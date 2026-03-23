Princess Eugenie: Bio And Career Highlights

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Princess Eugenie: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Princess Eugenie

March 23, 1990

Portland Hospital, London, England

36 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Princess Eugenie?

Eugenie Victoria Helena is a British royal family member known for her dedication to art and philanthropy. She actively supports various causes while balancing her public duties.

Her public profile significantly rose with her highly anticipated wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at Windsor Castle. This widely broadcast event captivated audiences globally.

Early Life and Education

Born at Portland Hospital in London, Eugenie Victoria Helena grew up as the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, alongside her sister Princess Beatrice. Her parents ensured a nurturing environment despite their eventual divorce.

She attended St George’s School and Marlborough College, later earning a degree from Newcastle University in English Literature, History of Art, and Politics. These early academic pursuits hinted at her later professional interests in the arts.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc with Jack Brooksbank culminated in Princess Eugenie’s marriage on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Their engagement was announced in early 2018 after dating for several years.

The couple shares two sons, August Philip Brooksbank and Ernest George Brooksbank, and continues to make joint public appearances. Their family life remains a subject of public interest and affection.

Career Highlights

Princess Eugenie has established herself within the art world, notably becoming a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. This role allows her to actively engage with contemporary artists and exhibitions.

Beyond her art career, she co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective, a significant initiative aiming to raise awareness about modern slavery. She champions various charitable causes, reflecting her commitment to social impact.

Signature Quote

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived; it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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