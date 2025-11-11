World’s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina’s Zoo

by

On July 3, Arturo, the “World’s saddest polar bear,” died at the age of 30 after 22 years of captivity at the Mendoza Zoological Park in Argentina.

Arturo’s living conditions made him go “insane.” He often exhibited behavior such as repetitive movements that usually showcase the stress of captivity. Hundreds of thousands of people petitioned to rescue him from the horrible conditions he was living in (Argentina is not the best place for a polar bear, after all), but the zoo refused to let him go. You were deprived of everything a polar bear is supposed to experience but may you rest in peace, Arturo. You’re finally free.

More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

“Arturo spent a lifetime in conditions that I think would be inherently stressful and unkind to him as an animal”

World&#8217;s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina&#8217;s Zoo

“Every part of a polar bear’s body is designed for snow, for ice, for predatory habits and roaming huge distances”

World&#8217;s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina&#8217;s Zoo

“For 30 years Arturo was deprived of it,” explained Barry MacKay who tried to have Arturo relocated to a zoo in Canada

World&#8217;s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina&#8217;s Zoo

“I hope that we can put an end to keeping these animals in environments that aren’t good for them”

World&#8217;s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina&#8217;s Zoo

May you rest in peace, Arturo. You’re finally free

World&#8217;s Saddest Polar Bear Dies After 22 Years In Argentina&#8217;s Zoo

Watch the video here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 Episode 10 Review: “The Dark One”
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2016
Five Lost Episodes of Firefly That Sadly Never Aired
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2016
How To Train Your Human In Five Easy Steps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Dog Protected A Kitten During A Lightning Storm, And Here’s How The Internet Responded
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Earth Is The Latest Addition To My Solar System Cross-Stitch Project!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: A Pentacle of Love Triangles
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.