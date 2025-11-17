‘Please Hate These Things’: 30 Absolutely Ridiculous Examples Of Home Decor Done Wrong (New Pics)

When someone welcomes you into their humble abode, you never know what to expect. Will their house be full of adorable decor that would inspire many Pinterest boards, or do they have a photo of a cow plastered across their entire fridge? Only time will tell…
If you’re interested in the less than aspirational home design choices out there, allow us to introduce you to “Please Hate These Things” on Instagram, a page is dedicated to shaming and celebrating the most ridiculous and hilarious design choices homeowners have ever made. Enjoy viewing the following design crimes and upvoting your favorites, and keep reading to find conversations we were lucky enough to have with interior stylist Kel Harmer and writer and blogger Stacey Sheppard!
#1 Lots Of New People Here- So Here’s A Throwback To Ceiling Boobies
#2 Honey It’s Getting Warm In Here Would You Mind Cracking A Testicle?
#3 One Martini Away From Ankle Surgery
#4 Even Your Cat Is Breaking His Leg
#5 Follow Me For More Time Saving Life Hacks
#6 You Can Checkout Anytime You Like, But You Can Never Leave
#7 This Is Fine. Everything Is Fine
#8 Enjoy Your Eye Twitch
#9 Pandamonium
#10 Doing The Most And The Least All At Once
#11 Happy Halloween’ish, Because This Is Terrifying
#12 When That Third Roommate Hasn’t Paid Rent
#13 There’s Crossing Streams Then There’s…
#14 In Case You Want Some Stitches With Your Night Time Face Routine
#15 You Are Hereby Banned From The Scrap Yard
#16 Brick Oven Pizza Anyone?
#17 Hide-And-Go-Poop
#18 The Biggest Inception Fan Ever
#19 They Didn’t Have To Do Bessie Dirty Like That
#20 You Know, I’m A Bit Of An Oil Tycoon Myself
#21 Do We Have An Epidemic On Our Hands?
#22 Same, Sink. Same
#23 I Will Not Take No For An Answer
#24 Custom Is A State Of Mind
#25 What Giant A*s Cat Lives In This Room I Need To Know
#26 That’s Enough IKEA For Today
#27 The Chiropractor Special
#28 Alexa Play “Idk I Kinda Love It” In 3….2…1…
#29 What Linen Closet?
#30 Mirror Mirror On The Wall
#31 Lighting Is Fantastic Though
#32 Don’t Forget Your Lifealert
