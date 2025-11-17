“Not Funny? Not Mine!”: My 40 Funny Pop Culture Caricatures

Hi! I’m Rafael Jurado, aka Raffiti, a 33-year-old illustrator from Granada, Spain, currently residing in Barcelona. Companies all over the world print my designs, mostly on t-shirts, and I still can’t understand why you, dear Bored Panda reader, don’t have any in your closet!
Here you have a small sample of my collection of pop culture parodies. My catchphrase “Not funny? Not mine!” defines my work quite well. I hope you like it!
More info: Instagram | teepublic.com
#1 The Scream Of Pain
#2 Queenuts
#3 The Cookie Muncher
#4 Upchained Melody
#5 Incognito King
#6 Shaving Meme
#7 Uncle Number 1
#8 Platform 9 2/4
#9 Vitruvian Walks
#10 Kanagawa Brooms
#11 Face Your Fears
#12 Karp Training
#13 0 Of Hearts
#14 Peaches Peaches Peaches
#15 Jurassic Dad
#16 Hands Free
#17 Hey Mama
#18 Grootpecker
#19 Stairstrooper
#20 Nanny Abduction
#21 Scary Call
#22 Blue Kick
#23 A Bike To The Moon
#24 Confuse Heartbeat
#25 Happy Stairs
#26 Marilympostor
#27 Snake In A Boot
#28 Surprise Guest
#29 Extraterrestrial Call
#30 Savannah Detective
#31 Wrong Cookie
#32 Hey You Clark
#33 Cookiebolus
#35 Hunchvocado
#36 Yellow Friendship
#37 Air Rogers
#38 Pizza Lightning
#39 Cleaning Captain
#40 Surprise Villain
