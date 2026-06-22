71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

As cliche as it sounds, time really flies. Blink, and an entire decade has gone by. You just don’t notice it until you start doing the math. Here’s a fun one for you: the first iPhone came out almost twenty years ago. Bored Panda launched back in 2009, and yes, that means we’ve been around for 17 years now. Wrap your head around that one.
But honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we’ve gathered some truly nostalgic photos from a subreddit dedicated to making people feel old. Scroll down to see how many you remember, and upvote the ones you miss the most!
#1 Not Bragging At All!
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#2 Classical Music Appreciation?
Image source: dirtybird971
#3 The Metal Lid On A Can Of Nestle Quik Where You Had To Use A Spoon To Pry It Open
Image source: CosmicAdmiral
#4 Who Else Used 5¼” Floppies?
Image source: ciaomain
#5 Any “Night Court” Fans Out There?
Image source: Longjumping_Prune852
#6 One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed
Image source: itsboydcrowder
#7 Miss Days Like These
Image source: Libra79
#8 Really I’m Old Enough ,who’s With Me
Image source: PoorlyLame2
#9 It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s
Image source: MurseMan1964
#10 Just For The Laughs
Image source: Frostbit77
#11 You Can Hear This Can’t You?
Image source: Devi8tor
#12 Hello My Baby ..hello My Honey
Image source: One_Sun_6258
#13 Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep
Image source: tehrational
#14 What Was The Question Again?
Image source: skipperbob
#15 Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#16 It Sure Was Fun Watching Them Pour Over
Image source: DinoZambie
#17 Who Else?
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#18 Why Did These Go Away?
Image source: Frostbit77
#19 Yep
Image source: [deleted]
#20 You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man
Image source: Billitpro
#21 If You Recognize This Show You Might Be Old
Image source: jaywalkle2024
#22 When I Was 16 This Was The 💩
Image source: Olhenry
#23 Did Ya Have One?
Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219
#24 Who Remembers The Old Blue Tint At The Top Of The Windshield?
Image source: lopix
#25 Anyone Else A Big Fan Of “Hollywood Squares,” Back In The Day
Image source: Longjumping_Prune852
#26 50 Yrs Ago, I’d Be Watching This Right Now
Image source: Similar-Run9843
#27 What Was Your Favorite? Mine Was Apple
Image source: Frostbit77
#28 The Rubber Coin Purse
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#29 I Can Still Taste Em
Image source: Libra79
#30 Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate
Image source: Key_Tower3959
#31 40+ To Understand This
Image source: vi3talogy
#32 I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!
Image source: Gator_Mc_Klusky
#33 The Beginning Of Every School Year
Image source: skipperbob
#34 I Never Knew This Character Had A Name (Gossamer)
Image source: wtwtcgw
#35 Who Else Watched This
Image source: Legitimate_Ear_3895
#36 You’re Old If You Know This Kid. He Guest Stared In Almost Everything In The Mid 70’s And Early 80’s
Image source: kazz9201
#37 You Are Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere
Image source: vcdrny
#38 If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old
Image source: penkster
#39 I Saw It In The Theater
Image source: Phyxius42
#40 Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#41 More Than 40 Years Later And I Still Don’t Know What This Candy Is Called
Image source: Libra79
#42 Ahhh..but Those Carpeted Side Panels Were Something Weren’t They? (With Or Without Cigarette Burn Holes)
Image source: Devi8tor
#43 I’m Pop’n Old
Image source: Fogmoss42
#44 People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#45 Guys – Did You Have One, Or Just Want One?
Image source: edfitz83
#46 Yes, You’re Old, But Are You This Old?
Image source: Affectionate_Fill312
#47 Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?
Image source: [deleted]
#48 If You Know Why This Ship Is Famous, Then You Might Be Old. 49 Years Ago Today
Image source: Serling45
#49 Did Any Of You Actually Use This After The First Week?
Image source: PayCharacter1504
#50 Im Ancient
Image source: wdntuliketokno
#51 Anyone Played With This?
Image source: macross1984
#52 I Played With These
Image source: SortOfGettingBy
#53 What Was His Name?
Image source: AfterManufacturer150
#54 If You Can Hear This You’re Really Old
Image source: Devi8tor
#55 Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke
Image source: Dense-Breadfruit1223
#56 Slide Across
Image source: Key_Tower3959
#57 If You Can Smell This Photo…
Image source: dstranathan
#58 These Were A Blast. Who Had This Or The Cheaper Glider?
Image source: Micro-7903
#59 My Grandmother Had One Of These Cork Coaster Caddies. I Don’t Recall Why, But I Was Fascinated With It When I Was Young
Image source: big_macaroons
#60 Anyone Remember This Guy?
Image source: Longjumping_Prune852
#61 If You Know What Comes Next ….you’re F’in Old
Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor
#62 Did Anyone Else Have One Of These?
Image source: scanman20
#63 You’re Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For
Image source: Intelligent-Shock207
#64 If You Used This Sometime In Your Life, You’re A Legend
Image source: Libra79
#65 We Had This In My Old Middle School
Image source: Doe79prvtToska
#66 Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now
Image source: Pathfinder6a
#67 And That’s The Truth
Image source: Libra79
#68 Used To Have The Same One And Refill It With The Boxed Band-Aids
Image source: Ralph–Hinkley
#69 Who Remembers This?
Image source: [deleted]
#70 Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?
Image source: Kitchen-Wish5994
#71 I’m Old
Image source: wineguy64
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