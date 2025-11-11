Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

by

On 2016 07 14 one more tragedy stroke France. This time, the beautiful city of Nice was marked by terror when a truck drove into a crowd of people. More than 80 people were killed.

Artists from all around the world pay their tribute to all affected by the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Show your solidarity with Nice today by contributing to the list below. #PrayForNice #PrayForWorld

#1 Peace, Peace, Peace… Lets Unite Our Prayers

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Eduardo EDO Sanabria

#2 ‪#PrayForNice‬ After The Terrorist Attack

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Pictoline

#3 France

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: FadiToOn

#4 This Was Drawn To Say That The Summer Had Arrived…

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Clément Martel

#5 There Aren’t A Whole Lot Of Things Left I Can Say About These Things. Disgusting . #PrayForNice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: MsY3ti

#6 No… #Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Louison

#7 For Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Marc Murphy

#8 It Is Time To Be Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

#9 Pray For Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: swaha

#10 Pray For Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#11 My Heart Weeps After The News. When Will The Violence End?

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Aria Marli

#12 This Is Another Very Sad Day #PrayForNice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Luca Manfé

#13 When It’ll End… Many Thougths For All The People There

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Dick Blacker

#14 Be Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

#15 ‪#‎PrayForNice‬

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Mamamia

#16 Sitting Here Watching The Terrible News And Just Felt Compelled To Sketch. #PrayForNice #CryForNice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Geraint Smith

#17 Nice…

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Stephanie

#18 Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: PLANTU

#19 No…

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source:  Kap

#20 Our Thoughts Are With Nice Tonight

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: The Huffington Post

#21 Se Solo Le Lacrime Potessero Spegnere Il Fuoco.

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#22 Pray For Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Huffington Post

#23 ”n”

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#24 Just A Little Drawing To Show My Support

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: truce

#25 Love & Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#26 A Little Gesture. May Peace Be In France.

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#27 #‎PrayForNice‬

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: Carlos Henrique Latuff

#28 So Done With This Planet.

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#29 à Tous Les Anges De La Baie

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: SOS%20ANGELES

#30 Tree Of Hope

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#31 A Truly Horrible Tragedy. #prayfornice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#32

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#33 Fight For Love

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: instagram.com

#34 Ddh

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#35 In Your Backyard

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#36 Pray For Nice

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

Image source: swaha

#37 Marseille – Let’s Sing La Marseillaise

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

#38 Nice From Ygreck

Artists Around The World Pay Tribute To Nice Victims #PrayForNice

