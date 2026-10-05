90 Infuriating Times Shrinkflation Was So Blatant, It Felt Like A Scam (New Pics)

Magnum ice creams used to be bigger. I’m sure of it. When I was a kid, we’d get them as a family treat after Sunday lunch, and I can still remember that satisfying crack as you took your first bite. Back then, it was a proper indulgence. These days, you could blink and miss the whole thing.
And no, it’s not just nostalgia (or gluttony) speaking here. Several outlets have confirmed that Magnums are just one of many familiar products to have fallen victim to shrinkflation—the sneaky practice of reducing the amount you get while keeping the price the same or higher. Once you know it’s a thing, it’s pretty hard not to notice, and people over on r/shrinkflation have been documenting some of the starkest examples. Prepare to feel slightly cheated.
#1 They Didn’t Raise The Price… They Just Quietly Deleted 8g Of Chocolate
Image source: MkReborn
#2 Listerine Cool Mint Strips: New vs. Old
Just bought a pack of Listerine mint strips yesterday and was shocked to see how much smaller they started cutting them down – basically just over half of the original size. Happened to still have an old pack laying around the house (with the exact same packaging) so here’s a before vs after comparison.
Image source: nick_minieri
#3 Pringles
Image source: leanonidis
These days, even your average grocery haul is starting to feel a little more like The Hunger Games. Despite what President Trump might’ve said in September 2026, food prices have not “come way down.” We’re still trying to fill our carts with essentials (like, um, food) without bankrupting ourselves in the process.
And no, it’s not just you. To put it into perspective, a May 2026 Forbes analysis by Ty Roush found that a typical basket of 11 grocery staples cost 55.6% more in 2026 than it did in 2020. Eggs, bread, chicken, coffee, orange juice and other everyday items that once cost $46.95 collectively came to $73.07 this year.
#4 How Drastically Poptarts Skimps On The Icing Now
Image source: Human_Paint5451
#5 Same Product, Same Price, But New Bag Is 1/8 Or 12.5% Less Than Original
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#6 Is Nothing Sacred?
Wegmans dropped their store-brand toilet paper a full 5/8 of an inch. Last year they increased the side of role by a quarter-inch, meaning less TP. Now this!
Image source: roblewk
And that’s despite the worst of the post-pandemic inflation spike being over. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food-at-home prices were still 2.2% higher in August 2026 than they were a year earlier, while prices for food overall rose 2.7%. So even though overall inflation has cooled a little, the cost of putting food on the table continues to creep upward. And there’s no single reason why. As Forbes contributor Dawn Thilmany explains, we’re dealing with “one of the most volatile food price environments in recent history,” with everything from extreme weather and worker shortages to rising energy, labor and shipping costs playing a part.
#7 Reebok Socks Are Now See Through
Bought the exact pack of socks I did a few years ago. Old (left) is thick and stretchy. New (right) is literally see through.
Image source: Silver-Ant-5972
#8 New Aldi’s Pizza vs. One Month Ago Aldi’s Pizza
Image source: Vegetarble98
#9 How Thin Can They Go? Klondike Bar
Dropped more weight (down to 4-4.5oz) and chocolate is so thin it is missing in places. Might as well be shaped ice cream.
Image source: Alternative_Rule2300
What’s driving prices up, Thilmany writes, really comes down to “what aisle of the store you are shopping.” And it also seems that what you’re paying more for depends on what you put in your cart. For example, BLS data shows that nonalcoholic beverages were up 3.7% over the year, while cereals and bakery products increased 2.6%. Dairy and related products, meanwhile, actually fell 0.3%.
#10 It Looks Like Tyson Is Actually Shrinking The Chicken Nuggets From 29 Oz To 20 Oz .. At First I Thought It Was A Manufacturing Error!
Image source: MarchBright9925
#11 New! More Softness Per Drop, Almost A Half Gallon Less And Costco Keep’s The Price The Same: $9.99
Image source: Huge_Candle_343
#12 Entenmann’s New York Style Crumb Cake
This cake has been a Sunday morning staple in our house since I was a kid in the 80s/90s. We couldn’t find it anywhere to buy for the last few months, and then I found one this week randomly. When we opened it up though it’s laughably thin. They must have had it off the market hoping people will forget what it was like before. Looked up the former info and it’s an ounce less in weight. Why would you mess with a core product like this?? I would happily pay more for the thicker cake, this is so stupid.
Image source: ElpstuffNJunk
Produce, in particular, has been a source of “sticker shock.” Writing for The Conversation in July 2026, Elizabeth Canales, an associate professor of agricultural economics at Mississippi State University, pointed to soaring prices in the produce aisle, noting that tomato prices had jumped by roughly one-fifth from June 2025 to June 2026. Lettuce prices rose about 32% over the same period, while prices for all fresh vegetables increased about 10%. Fresh fruit saw smaller increases, with apples up 7% and citrus fruit prices rising 6%.
#13 New Stock – Spot The Difference Guys
Image source: Particular-Ice9494
#14 Hope You Don’t Need Those Extra 16 Bags
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#15 Frito Lay Doing Us Dirty
I saw this today and didn’t even care about the weird looks I was getting from surrounding folks because of my taking pictures of the “same” bags of chips side by side. I did mention it to a few people who did look very confused (lol) and they were like “oh… oh *hell* no.”
So what do I do? Come to Reddit, of course.
Image source: madeleinetwocock
Canales notes that these rising prices affected what people actually bought, citing a May 2026 survey that found that 1 in 3 households had reduced their fresh produce purchases because of the financial squeeze. Others were finding ways to make their money stretch further, with 1 in 5 shoppers reporting that they had switched from fresh to frozen produce.
#16 Figured Out The “New Recipe,” It’s Add 1 Oz. Less Of The Ingredients
Image source: noiseandbooze
#17 Rice Krispies “Large Size” Is Smaller Than The Standard Sized Box From The 90’s
Image source: tmntnyc
#18 My Favorite Coffee Just Got Smaller
Image source: StopKloppAndRoll
Against this backdrop, shrinkflation feels especially egregious. It’s a sneaky tactic: the price on the sticker might not change much, so you add a familiar favorite to your cart thinking you know exactly what you’re getting, only to discover there’s less of it than there used to be. A “family pack” that once fed everyone might now leave one person short. A suddenly “slender” bottle can disguise a few missing milliliters. And a bag of chips might contain a whole lot more air than you’d already reluctantly come to terms with.
#19 Tom’s Of Mine Toothpaste
Image source: PlantsBeeMe
#20 Dawn Dish Soap From 70 To 67 FL. Oz
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#21 Less Seeds For A Much Higher Price – 2020 vs. 2025
Image source: REEEEEENORM
It’s not always obvious on the shelves, but when you do spot it in the wild (or in your very own pantry), it’s hard to unsee. And when you’re already feeling the pinch and shelling out more for the same humble grocery items, finding out you’re getting less, too, can feel like a particularly annoying kick in the wallet. Thankfully, people have been keeping receipts.
#22 Biscoff Spread 400g To 380g
Image source: CoastMtns
#23 From 77 Loads To 74 Loads
Image source: rickastleysanchez
#24 Not The Goodwipes
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#25 The Picture Says It All
Thomas English muffins. Guess I’ll find another brand. I should have put something in for scale but the new size (customer relations told me they made a “ slight adjustment” due to customer research) is about the size of a slider.
Image source: Interesting_Recipe71
#26 Shrinkflation Has Hit My Shampoo
Image source: www-willow
#27 Hersheys Is At It Again. Went To Buy Another Bag At Shoprite Today And It Felt A Little Light…sure Enough When I Got Home My Initial Observation Was Proven! 10oz Reduced To 8.7oz, Same “Size”. Goodbye Hershey Won’t Be Back
Image source: ScottB2485
#28 Maaaate
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#29 Reynold’s Air Fryer Liners Shrunk
Image source: danisnotstan
#30 40oz To 32oz And Costs $5 More
Image source: UsuallyBuzzed
#31 Reese’s Mini Pumpkins 2025 vs. 2026 Shrinkflation
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#32 Reese First Gives Us Fake Chocolate, Now 5.6 Less Ounces. I Just Got This Account In July (Yes I Have A Problem), So This Just Happened
Image source: Chic_Coquillage777
#33 Looking For Lay’s And Found Disappointed
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#34 2015 vs. 2026 Celebrations Box 😢
Image source: Savings_Teach2961
#35 Vim Bathroom Cleaner Shrunk By 250 Ml
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#36 Same Mid’s Pasta Sauce 4 Years Apart. From 32oz To 28oz “New Look!” To 28oz But Promoted As “15% More*”
Image source: ParaClaw
#37 How Thoughtful And Generous Of Them!
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#38 Was Arguing With My Wife That She’s Not Getting The “Sale”, Until I Pulled Out An Old Empty Bottle We Saved
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#39 Kinder Spices From Sam’s Club
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#40 Same Price, Significant Size Difference
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#41 Huge Difference
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#42 Same Container, Less Deodorant
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#43 Not The Beans!!
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#44 They Reduced The Quantity But Kept The Price The Same
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#45 Reese Smaller Pack But Same Price
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#46 Oxi Clean Subscribe And Save Notification – Smaller And More Expensive
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#47 Caddbury 50g Down To 45g. Price Stays The Same
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#48 7:58 Coffee
Image source: Procrastineddit
#49 My Usual Protein I Buy Now Has 25% Less Powder For The Same Price, (Exact Same Size Packaging) Grrrrrrrr, I’m Angry
Image source: Significant-Pass-121
#50 One Fewer Pound Of Cat Litter In The Same Size Bag
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#51 This Is Seriously Got To Stop
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#52 Lush – Less 50% Product Than Before. From .7 Oz To .3 Oz For The Same Price
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#53 The Experts At Shrinkflation
Image source: Wiesnc65
#54 Nivea UV Face Sensitive Sun Cream
Bought the one on the left last year for around £7 one on the right was £8.50 and 1/5 smaller.
Image source: therealalt88
#55 Been Eating Go Ahead Apple Bakes For 12 Years. Never Buying Them Again
Apart from the number in the top right-hand corner the packaging is exactly the same. Only noticed the difference when I took one out of the box. Genuinely very upset about this as these have been a beloved part of my lunch every day since I was still in school. I know corporations gonna corp but it feels like a betrayal when this level of cynicism and sneakiness is applied to something you love.
Image source: RadioLiar
#56 Wispa Bars Have Been Hit-
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#57 I Thought I’ve Been Buying From An Ethical Milk Company
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#58 Orange Juice :/
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#59 No Name Bacon Is No Longer 500 G!
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#60 Shrinkflation In Real Time
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#61 Bigger Bottle. Less Shampoo
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#62 We Have The Receipts
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#63 The Bigger Pack Is Now On The Clearance Shelf
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#64 Getting Stinky
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#65 Q-Tips – Shrinkflation, Literally
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#66 For The Same Price, You Can Now Buy Less Coffee In A Bigger, Inconvenient-For-Storage Jar
Image source: basil_lover_supreme
#67 It Even Hit The Air Freshener
Last year’s bottle that I still had was 8.8oz. This year? 8.1oz. Noticed the bottle looked different. And it was smaller.
Image source: Mewlover23
#68 Come To Sprouts! $10 For A Spicy Tuna Roll With A Whisper Of Spicy Tuna
Image source: Happy_Preparation340
#69 Pukka Quietly Reduces Size, Whilst Prices Remain The Same
Image source: Simonos_Ogdenos
#70 Cereal Family Sizing Shrinkage Is Getting Insane 22.2->19.4->17.1oz
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#71 Bounty, I Thought You Were Cool
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#72 Aldi’s Got Me!
Had my daughter stop on the way home so I could have Gyros and fries for the draft. Thank goodness there’s only 3 of us eating them but I love my leftover Gyros for lunch thru the weekend. The only confusing part was it only reduced the weight by an ounce.
Image source: the_voodoo_sauce
#73 Chobani Flip Now vs. Then
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#74 New Look, Smaller Amount
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#75 My New Pack Of Sandpaper Is Missing 25% Of Its Former Self
Image source: Rodrat
#76 Awesome! Less Cheese, Same Price
Image source: Moist_Bread117
#77 Turkey Hill’s New Packaging
It’s been the “frozen dairy dessert” for a while. They dropped it from 1.5 qts to 1.44. Keep watching other brands, if they decide to do the same.
Image source: Tasty_Dealer_1885
#78 Tartar Sauce “Improved Recipe”
Change the number one ingredient to water. It says it made with real lemon but I can’t find it on the ingredients list. Doesn’t even look the same.
The older one expires Nov ’26.
The one I bought today expires March ’27.
Image source: hellod1st4nc3
#79 Zzzquil Really Thought They Were Slick With The New Bottle
Image source: ReviewFalse
#80 I Can Feel The Weight Change
Toilet paper on subscription so I can’t find a record of which month the sheets per rolled charged, but picking up the box “18 mega rolls” I could feel how much lighter the box is. Old box is 295 sheets per roll, new box is 255 sheets per roll. It’s the same price (within a few cents) for the last six months.
Image source: SquirrelSE
#81 16% Less Bread
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#82 Found In The Wild, 12% Less Orange Juice
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#83 Only Ten Less , No Biggie
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#84 Loblaws In Canada Shrinking Their Orange Juice But Charging The Same
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#85 Went Through My Spice Cabinet And Found Just How Much Shrinkflation Hit Aldi
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#86 Orange Juice Shrinkflation From 6 Years Ago
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#87 President’s Choice Pasta Sauce
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#88 Uglier Packaging And Two Less Packs
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#89 25% Less, Same Price
Image source: SoftImpressive8091
#90 Sriracha Shrinkage
Image source: Neat-Appearance272
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