“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

by

In this world, there are three types of design: good, not so good, and absolutely evil. That last category is very much a real thing. It goes way beyond anything that just mildly irritates you—this is the kind that makes you want to track down whoever approved it and hold them personally accountable, because the audacity is truly unmatched.

Sadly, that’s rarely an option. So the next best thing is venting, and there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to doing exactly that. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the most infuriating examples from it below—scroll down to see them, but fair warning: your calmness is about to be tested.

#1 Apparently My Samsung Fridge Has Ads Now

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Shellnanigans

#2 Plastic Is The New Paper!

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: SPLICER55

#3 We Can’t Even Pump Fuel Anymore Without Holding A Digital Billboard (Netherlands)

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: gaius_julius_caegull

#4 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall’s Bathroom With Advertising Boards!

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: BradleyZ17

#5 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Machdame

#6 This Is Just Pathetic

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: novice_king7

#7 Nooooo Way

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: andogzxc

#8 Fake Suspicious Activity Alert

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Viros

#9 I Guess Apples Have Advertisements On Them Now

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Acceptable_Let_215

#10 My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Acceptable_Let_215

#11 They “Cannot Guarantee” The Product Description Of The 1.3k Dollar Laptop Theyre Selling Is Accurate Because They Used Chatgpt To Write It

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: junonomenon

#12 Fake “Important” Junk Mail

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#13 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% “Bigger Bag More To Share”

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: AApickleAA

#14 I Can’t Buy Single Use Plastic Bags At The Supermarket Anymore, But Companies Get Away With Things Like This

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#15 College Board Charging $12 Per School To Send Your Test Scores Electronically

Then an extra $31 if you want them to receive them within 1-2 business days. They’re electronic (not actual shipping). They make you pay to send a test you already paid over $50 to take.

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#16 I Love Ads On My £250 Console That I Continue To Pay £6 A Month To Play On

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: TS_Optics

#17 So, Instead Of Using The Dime That You Originally Have To Feed A Child, You Spent 37 Cents To Send It To Me, Then Another 37 Cents For Me To Send It, So You Can Use The Dime That You Originally Had, To Feed A Child?

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: theusernameisnogood

#18 You Have To Pay To Unsubscribe From This Company

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: 3-141592653589793239

#19 Netflix Is Now Restricting Some Shows If You Have A Plan That Has Advertisements

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: fish_master86

#20 Just Blatantly A Trap If You’re Not Paying Attention 🙄

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: thelocalinquisitor

#21 Hopefully This Counts

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: D0rkFork

#22 Zuck’s Vision Of The Future Is Insane

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: d4z7wk

#23 Legislation That Convienently Excludes Politicians

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: IllustriousBowler884

#24 Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn’t Contain Those

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: ThatGuyDoesMemes

#25 I Canceled My Account Immediately After Getting This Email

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: edhuge

#26 Yesterday It Is Announced At$t Got Hit With A $60 Million Fine. Today I Get This On My Account

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: _bennyblanco99_

#27 The Fact That You Can’t Uninstall Facebook On Certain Phones

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Dark_Inferno98

#28 Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: LeuxD

#29 Pearson

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Examotate

#30 Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Dohello

#31 And The Award Of Jerk Design Of The Century Goes Too

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Decent_Manager1528

#32 Hp Won’t Let You Take The Still-Good Ink Cartridges From Your Broken Hp Printer And Put Them Into Your Next Hp Printer Of The Same Model

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: TheGlassShark

#33 So I Have To Pay To Delete My Song Faster?

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: thezs_nice

#34 Shein Puts A “Low Battery” Warning In The Middle Of Their Ad

Presumably to get you to click ‘close’ and it’ll take you to the page to download the app. It didn’t work on my because I have an android and I’m pretty sure that exact warning only comes up on IPhone.

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Far-Increase9884

#35 Facebook Is Now Inputting Your Photos Into Meta AI Automatically By Default

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: SligPants

#36 Home Listing Without Pool

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: TraverseClerk

#37 Wingstop Has A “¢70 Boneless Wings”deal That Comes Out To $13 For 10 Wings. In The Fine Print It Says Dip Isn’t Included (But Required For Purchase). That’s $6 For A Cup Of Mandatory Ranch

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Mountain_Top802

#38 Mcdonalds App Will Sign You Out For Not Allowing Ad Tracking

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: madhatton

#39 Google Puts A Scam Website At The Top Of The Search And My Mom Fell For It

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: BuyingDragonScimitar

#40 No Duolingo, You May Not Put An Ad For Your Subscription On My Lock Screen

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Odog0001

#41 This Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now

A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brandbook. Basically, it’s specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers’ gaze to the shelves to increases sales. Guess what, they’re about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: backroom_mushroom

#42 Paying A “Digital Delivery Fee” For A Rented Pdf Textbook 🤨

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Afton_0077

#43 “Amc Theater Blocked Working Water Fountains With A Giant Display To Force People To Concessions For Drinks

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: juttep1

#44 Literally Get Lost

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Spooklord_Nito

#45 Can We All Agree Having To Pay For A Human Necessity Is A Major Jerk Design?

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: thisISben90

#46 1001 Stickers And 768 Of Them Are Useless Squares. Thanks Disney

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: goldollazz

#48 My $200 Textbook Won’t Let Me Copy Paste More Than 84 Words To Make A Study Guide

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Sony Was Granted A Patent To Make A TV That Will Only Stop Showing A Commercial Once You Stand Up And Say The Brand Name Out Loud

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#50 An Air Freshener Sold On Facebook. It’s A Literal Scam

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: harry02260213

#51 I Paid $55 To Remove The Company Watermark They Put On The Face, Just To Have Them Put Their Logo On The Printed Copy

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: EightBitMemory

#52 Vegas

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Examotate

#53 Hp Deliberately Adds 15 Minutes Waiting Time For Telephone Support Calls

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: a_moron_in_a_hurry

#54 I Have To Pay In Order To Get Rid Of The Snapchat AI

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: EvilStranger115

#55 Bank Makes You Call To Payoff A Loan So They Can Include A $23 “Convenience Fee”

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Hendawgydawg

#56 Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: jefffeely

#57 Academia.edu Quietly Jacked Up Their Annual Price From $99 To $499 With One Buried Email Sent A Week Before Charging

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: sugarlesstea

#58 Must Redeem Credit Card Points In Increments Of… 3,333?

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: I-need-ur-dick-pics

#59 This Tag Covering The Water Filter Status Indicator

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: ricklepicture

#60 Fiverr Now *requires* Tips Of At Least $5

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Sonicmantis

#61 Netflix Ad Supported Plan Implies They Have Films On Their Higher Tiers That They Don’t Actually Have

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: samvyt

#62 Oven Air Fryer Function Refuses To Work Without WiFi Connection. Ge Profile Pts700sn. Do Not Buy

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Firree

#63 Contrado Raises Their Prices In Order To Negate Their 25% Student Discount

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: Kycrio

#64 Popeyes Doesn’t Let You Use Your Entire Gift Card Balance

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: chibistarship

#65 Google Has Automatically Opted Its Users Into Having All Emails Scanned By And Used To Train AI. Can Be Opted Out Very Meticulously

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: CHRISTIANBUNDALEVSKI

#66 Reddit Allows Promoting Literal Scams

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: OhShitItsShorty

#67 Bmw New Patented Screw-Head Designed To Limit Repairs To Authorized Dealers And Prevent Independent Servicing

“My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?”: 67 Examples Of Design That Feels Genuinely Evil (New Pics)

Image source: jaapgrolleman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If Brands Were Movies, Here’s What The Posters Would Look Like (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Spent Summer In My Hometown Maramures, Which Looks Like A Fairy Tale (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mike Colter Movies and TV Shows: Notable Roles and Performances
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2024
I’ve Become Obsessed With Carving Halloween Pumpkins (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
pornography telegram group Join 99+ Adult Channels ✓ Now
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2022
Ashes To Diamonds: Swiss Company Turns People’s Cremated Remains Into Diamonds
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025