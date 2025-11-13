27 Awesome Things About Keanu Reeves That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him Even More

Anyone would think we were back in the 1990s, what with all this Keanu Reeves love going on right now. What is it about this guy that keeps people coming back for more? Why is Keanu the coolest guy on the internet in 2019 and not, let’s say, Brendan Fraser for example? So many stars have burned brightly and quietly flickered out, and yet Keanu just seems to go from strength to strength.
Sure, he’s a great actor who continues to be one of the best in the business, but he has starred in enough turkeys to have killed a lesser man’s career. He challenges his skills on stage at the theatre and also plays guitar for various bands, but so does Russell Crowe? So that’s not it.
No, Keanu’s appeal lies in his chill, humble personality, and the kindness and openness he shows toward his fans. Need some more examples? We here at Bored Panda have collected a list of our favorite Keanu moments for you to enjoy, but be warned, they might make you admire the man even more!
#1
Image source: somecutething
#2
Image source: James Dator
#3
Image source: DC133
#4
Image source: emergencykitty
#5
Image source: a-whole-lot
#6
Image source: prettyboywrecked
#7
Image source: icksmehl
#8
“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Keanu said in a Ladies Home Journal article from 2009, according to Snopes.
“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”
#9
Image source: keanuthings
#10
Image source: morgan-leigh
#11
Image source: ClarkCollis
#12
#13
Image source: keanuthings
#14
The 54-year-old actor was on a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles when the plane made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California.
That’s a nearly two-hour drive from the Burbank Airport. And, according to eyewitnesses and online footage, Mr Reeves not only organized everyone into a group, he joined them on the bus ride to their destination and made the most out of it.
The actor kept the group entertained by reading out facts about Bakersfield and playing music native to the area.
“Its population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” Reeves was seen reading from his phone on a fellow passenger’s Instagram story.
Image source: Cheesyjedi
#15
Image source: lovemyax
#16
Image source: scottderrickson
#17
Image source: bmoviesd
#18
Image source: bo2dd2
#19
Image source: kahi
#20
Image source: lindszeppelin
#21
Image source: keanuthings
#22
Image source: keanuthings
#23
Image source: reioka
#24
Image source: keanuthings
#25
Image source: tehnirtz
#26
Image source: Unprofessional Madman
#27
Image source: keanu-reeves-stan-account
Follow Us