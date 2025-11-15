I Take Pokemon Cards And Redraw Them, Making Each One Into A Unique Painting (66 Pics)

I take Pokemon cards and extend the artwork on them, making each one into a unique little painting. Each card can take anywhere from 1 hour to several days to complete. I usually am sat down in the spare bedroom in my house surrounded by cards adding tiny little details little by little with the smallest paintbrushes you’ve ever seen!
Some cards I get beat up and old from the bottom of someone’s basement and I breathe new and fun life into them just using paint and brushes. It’s one of my favorite things to do!
#1 Mudkip
#2 Umbreon
#3 Sylveon
#4 Arbok
#5 Snorlax
#6 Bulbasaur
#7 Leafeon
#8 Pikachu
#9 Cyndaquill
#10 Gengar
#11 Pikachu
#12 Evee
#13 Ghastly
#14 Bulbasaur
#15 Butterfree
#16 Croconaw
#17 Zapdos
#18 Squirtle
#19 Dragonair
#20 Espeon
#21 Glaceon
#22 Psyduck
#23 Vileplume
#24 Haunter
#25 Jolteon
#26 Bulbasaur
#27 Glaceon
#28 Clefairy
#29 Bulbasaur
#30 Bulbasaur
#31 Piplup
#32 Empoleon
#33 Tentacruel
#34 Minccino
#35 Mankey
#36 Beedrill
#37 Electabuzz
#38 Chikorita
#39 Sandslash
#40 Poliwhirl
#41 Inteleon
#42 Phantump
#43 Durant
#44 Diglett
#45 Jigglypuff
#46 Vaporeon
#47 Evee
#48 Froakie
#49 Grimer
#50 Golduck
#51 Charizard
#52 Omanyte
#53 Lickitung
#54 Tauros
#55 Grovyle
#56 Pikachu
#57 Bulbasaur
#58 Flareon
#59 Evee
#60 Torchic
#61 Gyarados
#62 Bulbasaur
#63 Gengar
#64 Croconaw
#65 Treecko
#66 Victreebel
