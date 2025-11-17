“Not Funny? Not Mine!”: My 40 Funny Pop Culture Caricatures

by

Hi! I’m Rafael Jurado, aka Raffiti, a 33-year-old illustrator from Granada, Spain, currently residing in Barcelona. Companies all over the world print my designs, mostly on t-shirts, and I still can’t understand why you, dear Bored Panda reader, don’t have any in your closet!

Here you have a small sample of my collection of pop culture parodies. My catchphrase “Not funny? Not mine!” defines my work quite well. I hope you like it!

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com

#1 The Scream Of Pain

#2 Queenuts

#3 The Cookie Muncher

#4 Upchained Melody

#5 Incognito King

#6 Shaving Meme

#7 Uncle Number 1

#8 Platform 9 2/4

#9 Vitruvian Walks

#10 Kanagawa Brooms

#11 Face Your Fears

#12 Karp Training

#13 0 Of Hearts

#14 Peaches Peaches Peaches

#15 Jurassic Dad

#16 Hands Free

#17 Hey Mama

#18 Grootpecker

#19 Stairstrooper

#20 Nanny Abduction

#21 Scary Call

#22 Blue Kick

#23 A Bike To The Moon

#24 Confuse Heartbeat

#25 Happy Stairs

#26 Marilympostor

#27 Snake In A Boot

#28 Surprise Guest

#29 Extraterrestrial Call

#30 Savannah Detective

#31 Wrong Cookie

#32 Hey You Clark

#33 Cookiebolus

#34

#35 Hunchvocado

#36 Yellow Friendship

#37 Air Rogers

#38 Pizza Lightning

#39 Cleaning Captain

#40 Surprise Villain

