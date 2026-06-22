71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

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As cliche as it sounds, time really flies. Blink, and an entire decade has gone by. You just don’t notice it until you start doing the math. Here’s a fun one for you: the first iPhone came out almost twenty years ago. Bored Panda launched back in 2009, and yes, that means we’ve been around for 17 years now. Wrap your head around that one.

But honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we’ve gathered some truly nostalgic photos from a subreddit dedicated to making people feel old. Scroll down to see how many you remember, and upvote the ones you miss the most!

#1 Not Bragging At All!

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: damagedgoodz99824

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

#2 Classical Music Appreciation?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: dirtybird971

#3 The Metal Lid On A Can Of Nestle Quik Where You Had To Use A Spoon To Pry It Open

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: CosmicAdmiral

#4 Who Else Used 5¼” Floppies?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: ciaomain

#5 Any “Night Court” Fans Out There?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Longjumping_Prune852

#6 One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: itsboydcrowder

#7 Miss Days Like These

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Libra79

#8 Really I’m Old Enough ,who’s With Me

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: PoorlyLame2

#9 It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: MurseMan1964

#10 Just For The Laughs

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Frostbit77

#11 You Can Hear This Can’t You?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Devi8tor

#12 Hello My Baby ..hello My Honey

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: One_Sun_6258

#13 Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: tehrational

#14 What Was The Question Again?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: skipperbob

#15 Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: damagedgoodz99824

#16 It Sure Was Fun Watching Them Pour Over

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: DinoZambie

#17 Who Else?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: damagedgoodz99824

#18 Why Did These Go Away?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Frostbit77

#19 Yep

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#20 You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Billitpro

#21 If You Recognize This Show You Might Be Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: jaywalkle2024

#22 When I Was 16 This Was The 💩

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Olhenry

#23 Did Ya Have One?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219

#24 Who Remembers The Old Blue Tint At The Top Of The Windshield?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: lopix

#25 Anyone Else A Big Fan Of “Hollywood Squares,” Back In The Day

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Longjumping_Prune852

#26 50 Yrs Ago, I’d Be Watching This Right Now

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Similar-Run9843

#27 What Was Your Favorite? Mine Was Apple

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Frostbit77

#28 The Rubber Coin Purse

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#29 I Can Still Taste Em

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Libra79

#30 Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Tower3959

#31 40+ To Understand This

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: vi3talogy

#32 I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Gator_Mc_Klusky

#33 The Beginning Of Every School Year

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: skipperbob

#34 I Never Knew This Character Had A Name (Gossamer)

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: wtwtcgw

#35 Who Else Watched This

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Ear_3895

#36 You’re Old If You Know This Kid. He Guest Stared In Almost Everything In The Mid 70’s And Early 80’s

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: kazz9201

#37 You Are Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: vcdrny

#38 If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: penkster

#39 I Saw It In The Theater

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Phyxius42

#40 Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#41 More Than 40 Years Later And I Still Don’t Know What This Candy Is Called

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Libra79

#42 Ahhh..but Those Carpeted Side Panels Were Something Weren’t They? (With Or Without Cigarette Burn Holes)

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Devi8tor

#43 I’m Pop’n Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Fogmoss42

#44 People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: damagedgoodz99824

#45 Guys – Did You Have One, Or Just Want One?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: edfitz83

#46 Yes, You’re Old, But Are You This Old?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate_Fill312

#47 Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#48 If You Know Why This Ship Is Famous, Then You Might Be Old. 49 Years Ago Today

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Serling45

#49 Did Any Of You Actually Use This After The First Week?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: PayCharacter1504

#50 Im Ancient

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: wdntuliketokno

#51 Anyone Played With This?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: macross1984

#52 I Played With These

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: SortOfGettingBy

#53 What Was His Name?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: AfterManufacturer150

#54 If You Can Hear This You’re Really Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Devi8tor

#55 Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Dense-Breadfruit1223

#56 Slide Across

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Tower3959

#57 If You Can Smell This Photo…

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: dstranathan

#58 These Were A Blast. Who Had This Or The Cheaper Glider?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Micro-7903

#59 My Grandmother Had One Of These Cork Coaster Caddies. I Don’t Recall Why, But I Was Fascinated With It When I Was Young

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: big_macaroons

#60 Anyone Remember This Guy?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Longjumping_Prune852

#61 If You Know What Comes Next ….you’re F’in Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor

#62 Did Anyone Else Have One Of These?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: scanman20

#63 You’re Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Intelligent-Shock207

#64 If You Used This Sometime In Your Life, You’re A Legend

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Libra79

#65 We Had This In My Old Middle School

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Doe79prvtToska

#66 Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Pathfinder6a

#67 And That’s The Truth

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Libra79

#68 Used To Have The Same One And Refill It With The Boxed Band-Aids

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Ralph–Hinkley

#69 Who Remembers This?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#70 Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: Kitchen-Wish5994

#71 I’m Old

71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)

Image source: wineguy64

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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