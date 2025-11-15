I Gave Each Pokémon A Trainer That Would Fit Them Best, And Here Are My Best 29 Works

I would love to be a Pokemon trainer… But I think these cute little creatures deserve better than Mr. Everyone to train them! So I had fun finding the perfect master for each Pokemon!
A master with exactly the same abilities as his Pokemon, a master able to really make it grow and progress!
So here is the first part of my Pokemon Worthy Master series, where I illustrate the meeting between a fictional character and the Pokemon that fits him best (not the evolved version, preferably), trying to show the strong and touching bond that creates between them.
This was an opportunity for me to try digital illustration!
I was feeling my way around a bit at first, but I’m starting to find my feet and get what I’m looking for, so I hope you like it!
This is just the first round, there’s plenty more to come on Instagram!
#1 Katara And Squirtle
#2 Naruto And Vulpix
#3 Thor And Jolteon
#4 Frozone And Glaceon
#5 Groot And Chikorita
#6 Ibara Shiozaki And Roselia
#7 Toph And Rhyhorn
#8 Daenerys And Mega-Charizard, Rayquaza And Salamence
#9 Mystique And Ditto
#10 Haku And Magikarp
#11 Catwoman And Meowth, Purrloin And Glameow
#12 Elsa And Articuno
#13 Batmanand Zubat
#14 Starfire And Torchic
#15 Edward Elric And Aron
#16 Ladybug And Ledyba
#17 Poison Ivy And Bulbasaur
#18 Itachi And Mukrow
#19 Sailor Mars And Flareon
#20 Master Splinter And Turtwig
My first idea on this one was obviously Rattata, but then I thought it would be more fun with a fifth turtle :D
#21 Flame Phoebe Princess And Growlithe
#22 Jack Frost And Sneasel
#23 Captain Planet And Eevee
#24 Scarecrow And Koffing
#25 Mr. Freeze And Alolan Sandshrew
#26 Raiden And Pikachu
#27 Urbosa And Zapdos
#28 Cell And Scyther
#29 Mera And Vaporeon
