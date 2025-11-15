I Take Pokemon Cards And Redraw Them, Making Each One Into A Unique Painting (66 Pics)

I take Pokemon cards and extend the artwork on them, making each one into a unique little painting. Each card can take anywhere from 1 hour to several days to complete. I usually am sat down in the spare bedroom in my house surrounded by cards adding tiny little details little by little with the smallest paintbrushes you’ve ever seen!

Some cards I get beat up and old from the bottom of someone’s basement and I breathe new and fun life into them just using paint and brushes. It’s one of my favorite things to do!

#1 Mudkip

#2 Umbreon

#3 Sylveon

#4 Arbok

#5 Snorlax

#6 Bulbasaur

#7 Leafeon

#8 Pikachu

#9 Cyndaquill

#10 Gengar

#11 Pikachu

#12 Evee

#13 Ghastly

#14 Bulbasaur

#15 Butterfree

#16 Croconaw

#17 Zapdos

#18 Squirtle

#19 Dragonair

#20 Espeon

#21 Glaceon

#22 Psyduck

#23 Vileplume

#24 Haunter

#25 Jolteon

#26 Bulbasaur

#27 Glaceon

#28 Clefairy

#29 Bulbasaur

#30 Bulbasaur

#31 Piplup

#32 Empoleon

#33 Tentacruel

#34 Minccino

#35 Mankey

#36 Beedrill

#37 Electabuzz

#38 Chikorita

#39 Sandslash

#40 Poliwhirl

#41 Inteleon

#42 Phantump

#43 Durant

#44 Diglett

#45 Jigglypuff

#46 Vaporeon

#47 Evee

#48 Froakie

#49 Grimer

#50 Golduck

#51 Charizard

#52 Omanyte

#53 Lickitung

#54 Tauros

#55 Grovyle

#56 Pikachu

#57 Bulbasaur

#58 Flareon

#59 Evee

#60 Torchic

#61 Gyarados

#62 Bulbasaur

#63 Gengar

#64 Croconaw

#65 Treecko

#66 Victreebel

