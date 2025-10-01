Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

by

In Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state in Brazil, an ordinary afternoon turned into a dramatic rescue that captured hearts online. Vinicius Orlando da Silva, a 38-year-old pool attendant, noticed something was wrong when Choquito, a blind dog who usually greeted him at the gate, didn’t appear. Moments later, he discovered the dog struggling at the bottom of a residential swimming pool.

Without hesitation, Vinicius jumped in, pulling Choquito from the water. The dog wasn’t breathing, but Vinicius didn’t waste a second — he began performing CPR until, against the odds, Choquito took a breath and came back to life. The emotional rescue, captured on video, quickly spread online, a reminder that sometimes heroism shows up in the smallest, most unexpected acts.

More info: Instagram

Meet Vinicius and Choquito, a devoted pool attendant and a blind dog whose daily routine made them inseparable

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

That afternoon, something felt off when Choquito didn’t come to greet Vinicius at the gate as he always did

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Following the sound of bubbling water, Vinicius discovered Choquito struggling under the pool cover

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“I’ve been cleaning the pool at that house for over three years, so I knew Choquito’s routine well,” Vinicius shared with Bored Panda. “Every time I arrived, he would come to the gate, barking and playing. But that day he didn’t show up. I found it strange, so I went through the side gate that leads to the pool. As I got closer, I heard the sound of bubbling water. I ran to the pool, saw the wet cover, and realized Choquito was at the bottom, drowning. I quickly pulled the cover and confirmed he was there.”

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Without hesitation, he jumped into the pool and pulled the unconscious dog out

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“My first thought was to get him out of the water as fast as possible. I pulled the cover, jumped into the pool, and grabbed him. I took my phone out of my pocket and immediately started giving chest compressions. I knew I couldn’t waste any time.”

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Choquito wasn’t breathing, so Vinicius immediately began performing CPR right there in the water

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

After tense moments, Choquito started breathing weakly, coughed, and slowly came back to life

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“He was unconscious, not breathing, but he showed signs that he was still alive. I performed CPR, and suddenly he started to come back. First he breathed weakly, then he coughed, and then he jumped, as if fully revived. It all happened very quickly. I kept massaging and called his other guardian, Danilo, who arrived running. We rushed Choquito to the vet right away. There he went through all the necessary exams and, thank God, he had no aftereffects.”

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Vinicius called Choquito’s other guardian, Danilo, and together they hurried him to the vet

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Thankfully, Choquito passed all exams with no lasting effects and returned to his playful self

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

For Vinicius, the overwhelming relief was a reminder that courage and compassion can save a life in an instant

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“It was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I was so happy to have saved his life. For me, it was a true victory, because everything worked out, and now Choquito is fine. I feel deeply thankful to God and fulfilled for being part of that moment.”

People were touched online, praising Vinicius’ heroism and Choquito’s comeback

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

You can watch the full video here

Video credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five (New) Shows I Like More Than I Thought I Would
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2011
A Brief History of the Television Critics Association
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2018
Five Things We Wish Would Happen on Shameless
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2019
Doctor Who Season 12
Why is Doctor Who Losing So Many Viewers in Season 12?
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2020
50 Hilarious And Thought-Provoking One-Panel “Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal” Comics To Brighten Your Day
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.09 “Sparks Fly” Recap
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.