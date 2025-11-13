27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

by

Anyone would think we were back in the 1990s, what with all this Keanu Reeves love going on right now. What is it about this guy that keeps people coming back for more? Why is Keanu the coolest guy on the internet in 2019 and not, let’s say, Brendan Fraser for example? So many stars have burned brightly and quietly flickered out, and yet Keanu just seems to go from strength to strength.

Sure, he’s a great actor who continues to be one of the best in the business, but he has starred in enough turkeys to have killed a lesser man’s career. He challenges his skills on stage at the theatre and also plays guitar for various bands, but so does Russell Crowe? So that’s not it.

No, Keanu’s appeal lies in his chill, humble personality, and the kindness and openness he shows toward his fans. Need some more examples? We here at Bored Panda have collected a list of our favorite Keanu moments for you to enjoy, but be warned, they might make you admire the man even more!

#1

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: somecutething

#2

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: James Dator

#3

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: DC133

#4

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: emergencykitty

#5

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: a-whole-lot

#6

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: prettyboywrecked

#7

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: icksmehl

#8

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Keanu said in a Ladies Home Journal article from 2009, according to Snopes.

“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

#9

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanuthings

#10

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: morgan-leigh

#11

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: ClarkCollis

#12

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

#13

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanuthings

#14

The 54-year-old actor was on a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles when the plane made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California.

That’s a nearly two-hour drive from the Burbank Airport. And, according to eyewitnesses and online footage, Mr Reeves not only organized everyone into a group, he joined them on the bus ride to their destination and made the most out of it.

The actor kept the group entertained by reading out facts about Bakersfield and playing music native to the area.

“Its population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” Reeves was seen reading from his phone on a fellow passenger’s Instagram story.

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: Cheesyjedi

#15

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source:  lovemyax

#16

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: scottderrickson

#17

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: bmoviesd

#18

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source:  bo2dd2

#19

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: kahi

#20

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: lindszeppelin

#21

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanuthings

#22

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanuthings

#23

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: reioka

#24

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanuthings

#25

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: tehnirtz

#26

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source:  Unprofessional Madman

#27

27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Image source: keanu-reeves-stan-account

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Tree Of Life: I Created An Underwater Electrified Artificial Reef
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Skittles – The Rainbow Fruits
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Illustrates Childhood ‘Friends’ Before Being Given Heavy Medication, And It Will Give You Chills
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Combine Wildlife And Urbanism Into Surreal Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Add Monsters To Everyday Life To Make It More Fun
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jordan Peele: From Comedy Sketch Master to Horror Maestro
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.