowed joint ownership if he had nothing to bring to the table.
Am I in the wrong?
Moderator’s note:
Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.
If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.
Follow Us