Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

On 2016 07 14 one more tragedy stroke France. This time, the beautiful city of Nice was marked by terror when a truck drove into a crowd of people. More than 80 people were killed.
Artists from all around the world pay their tribute to all affected by the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Show your solidarity with Nice today by contributing to the list below. #PrayForNice #PrayForWorld
#1 Peace, Peace, Peace… Lets Unite Our Prayers
Image source: Eduardo EDO Sanabria
#2 #PrayForNice After The Terrorist Attack
Image source: Pictoline
#3 France
Image source: FadiToOn
#4 This Was Drawn To Say That The Summer Had Arrived…
Image source: Clément Martel
#5 There Aren’t A Whole Lot Of Things Left I Can Say About These Things. Disgusting . #PrayForNice
Image source: MsY3ti
#6 No… #Nice
Image source: Louison
#7 For Nice
Image source: Marc Murphy
#8 It Is Time To Be Nice
Image source: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac
#9 Pray For Nice
Image source: swaha
#10 Pray For Nice
#11 My Heart Weeps After The News. When Will The Violence End?
Image source: Aria Marli
#12 This Is Another Very Sad Day #PrayForNice
Image source: Luca Manfé
#13 When It’ll End… Many Thougths For All The People There
Image source: Dick Blacker
#14 Be Nice
Image source: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac
#15 #PrayForNice
Image source: Mamamia
#16 Sitting Here Watching The Terrible News And Just Felt Compelled To Sketch. #PrayForNice #CryForNice
Image source: Geraint Smith
#17 Nice…
Image source: Stephanie
#18 Nice
Image source: PLANTU
#19 No…
Image source: Kap
#20 Our Thoughts Are With Nice Tonight
Image source: The Huffington Post
#21 Se Solo Le Lacrime Potessero Spegnere Il Fuoco.
#22 Pray For Nice
Image source: Huffington Post
#23 ”n”
#24 Just A Little Drawing To Show My Support
Image source: truce
#25 Love & Nice
#26 A Little Gesture. May Peace Be In France.
#27 #PrayForNice
Image source: Carlos Henrique Latuff
#28 So Done With This Planet.
#29 à Tous Les Anges De La Baie
Image source: SOS%20ANGELES
#30 Tree Of Hope
#31 A Truly Horrible Tragedy. #prayfornice
#32
#33 Fight For Love
Image source: instagram.com
#34 Ddh
#35 In Your Backyard
#36 Pray For Nice
Image source: swaha
#37 Marseille – Let’s Sing La Marseillaise
#38 Nice From Ygreck
